Best Snack Boxes for the Perfect Movie Night

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Now that new releases are able to be streamed directly to your devices, make your next movie night a special occasion, but don’t forget the snacks. These boxes are a fun way to put a spin on a classic pastime or a cool way to start a new tradition. Refreshments are a major part of any cinema experience as even drive-in movies typically have a concession stand to stock up before the main event.

More from IndieWire

If you’re concerned about safety, social distancing doesn’t have to put a damper on your social life. Make it a virtual movie night by purchasing a set for yourself and mailing another to a loved one, then scheduling a time to stream the same film using a webcam. All of this can be done in a budget-friendly way. Try these suggestions for the best webcams under $100.

Here’s a list of the coolest snack boxes for kids, a solo night, date night, and more.



Buy:

$29.99





Buy it



If it’s been a long week, relax and unwind with a solo movie night and snacks from The Popcorn Factory. This Packed with Pop set is great for an individual, as the contents are sample-sized assortments. This box consists of butter, cheese, caramel, cookies-and-crème, and white cheddar popcorn — five great flavors all to yourself as you catch up on a few seasons of your favorite TV show.



Buy:

$65.00





Buy it



“Paw Patrol: The Movie” is now streaming, so why not treat the kids to a sleepover-style movie night? This Big Night In Bundle courtesy of Dylan’s Candy Bar comes with chocolatey popcorn, bite-sized s’mores, and classic candies. The perks don’t end at tasty treats, though. Snuggle up on the sofa with a cozy throw blanket that comes included, and pour up some hot cocoa in a festive mug that also comes with this purchase. The kid in your life will love this set.

Story continues



Buy:

$24.99





Buy it



Grab the gang for your next movie marathon. The Redbox Movie Night Care Package doesn’t just come with tasty treats, but a one-night Redbox DVD code as well. Your box will include two Act II Butter Lovers Popcorn packs, a pack of Skittles, a pack of Sour Patch Kids snacks, and other quality name-brand theater classics. All of your snacks are guaranteed fresh, as they have an expiration date of at least 50 days out. The box measures 9” X 7″.



Buy:

$149.99





Buy it



Do date night right with this gourmet champagne and truffles gift basket. Turn on your favorite film and indulge in a glass of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label champagne, while enjoying the finest selection of snacks such as Assorted Truffles by Lindt, Key Lime Cookies by Byrd’s Famous Cookies, and English Toffee Caramels by Marich. This set comes in a faux leather basket that adds to the overall presentation. Note that the champagne flutes are not included and the buyer has a choice of which sparkling wine to add. The bottle of Veuve Clicquot is 750 ml.



Buy:

$42.00





Buy it



This gift basket contains over four pounds of snacks to keep you satisfied during that binge session. Contents include boxed sour candies and Movie Munchie brand assortments like chocolates made with non-GMO ingredients. Two packs of Movie Munchie microwave butter-flavored popcorn also come with this boxed set.

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.