Best smartwatch deals for Black Friday 2021: Apple Watch Series 3, Garmin, Fitbit, Huawei and more

Apple Watch goes on sale (PA Archive)

After much anticipation, Black Friday is nearly here.

Taking place on November 26 and lasting until Cyber Monday on November 29, the sales bonanza sees brand and retailers slashing prices and offering serious deals on their products. The discounts extend to a whole host of items, from laptops and TVs, to beauty and homeware.

One of the most sought-after items during Black Friday are smartwatches. Been eyeing up an Apple Watch but not get taken the plunge? The time is now. With the Apple Watch Series 7 recently released in the UK, there are now big reductions to be had on the Series 6. This device boasts features like measuring your sleep, your blood oxygen levels and tracking your activities and there are an extensive range of colours and sizes to choose from.

Elsewhere on the market, Garmin devices and Fitbits are also popular. But there’s also discounts across many other brands such as Huawei, Oppo, Samsung Galaxy and many more.

See below for our edit of the best deals on smartwatches to add to your virtual basket before it’s too late!

Read More

Best Black Friday 2021 deals: Top early offers on Amazon Fire, Apple Airpods and more

Apple Black Friday deals 2021: Best offers on iPhone 12, Apple Watch and more

Best AirPod Deals for Black Friday 2021: Early offers on Apple’s earbuds

Best Black Friday vacuum deals 2021: Offers to expect from Dyson, Shark and more

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular, 40mm Silver Stainless Steel Case with White Sport Band

This iteration of the Series 6 lets you call and text without having to reach for your phone. You can measure blood oxygen levels and check heart rhythm as well as tracking daily activity, downloading and playing songs, and measuring workouts.

was: £649

Buy now £499.00, Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular, 40mm Silver Stainless Steel Case with Silver Milanese Loop

A Series 6 with GPS + cellular. This version is sleek and polished coming in a stainless steel case with silver Milanese loop band.

Story continues

was: £699

Buy now £609.00, Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular, 44mm Graphite Stainless Steel Case with Graphite Milanese Loop

This iteration is a larger sized version of the Series 6 GPS + Cellular Apple Watch, with 44mm case.

was: £749

Buy now £619.00, Amazon

2021 Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm) - Gold Aluminium Case with Starlight Sport Band

This model lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist, and tracks and monitors your health and activity levels. It has over 30 per cent larger display screen with a 40mm or 44mm case.

was: £269

Buy now £249.00, Amazon

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm) - Space Grey Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band

This version monitors your health and activity levels. It gives you high and low heart rate and irregular rhythm notifications and it will even call emergency services for you if it detects that you’ve taken a hard fall.

was: £199

Buy now £169.00, Amazon

Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch with GPS, 24/7 Heart Rate, Voice Assistant & up to 6+ Days Battery

It does so much more than just count your steps, this Fitbit can also track your sleep, monitor your heart rate, store and play songs and has many apps to choose from - while also being able to tell the time, of course.

was: £199

Buy now £139.00, Amazon

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker with a Free 1-Year Fitbit Premium Trial, 24/7 Heart Rate & up to 10 Days

On the cheaper end of the Fitbit scale, this wearable gadget offers features such as 24/7 heart rate monitoring, heart rate zone monitoring (for your fitness goals), and sleep tracking.

was: £89.99

Buy now £57.99, Amazon

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch with Tools for Heart Health, Stress Management & Skin Temperature Trends

This really puts the smart in smartwatch. This watch can detect and scan your electrodermal activity which indicates your body’s response to stress, allowing you to keep track and manage it. The Sense also logs your skin temperature daily and can even assess your heart for heart rhythm irregularity when used with the Fitbit ECG app.

was: £299.99

Buy now £189.99, Amazon

Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch with Voice Control

Pretty in pink and ever so smart. This has the integrated voice assistant Alexa in-built so you can set reminders, alarm clocks and control smart home devices from your wrist. It monitors heart rate and sleep - with an in-depth sleep index that tells you time spent in deep and REM phases so you can better understand the quality of your sleep.

was: £199.99

Buy now £98.92, Amazon

Garmin fēnix 6X Pro, Ultimate Multisport GPS Watch

For a smartwatch that can keep up with your active lifestyle, Garmin has some of the best. This fÄnix 6 Pro is larger than previous models to make it easier than ever to see the display. You can also do so in sunlight with the resolution of 260 x 260 pixels. It tracks your heart rate, pulse ox and even pacepro to guide you through your distances. There’s also maps, ski maps, GPS and had contactless payment.

was: £649.99

Buy now £445.20, Amazon

Garmin Fēnix 6S Pro

This iteration from Garmin is a smaller sized smartwatch than the FÄnix 6X, but has much of the same functions including mapping, GPS, heart rate and pulse ox monitoring.

was: £599.99

Buy now £379.00, Amazon

Garmin Instinct Solar

A solar-powered outdoor smartwatch that has built-in sports apps and health monitoring. Perfect for hikes and treks.

£319.99

Buy now £189.00, Amazon

Garmin Venu

This smartwatch from Garmin has a bright AMOLED touchscreen display and a five day battery life. You can easily download songs and playlists from your Spotify and take advantage of the pre-loaded GPS and indoor sports apps and workouts. It has a broad range of health monitoring including respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep and pulse ox.

was: £329.99

Buy now £215.99, Amazon

Garmin Venu 2 GPS smartwatch

This iteration from Garmin offers extensive all day health monitoring features and more than 25 indoor and GPS sports apps. It also has preloaded workouts for cardio, yoga, Pilates and HIIT. You can pair it with your Apple or Android smartphone to get notifications delivered straight to your wrist.

was: £349.99

Buy now £265.00, Amazon

HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro Smartwatch

This sleek and stylish option – the GT 2 – is an intelligent model with up to two weeks of battery life, 15 workout models, Bluetooth Connectivity so you can take calls and the ability to monitor your steps, calories burned and activity periods.

was: £249.99

Buy now £139.00, Amazon

HUAWEI Watch GT 2

Another great option from Chinese tech label Huawei. This model has all the same functions as the GT 2 Pro, such as Bluetooth calling and 15 workout modes, but has a sportier aesthetic.

was: £139

Buy now £84.00, Amazon

OPPO Watch 41 mm Smart Watch

This smartwatch from OPPO has an impressive two-week battery life and is powered by Google’s Wear OS to monitor your health and fitness, while also allowing you to check the weather. It tracks your workouts to give your insight into your training and is even water resistance up to 50 metres so you can pop in the shower, pool or take a dip at the beach without giving it a second thought.

was: £229

Buy now £149.99, Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 4G Stainless Steel 45 mm Smart Watch

For a smartwatch that doesn’t look like a smartwatch, Samsung’s Galaxy models are sleek and chic while still offering all the benefits of a wearable device. It has real time coaching, an activity tracker, sleep score and its resistant to both water and dust. As you’d expect, it also helps you monitor your health and keep in touch by receiving texts, WhatsApp and calls.

was: £459.00

Buy now £218.99, Amazon