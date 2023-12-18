What Is the Best Soil Type for Monsteras? A Plant Expert Explains What To Look For

Thankfully, these low-maintenance plants don’t need anything fancy.

The monstera is a gorgeous, leafy green houseplant that’s taken over homes over the last few years, and we’re not mad about it—they’re statement-making and add a punch of verdant color to any space! Plus, they’re fairly easy to care for and don’t require a ton of maintenance. One of the few things you do need to do though with monsteras is repot them once they’re pot-bound, which means you’ll need some new soil to fill the container. Surprisingly, there are lots of soil types and qualities out there that can be confusing and overwhelming—who knew you could overthink dirt? We asked an expert to explain what the best soil is for monstera plants so your plant baby can thrive.



What’s The Best Soil for a Monstera?

You don’t need anything super fancy or niche for your monstera! According to The Sill's plant expert Paris Lalicata, in general, any standard potting mix that’s well-draining will work. She says, “You can also amend standard potting mix with bark or perlite to add more aeration around the roots.”

She cautions against buying moisture control potting mix, which isn’t ideal for monsteras. “They don’t need the soil to be moist for a prolonged period around the roots (wet feet),” Lalicata explains. “Wet feet” is a condition that occurs when soil is oversaturated, displacing oxygen and suffocating the roots. “Ample drainage is key when selecting the correct potting soil for Monstera,” Lalicata adds.

Repotting a Monstera

Lalicata says you should only repot your monstera using fresh soil once it’s become pot-bound (also called root-bound), meaning the roots have grown to their maximum capacity in their given pot. (This can stunt your plant’s growth or even kill it.) However, according to Lalicata, a common mistake plant parents make is that they repot their plant too soon and the ratio of soil to roots will be way off. Too much soil volume around a smaller root ball will lead to too much water retention, causing the dreaded wet feet. So make sure your plant is truly ready for the transition!

“When you are repotting after your monstera has become pot-bound, you will be required to add fresh soil into the new container,” Lalicata says. She adds that soil degrades overtime which allows for more space for roots to take over which means more soil is required when you are upgrading the plants home. She recommends watching a video tutorial like this one to guide you, but the process is super simple—just add some soil into the new planter, then your plant, then finish with filling in the voids around the roots so they are all covered up.

Soil Fertilization

To really optimize your soil for a healthier, more vibrant monstera, you can fertilize it. Lalicata suggests using a water-soluble fertilizer. You should always defer to the application instructions from the fertilizer brand first, but Lalicata likes diluting the fertilizer in a watering can so it’s easy to treat your plants. Lalicata recommends fertilizing your monstera bi-weekly or monthly (depending on what your fertilizer suggests) during the growing season which is spring and summer. She adds, “We usually suggest slowing down your use of fertilizer in fall and winter as your plant's growth slows down.”

Lalicata notes though that if your monstera is kept under a grow light year-round or is actively growing during those times of the year because natural lighting is sufficient, then you can continue to fertilize. As for her top fertilizer recommendation, she says, “It’s hard for us to pick a favorite fertilizer because we believe there are a few that we love, including our own from The Sill! We also love Arbers Plant Food, Instant Plant food, and Joyful Dirt All-Purpose Fertilizer.”



