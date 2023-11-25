Best social media reactions after Kentucky takes down No. 10 Louisville for Governor’s Cup

Emotions rise and fall with every Kentucky-Louisville football meeting for the Governor’s Cup.

That was certainly the case for Saturday’s back-and-forth Kentucky upset of 10th-ranked Louisville at L&N Stadium.

The Wildcats scored a late touchdown to pull out the 38-31 victory — their fifth in a row over the archrival Cardinals — and social media weighed in with all the reaction afterward.

Below were some of the best.

J.J. Weaver: "This is my city never forget that. Never lost to these boys." — Aaron Gershon (@agershon99) November 25, 2023

If I had a dollar for every time I beat Louiville I’d have 5 dollars… which isn’t a lot but crazy it happened 5 times. #LsDown — Brenden Bates (@BatesBrenden) November 25, 2023

Enjoy this video of Mark Stoops walking off the field, the fans going crazy and Eddie Gran throw L’s down pic.twitter.com/jfeCQq1DcK — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) November 25, 2023

Barion Brown was furiously looking for his mother in the post game and then they finally connected. Beautiful pic.twitter.com/uZ4lpwXDho — Big Blue Drew (@BigBlueDrew33) November 25, 2023

See ya next year little bro! pic.twitter.com/BuZprZzaq1 — Logan Stenberg (@LBStenberg) November 25, 2023

Kentucky 38, Louisville 31 is Wildcats' first road win against an AP top-10 team since 1977 at Penn State — Matt Brown (@MattBrownCFB) November 25, 2023

So we may be the ACC champions???? lol — Josh Clemons (@J_Clem21) November 25, 2023

Even at Brohm’s best, he cannot beat Stoops at his worst. Forever L’s Down! #BBN — Max Godby (@OhMyGodby64) November 25, 2023