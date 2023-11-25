Best social media reactions after Kentucky takes down No. 10 Louisville for Governor’s Cup
Emotions rise and fall with every Kentucky-Louisville football meeting for the Governor’s Cup.
That was certainly the case for Saturday’s back-and-forth Kentucky upset of 10th-ranked Louisville at L&N Stadium.
The Wildcats scored a late touchdown to pull out the 38-31 victory — their fifth in a row over the archrival Cardinals — and social media weighed in with all the reaction afterward.
Below were some of the best.
J.J. Weaver: "This is my city never forget that. Never lost to these boys."
— Aaron Gershon (@agershon99) November 25, 2023
If I had a dollar for every time I beat Louiville I’d have 5 dollars… which isn’t a lot but crazy it happened 5 times. #LsDown
— Brenden Bates (@BatesBrenden) November 25, 2023
Enjoy this video of Mark Stoops walking off the field, the fans going crazy and Eddie Gran throw L’s down pic.twitter.com/jfeCQq1DcK
— Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) November 25, 2023
Barion Brown was furiously looking for his mother in the post game and then they finally connected. Beautiful pic.twitter.com/uZ4lpwXDho
— Big Blue Drew (@BigBlueDrew33) November 25, 2023
See ya next year little bro! pic.twitter.com/BuZprZzaq1
— Logan Stenberg (@LBStenberg) November 25, 2023
Kentucky 38, Louisville 31 is Wildcats' first road win against an AP top-10 team since 1977 at Penn State
— Matt Brown (@MattBrownCFB) November 25, 2023
— Jacquez Jones (@ESPN_Jac) November 25, 2023
Snobbytown becomes Sobbytown as Cats roast favored Cards 38-31 #GovernorsCup #KentuckyWildcats #LouisvilleCardinals #RivalryWeek @840WHAS pic.twitter.com/b6WRpWcryt
— Terry Meiners ️ (@terrymeiners) November 25, 2023
So we may be the ACC champions???? lol
— Josh Clemons (@J_Clem21) November 25, 2023
Even at Brohm’s best, he cannot beat Stoops at his worst. Forever L’s Down! #BBN
— Max Godby (@OhMyGodby64) November 25, 2023
All you media guys hello. We lost locker room lmao. We own this state no matter what. Go Big Blue.
— CoachMarrowUK (@vincemarrow) November 25, 2023