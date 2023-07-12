16 body washes that smell so good they basically double as perfume
When it comes to self-care and all-around good vibes, an everything shower is one of the best things you can do for yourself. But between the scalp scrub, deep conditioning mask, body exfoliators and shaving, it’s long. Nobody has time to do that every day! And if you do, congrats.
OGX Sea Kelp and Hyaluronic Acid Body Scrub and Wash
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian 4 Play Moisturizing Shower Cream-Gel
Sol de Janeiro Bom Dia Bright Clarifying AHA BHA Body Wash
Native Body Wash Natural Body Wash, Cucumber & Mint, 2 Pack
Mrs. Meyer's Moisturizing Body Wash, Rain Water
The Body Shop White Musk Shower Gel
Tree Hut Watermelon Nourishing & Moisturizing Foaming Gel Wash
Nécessaire The Body Wash, Eucalyptus
Method Body Wash, Deep Detox
OUAI St. Barts Gentle Body Wash
Dove Body Wash with Pump Sensitive Skin (Pack of 3)
Aveda Rosemary Mint Hand and Body Wash
Neutrogena Rainbath Replenishing and Cleansing Shower and Bath Gel
Bliss Soapy Suds Body Wash, Lemon and Sage
By Rosie Jane Calm the F*ck Down Everyday Body Wash
PHLUR Missing Person Body Wash
Don’t worry, we found a fix! One of the best ways to get that unreal post-everything shower feeling is to invest in a body wash with a smell that lasts so long that you’ll feel refreshed the entire day. Some are so good that you can forgo a perfume spritz. Between scents that transport you from your shower to a luxury tropical resort or the calming and soothing sheets of your bed, there are many to choose from.
Peep below for the best-smelling body washes that are so yummy they’ll transform your shower experience — and your entire day.
If you're also obsessed with the Sol de Janeiro Brazillian Bum Bum cream, then you'll fall in love with this shower gel that uses the same Ceirosa ‘62 fragrance. The scent has notes of pistachio and salted caramel for a delicious summery experience.
Sol de Janeiro is the gift that keeps on giving, because there's also a body wash version of the Bom Dia Bright lotion, using the same fresh Cheirosa '40 fragrance. Unlike the one above, this body wash exfoliates to help break down pore-clogging oils and smooth skin texture, including ingrown hairs.
Fresh cucumber and mint mixed with a steamy shower? Heaven. There's a reason why everybody and their mother has been buying Native products lately.
To know the Mrs. Meyer's Rain Water scent is to love the Mrs. Meyer's Rain Water scent. It's perfect in dish soap, hand soap, candle and room spray form — and now you can also slather the fresh and clean scent all over your body. Key ingredients include aloe vera gel, essential oils and flaxseed oils.
This vegan body wash from The Body Shop is formulated with the most gorgeous and uplifting delicate musk scent. The musk is paired with other scents like lily, iris, rose, vanilla and comforting jasmine.
Watermelon scents are always a bold choice, so if you don't like it then this one is not for you. But, it's summer! And in summer, there's nothing better than the comforting smell of sweet watermelon on a hot day.
Match this with the Tree Hut Watermelon Body Scrub and you're golden.
If you liked this story, check out the best deals to shop at Nordstrom Rack right now.
More from In The Know:
The OUAI Detox Shampoo is the only thing that gets my hair clean in the summer
Shopping Game Plane: 6 early Prime Day items our editors are shopping before the big event
You guys, this fuzzy purple jacket looks just like the "Lavender Haze" one Taylor Swift wears on the Eras Tour
Here's how often you should replace the loofah in your shower, according to a dermatologist
The post 16 body washes that smell so good they basically double as perfume appeared first on In The Know.