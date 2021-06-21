Best smartwatch deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021: Apple Watch, Garmin, Fitbit and more

(Amazon Prime Day)

After much anticipation, Amazon Prime Day is finally here.

For those unfamiliar, each year the online retailing giant hosts a mega sale to rival Black Friday. In fact, some experts have said that there’s actually better savings during this two-day extravaganza than the annual post-Thanksgiving weekend.

Taking place on June 21 to 22, the discounts extend to a whole host of items, from laptops and TVs, to beauty and homeware.

One of the most sought-after products this year is the discounted range of smartwatches. Apple Watches have been reduced by up to 27 per cent, while Garmin devices have been slashed by up to 37 per cent and Fitbits are available with up to 40 per cent off. There’s also discounts across Huawei, Oppo, Samsung Galaxy and many more brands.

To make the most of the sale, there is just one condition. You must be an Amazon Prime customer. This costs £79 a year, £7.99 a month or £3.99 for students. This also gives you access to free next day delivery as well as a whole host of other benefits that include Prime Video and thousands of e-books. If you’re not quite ready to take the plunge, there’s also a 30-day trial.

See below for our edit of the best deals on smartwatches to add to your virtual basket before it’s too late!

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS, 44mm Aluminium Case

Been eyeing up an Apple Watch but not get taken the plunge? The time is now. This may be one of the biggest reductions on the smartwatches that we’ve ever seen where there’s an extensive range of colours and sizes to choose from. Shop now and you’ll get three months free Apple Fitness. This device will also measure your sleep, your blood oxygen levels and track your activities.

(Apple Watch)

Was: £409, now: £299

Other Apple watch deals:

Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch with Voice Control

It does so much more than just count your steps, this Fitbit can also track your sleep, monitor your heart rate, store and play songs and has many apps to choose from - while also being able to tell the time, of course. There’s up to 40 per cent off this Prime Day.

(Fitbit)

Was: £199, now: £119

Garmin fÄnix 6 Pro, Ultimate Multisport GPS Watch

For a smartwatch that can keep up with your active lifestyle, Garmin has some of the best. This fÄnix 6 Pro is larger than previous models to make it easier than ever to see the display. You can also do so in sunlight with the resolution of 260 x 260 pixels. It tracks your heart rate, pulse ox and even pacepro to guide you through your distances. There’s also maps, ski maps, GPS and had contactless payment.

(Garmin)

Was: £599.99, now: £375

Other Garmin watch deals:

HUAWEI Watch GT 2 (46 mm) Smart Watch

The Chinese tech label is offering up to 34 per cent in the Prime Day sale with a large range of models to choose from. This sleek and stylish option – the GT 2 – is an intelligent model with up to two weeks of battery life, 15 workout models, Bluetooth Connectivity so you can take calls and the ability to monitor your steps, calories burned and activity periods.

(HUAWEI)

Was: £139.99, now: £92.99

Other Huawei watch deals:

OPPO Watch 41 mm Smart Watch

This smartwatch from OPPO has an impressive two-week battery life and is powered by Google’s Wear OS to monitor your health and fitness, while also allowing you to check the weather. It tracks your workouts to give your insight into your training and is even water resistance up to 50 metres so you can pop in the shower, pool or take a dip at the beach without giving it a second thought.

(OPPO)

Was: £229, now: £162.99

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Stainless Steel 45 mm Bluetooth Smart Watch

For a smartwatch that doesn’t look like a smartwatch, Samsung’s Galaxy models are sleek and chic while still offering all the benefits of a wearable device. It has real time coaching, an activity tracker, sleep score and its resistant to both water and dust. As you’d expect, it also helps you monitor your health and keep in touch by receiving texts, Whatsapps and calls.

(Samsung)

Was: £419, now: £294

Other Samsung Galaxy watch deals:

