16 body washes that smell so good they basically double as perfume

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

When it comes to self-care and all-around good vibes, an everything shower is one of the best things you can do for yourself. But between the scalp scrub, deep conditioning mask, body exfoliators and shaving, it’s long. Nobody has time to do that every day! And if you do, congrats.

Don’t worry, we found a fix! One of the best ways to get that unreal post-everything shower feeling is to invest in a body wash with a smell that lasts so long that you’ll feel refreshed the entire day. Some are so good that you can forgo a perfume spritz. Between scents that transport you from your shower to a luxury tropical resort or the calming and soothing sheets of your bed, there are many to choose from.

Peep below for the best-smelling body washes that are so yummy they’ll transform your shower experience — and your entire day.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon OGX Sea Kelp and Hyaluronic Acid Body Scrub and Wash A body wash and scrub hybrid, this guy from OGX is basically liquid luxury for less than $10. One Amazon shopper says that it "smells like Starbucks green tea matcha powder with a hint of cucumber melon," which sounds incredible. $7 at Amazon

Amazon Sol de Janeiro Bom Dia Bright Clarifying AHA BHA Body Wash Sol de Janeiro is the gift that keeps on giving, because there's also a body wash version of the Bom Dia Bright lotion, using the same fresh Cheirosa '40 fragrance. Unlike the one above, this body wash exfoliates to help break down pore-clogging oils and smooth skin texture, including ingrown hairs. $26 at Amazon

Amazon Mrs. Meyer's Moisturizing Body Wash, Rain Water To know the Mrs. Meyer's Rain Water scent is to love the Mrs. Meyer's Rain Water scent. It's perfect in dish soap, hand soap, candle and room spray form — and now you can also slather the fresh and clean scent all over your body. Key ingredients include aloe vera gel, essential oils and flaxseed oils. $9 at Amazon

Amazon The Body Shop White Musk Shower Gel This vegan body wash from The Body Shop is formulated with the most gorgeous and uplifting delicate musk scent. The musk is paired with other scents like lily, iris, rose, vanilla and comforting jasmine. $15 at Amazon

Amazon Method Body Wash, Deep Detox Infused with cucumber, seaweed and green tea, this body wash leaves skin feeling soft, smooth and smelling like what we imagine rejuvenation smells like. Plus, with a cruelty-free, biodegradable formula, plant-based cleansers and a bottle made of over 50% recycled plastic, the good vibes just keep going. $7 at Amazon

Sephora OUAI St. Barts Gentle Body Wash Showering with the OUAI St. Barts Gentle Body Wash is basically an otherworldy experience. One In The Know editor even says that it will "leave you feeling and smelling like you just left the spa at the most expensive resort in the tropics." $28 at Sephora

Amazon Dove Body Wash with Pump Sensitive Skin (Pack of 3) Arguably the most moisturizing body wash of the bunch, Dove Sensitive Skin leaves your skin smooth, soft and with the most refreshing clean scent. The scent itself is so light that you don't have to worry about it actually irritating your skin. It just smells, well, clean. $23 at Amazon

Nordstrom Aveda Rosemary Mint Hand and Body Wash Showering with a cooling mint fragrance is honestly one of life's greatest experiences. This gentle cleanser features an invigorating aroma with notes of certified-organic rosemary and peppermint. $27 at Nordstrom

Amazon Neutrogena Rainbath Replenishing and Cleansing Shower and Bath Gel Neutrogena has named this Rainbath body wash Ocean Mist, which is absolutely perfect. The refreshing, tropical ocean mist fragrance enlivens the senses, while the rich creamy lather of this body cleanser rinses clean to wash the day away and replenish the look of your skin. $22 at Amazon

Sephora By Rosie Jane Calm the F*ck Down Everyday Body Wash If you're a night showered, you should be looking for a solid lavender-scented body wash. Calm the F*ck Down from By Rosie Jane is lightly scented with a calming essential oil blend of lavender, chamomile, yuzu, and neroli. $25 at Sephora

Sephora PHLUR Missing Person Body Wash If you also fell in love with PHLUR's now-iconic Missing Person perfume, you need to check out the scent bottled into a body wash. $30 at Sephora

If you liked this story, check out the best deals to shop at Nordstrom Rack right now.

More from In The Know:

The OUAI Detox Shampoo is the only thing that gets my hair clean in the summer

Shopping Game Plane: 6 early Prime Day items our editors are shopping before the big event

You guys, this fuzzy purple jacket looks just like the "Lavender Haze" one Taylor Swift wears on the Eras Tour

Here's how often you should replace the loofah in your shower, according to a dermatologist

The post 16 body washes that smell so good they basically double as perfume appeared first on In The Know.