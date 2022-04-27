Best smart kitchen gadgets

Yasmin Rufo
·6 min read
Once upon a time, talking to your microwave would have led to a few raised eyebrows to say the least. However, with the rise in smart kitchen gadgets we’re now left wondering, is it weird if we don’t talk to our household appliances?

What is a smart gadget?

Smart gadgets are products which include a tech element where there is not usually one. It is an umbrella term and can include products as big as fridges and as small as plugs for sockets. As well as simplifying life, some smart gadgets can also help you save on bills as they can be controlled and switched off remotely.

Generally the technology included in most smart kitchen gadgets is Bluetooth, which connects appliances with other devices (e.g. a mobile phone) so they can communicate with each other. This communication usually occurs via an app which you can control from your personal devices.

Of course, smart gadgets can be so much more than that and can involve other technologies such as voice activation and control.

So, if you’re bored of useless appliances that never actually do what you want them to or are looking to finally get round to that kitchen revamp, then here are the best smart kitchen gadgets on the market right now.

Apption Labs Meater Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer

With BBQ season just around the corner, the pressure to prove that you are competent in outdoor cooking is slowly creeping in and there’s nothing worse than worrying about whether the meat is properly cooked.

The Meater thermometer solves this problem as it stays within your chosen dish throughout the cooking process. The probe is free of all cables and wires, and can be placed inside a joint of meat and then synced up to your phone. Via the easy to use app, you can control and check the temperature of the meat from as far as 50 metres away meaning you can actually enjoy the BBQ instead of hovering nervously around the food hoping it’s cooked.

The wooden charging unit is easy to use with simple red and green lights to indicate when charging is complete. We particularly liked how long the thermometer charge lasted; 24 hours of continuous cooking.

Buy now £98.99, Lakeland

Cuisinart Cordless 4 in 1 Automatic Wine Opener

A perfect gift for wine lovers, or anyone who has ever struggled with a corkscrew before, the Cuisinart automatic wine opener can detect the cork on a bottle of wine and smoothly remove it in one simple action. It also includes a built in foil cutter and aerator which will oxidise your wine in order to maximise and improve flavour.

The vacuum sealer and date marker are perfect for preserving unfinished bottles of wine and reminding you when the bottle was first opened. The cordless nature of the product means there are no annoying wires and batteries as it is all USB charged. A full 2.5 hour charge can open 50 bottles of wine.

Buy now £64.00, Cuisinart

Ember Temperature Controlled Mug - White 295ml

Getting the temperature right for a cup of coffee or tea is an art. Most times when we brew our morning cuppa, we either end up with burnt lips or a lukewarm liquid because we forgot all about it. This smart mug keeps your hot drinks at the perfect temperature regardless of how long it takes for you to drink it.

The ceramic mug features a stainless steel core with sensors that are set at 57 degrees (but can be adjusted to anywhere between 50-62 degrees). These sensors will activate as your drink cools and work to maintain your drink at the optimal temperature. The built-in batteries will keep your drink warm for up to an hour and a half or all day if the mug is placed on its charging coaster.

Buy now £99.99, Lakeland

Lavazza A Modo Mio Voicy

If you thought coffee machines couldn’t get more high tech or have any more integrated features, then think again. This Lavazza coffee machine, in partnership with Amazon, works with Alexa technology through voice control.

The coffee machine is connected to the Lavazza app and Alexa device allowing you to personalise coffee orders and set preferences such as dose and temperature. So, with a simple “Alexa make my morning coffee”, you can have your personalised order ready for you before you even reach the kitchen. Voicy can also provide helpful reminders such as when you’re about to run out of coffee cups meaning you’ll never be stuck without your favourite cuppa.

Buy now £299.00, Lavazza

Smart Kettle by WEEKETT

Ever had to reboil water because you forgot the kettle had boiled? If so then Weekett’s smart kettle will help as by syncing up to your phone, users can switch on the kettle from the app, receive alerts once it’s ready and choose the right temperature for the water (anywhere between 40-100 degrees).

All these features should also help you save money as the kettle will consume less energy due to water temperature regulation. You can also schedule the kettle to boil at a certain time meaning you can get your cup of Jo ready before you even get home.

Buy now £89.99, Amazon

Proscenic T22 Air Fryer

If you’re yet to jump on the air fryer bandwagon, then now is your chance with the latest Prosecenic product that comes with 13 cooking presets, low level noise technology and TurboAir technology which reduces 90 percent of the fats in food.

The T22 can also be voice controlled (compatible with Alexa and Google Home) and users can set cooking times, customise recipes and monitor food progress. Using the ProscenicHome app, you can access the air fryer remotely and select options such as stop and start anywhere in the world.

Buy now £128.00, Amazon

Kenwood Cooking Chef XL

Gone are the days that several pieces of kitchen equipment and many hours are needed to bake a cake or cook a family dinner. The latest Kenwood product, the XL cooking chef, replaces a whole host of other products as it comes with 25 optional attachment tools and allows you to weigh ingredients directly in the bowl.

The Kenwood links up to your phone via the Kenwood World app and lets you send instructions directly to the mixer. We also love the touch screen feature where you can pick 13 presets, select timers and alter temperatures.

Buy now £1099.00, Kenwood

The Aarke Purifier

If the taste of London tap water isn’t quite to your liking (we don’t blame you) then the new Aarke Purifier might be on hand to help out. This filter, unlike ordinary ones, is designed to boost wellness with its two unique water filters.

The first, Pure, reduces unwanted substances from your water such as chlorine whilst Enriched, the second filter, not only reduces substances but also adds in magnesium. This transforms ordinary tap water into alkaline water which is proven to support the function of muscles and nerves.

The filter is also eco friendly as it features a steel cartridge for refills and has a built in smart refillable ReFilter System so you know exactly when to change filters. The product launches on May 18.

Buy now £100.00, Aarke

