Amazon just released the perfect, uncomplicated soundbar with bold sound — and it's on sale

If you've ever thought about upgrading your home entertainment setup by adding a soundbar, but you aren't necessarily tech-savvy, you probably find the idea of soundbars to be a bit intimidating.

While there are definitely tons of high-end soundbars out there that the casual TV viewer may consider to be daunting, there are also just as many simple and uncomplicated options to choose from. In fact, Amazon just released one that may be the simplest and sleekest of the bunch. Though it's pretty straightforward, it still packs a punch as one of the best soundbars on Amazon — and it's already on sale for just $100!

Amazon Amazon Fire TV Soundbar With DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio It packs a punch with its DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio features that produce crisp highs and full lows, no matter if you're watching the latest Marvel film or binging the newest season of Love Is Blind on Netflix. $100 at Amazon

No matter your TV’s brand or model, it’s a universal standard that all televisions emit low-quality audio that discredits the whole viewing experience. The best way to fix this is by adding a soundbar to your TV setup, and currently, we’d say that the new Amazon Fire TV Soundbar is the best soundbar on Amazon at the moment.

While most quality soundbars retail for at least $200, this new release retails for just $120 and is the latest addition to Amazon’s iconic and best-selling Fire TV lineup.

Best of all, it has Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to connect your phone or tablet to the soundbar via Bluetooth to fill the room with your favorite music. With this feature, you get two products in one: a quality, affordable soundbar and a wireless surround-sound speaker.

Also, for additional context, soundbars produce more robust sound output from your TV and usually come in a variety of “channels,” indicated in decimal format. For example, the “2.0” in the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar refers to the number of channels and subwoofers included in the soundbar.

So, for this device, the number before the period refers to the left and right speakers (two) and the number after refers to the number of subwoofers (zero). Since this new Amazon release has no subwoofers, it won’t take up much space in your living room and is the perfect option for those who aren’t looking for anything too complicated.

Snag the already No. 1 best-selling Amazon Fire TV Soundbar now on Amazon.

