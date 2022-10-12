Best smartwatch deals in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: Apple Watch, Fitbit and more

(Garmin)

The online shopping extravaganza we’ve all been waiting for is finally here. That’s right, the Amazon Prime Day Early Access Sale 2022 has kicked off, big time.

There are some fantastic deals on tech products such as tablets, mobile phones and cameras as well as household gadgets like vacuum cleaners and video doorbells. This year, one of the stars of the shows is the smartwatch.

If you’re not already a smartwatch convert, now is the time to get your hands on one of these genius gadgets guaranteed to transform your workouts. From tracking exercise for the fitness fanatics, to keeping you up to date on notifications for the social media lovers, smartwatches have a whole host of features that just get better and better.

Even if you already own a smartwatch, it may be time to consider an upgrade, especially if you can get it for a fraction of the usual price. New models are far superior to their predecessors - they can be voice activated, are waterproof and can include pre-loaded fitness workouts.

When is the Amazon Prime Day Early Access Sale 2022?

It may have only taken place on July 12 - 13 but the Prime event is back once again on October 11-12. There isn’t a minute to lose as these fantastically slashed RRPs will only last 48 hours.

Do you need a Prime account to get the deals?

Yes! This event is exclusively for Prime customers so if you’re already a member then you’ve bagged yourself an invite to the hottest discounts in town. If you aren’t a member yet, sign up today for a 30 day free trial letting you shop at great prices without paying a penny towards membership.

After the free trial membership is only £95 annually, £8.99 a month or just £4.49 for students.

What type of deals are available?

A deal is a deal, right? Think again as this year there will be three types of deals available across the 48 hours. Firstly, there will be the usual Prime Day deals that last the whole two days. Then there are the Lightning Deals which, as the name suggests, are quick deals that can pop up any time on the website and can last a matter of hours. Lastly we have Deals of the Day that run for 24 hours or until stocks last.

What deals on smartwatches were there last year?

Last year smartwatch shoppers were in for an absolute treat as there were discounts on all the latest models from top brands such as Apple and Samsung. There were also deals on fitness focused smartwatches as well as fashion forward ones so there really was something for everyone.

What deals can we expect this year?

The deals are coming in thick and fast this year as Amazon has promised that this Prime Day will be bigger and better than anything before. There are deals on a range of smartwatches from budget buys to top of the range, so keep your eyes peeled throughout the two days.

Best Amazon Prime Day Early Access Sale smartwatch deals live now

The best Prime deals are ready and waiting. There are some great smartwatch bargains on the website, so there’s no time to lose when it comes to bagging yourself the latest gadget.

Best Amazon Prime Day Early Access Sale deals on Apple watches

There are some great savings to be had across a variety of Apple smartwatches from the latest models to older versions.

Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular, 41mm) - Clover Sport Band - was: £469, now: £369

Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS, 45mm) - Clover Sport Band - was: £399, now: £359

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular, 44mm Graphite Stainless Steel Case - was: £749, now: £589

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular, 44mm Gold Stainless Steel Case - was: £749, now: £669

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular, 40mm - was: £443.92, now: £379

Best Amazon Prime Day Early Access Sale deals on Samsung Galaxy Watches

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 has taken the smartwatch industry by storm, and rightly so as they come with a whole host of amazing features. There are deals to be had on all sizes and colours, so don’t miss out.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Smart Watch – was: £289, now: £189

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic Smart Watch – was: £389, now: £189.05

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic Smart Watch – was: £409, now: £309

Best Amazon Prime Day Early Access Sale deals on Fitbits

Synonymous with fitness, there are some bargains to be nabbed on various Fitbit models this Amazon Prime Day.

Fitbit Sense Advanced - was: £181.10, now: £160.55

Fitbit Versa 2 - was: £199,99, now: £75.05

Fitbit Versa 3 - was: £199.99, now: £122.55

Fitbit Charge 4 - was: £129.99, now: £89

Fitbit Charge 5 - was: £169.99, now: £94.05

Best Amazon Prime Day Early Access Sale deals on Huawei watches

As sported by national treasure Mo Farah, the Huawei smartwatches have become incredibly popular amongst fitness fanatics and fashionistas alike.

HUAWEI WATCH 3 Pro – was: £499.99, now: £269

HUAWEI WATCH 3 – was: £349.99, now: £199

Best Amazon Prime Day Early Access Sale deals on Garmin watches

Garmin fenix 6X Pro – was: £649.99, now: £329.99

Garmin Instinct Solar – was: £269.99, now: £155

Garmin Forerunner 245 GPS Running Watch – was: £249.99, now: £139.99

Garmin Approach S12 GPS Golf Watch – was: £179.99, now: £99.99

Garmin fenix 6S Pro – was: £599.99, now: £402.89

Garmin fenix 6 Solar – was: £649.99, now: £379.99

Garmin Venu Sq Music Amazon Exclusive GPS Smartwatch – was: £179.99, now: £159.25

Garmin vivofit Jr. 2 - Marvel Spider-Man Fitness Activity Tracker for Kids – was: £79.99, now: £59.99

Best Amazon Prime Day Early Access Sale deals on smartwatches

Alongside the big brands come a number of smaller ones that tend to offer smartwatches at a bargain price. If you’re after a fashionable watch with all the basic features - plus sometimes some handy extras - and aren’t bothered by brand name, shop the below deals.

IOWODO Smart Watch – was: £55.99, now: £27.99

ASWEE Smart Watch – was: £49.99, now: £29.99