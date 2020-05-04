The Best Social Media Reactions to 'The Last Dance' Episodes Five and Six
The first four episodes of The Last Dance—ESPN’s 10-part documentary series on the Michael Jordan-era Chicago Bulls—had to do a lot of legwork. Michael, Scottie, Dennis—the basics for any LeBron-era fans who needed catching up on who’s who. (I’m not complaining—will take anything I can get at this point.)
Now, with all the intros out of the way, we’re getting to the good stuff in Episodes Five and Six, which debuted Sunday night. Episode Five opened with a moving tribute to Kobe Bryant, who died alongside his daughter, Gianna, in a helicopter crash earlier this year. This episode provides some absolute gems, like footage of Michael Jordan (who had a brother-like relationship with Bryant) talking about the “little Laker boy” at the 1998 All-Star Game, quipping in the locker room, “If I was his teammate, I wouldn’t pass him the fuckin’ ball! You want this ball again, brother, you better rebound.”
Episode Five was not all Kobe, though. The episode also dives into how Michael Jordan and Nike began their relationship, planting the seed for all that is modern sneaker culture. Funny enough, Jordan admits at the time he was more a fan of Adidas. A tough clip for anyone at Adidas or Converse (the dominant basketball shoe brand at the time) to have to watch.
Episode Six begins to delve into one of the biggest controversies of Jordan’s career—when the sports media world hounded him for going on a gambling trip to Atlantic City after Game 2 of the 1993 NBA Finals. Director Jason Hehir doesn’t hold anything back, either—interviewing Jordan, in the present day, about that night, as well as whether or not his love of a friendly wager ever became a problem.
That’s all to say: There’s a lot to talk about in these two episodes. Since watching and reacting to The Last Dance on social media has become somewhat of a national quarantine pastime, let’s look at the best of what the Internet had to say about Episodes Five and Six.
me holding back the tears when Kobe appears on The Last Dance tonight pic.twitter.com/djh5KvK1jH
— LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) May 3, 2020
Me trying to juggle The Last Dance, Billions and Insecure tonight pic.twitter.com/6tE3adZHvh
— Joe La Puma (@JLaPuma) May 3, 2020
I wasn't ready for Kobe's part #LastDance pic.twitter.com/vEuUmSNULv
— Ty Rushing (@Rushthewriter) May 4, 2020
Mood seeing Kobe being interviewed during the last dance pic.twitter.com/pmxhtUQqAQ
— Bucks Fans (@BucksFans5) May 4, 2020
Adidas watching last dance right now... #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/uI0X5ZYWS5
— Justin Johnson (@jusjohnson86) May 4, 2020
Adidas and converse watching the last dance pic.twitter.com/c9cYTxGCP2
— Cam 🗽 (@cam_thegod) May 4, 2020
Adidas and Converse execs rn #LastDance pic.twitter.com/acWcwKKmT6
— Tyler Murry (@TylerMurryABC17) May 4, 2020
Adidas execs watching The Last Dance... pic.twitter.com/PurhIOi591
— Eric Robinson (@_Eric_Robinson) May 4, 2020
Exclusive look at Adidas watching the Last Dance pic.twitter.com/dd5oxoTVuG
— Jenn (@baseballnchill) May 4, 2020
MJ really had Clyde The Glide stressed out 😩😂😩😂 #LastDance pic.twitter.com/1HeuwD1Msz
— Brandon Kitchen 🏁 (@kizdaboss) May 4, 2020
Last Dance Soundtrack? pic.twitter.com/EpHEm3i7i2
— Jon Geitz (@therealjongeitz) May 4, 2020
Jordan in Game 1 #LastDance pic.twitter.com/m2fgtnhRtQ
— 𝕊𝕦𝕣𝕗 🏄🏽♂️ (𝟜𝟡-𝟙𝟜) ℝ𝕀ℙ 𝕂𝕆𝔹𝔼!💔 (@EliteLakeShow) May 4, 2020
Yall too young but this finals impacted video games as we knew it. Bulls vs Trailblazers #LastDance pic.twitter.com/ZbYTMOw02X
— Uncle Nearest's favorite nephew (@mrboro615) May 4, 2020
So MJ originated “Who all gone be there?” #LastDance
— Mitch Brown (@MitchBTV_) May 4, 2020
KOBE WAS MY MJ🙏🏽😢
— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) May 4, 2020
"No Isiah Thomas questions."#TheLastDance #LastDance pic.twitter.com/D5oXJGlff8
— Veronkah Benet (@VeronkahBenet) May 4, 2020
#LastDance Give him a team signed jersey 🇺🇸😁 pic.twitter.com/nhsxsS7ykU
— D. Champion (@22ChampD) May 4, 2020
Jordan after Magic kept talking #LastDance pic.twitter.com/OXieYQaMfh
— Ty Rushing (@Rushthewriter) May 4, 2020
Lol Jordan’s face!! “Who takes the last shot?” #LastDance🐐 pic.twitter.com/VFNzPNZaht
— Andrew James (@Andrew14Wess) May 4, 2020
[twitter align='center' id='1257121910174871552' username='ElvisGoren']https://twitter.com/ElvisGoren/status/1257121910174871552[/twitter
The rest of the world seeing the Dream Team across the court in the 1992 Olympics #LastDance pic.twitter.com/faIckp2HqA
— Andrew Martinez (@a_martinez8) May 4, 2020
