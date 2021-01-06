Best small desks for a compact home office

Lockdown measures have proved once and for all that large-scale working from home is possible. Many of us may continue to do so even as offices reopen and the working world adjusts to a new normal.

You may have rezoned the kitchen table as your desk or jammed a table in an unused alcove for the time being, but if you’re planning to work from home more often you may want to set up a more dedicated workspace.

That starts with a good desk. A devoted space to work will help you focus in a way that slouching on your sofa never will. If you’re short on space, you could opt for a design that doubles up as a dressing table or console table when you’re not using it for the 9 to 5.

Whether you need a slim design to set your laptop or a desk with plenty of storage options for all your paperwork, here are some of the best small desks to help you work from home.

See our favourites below

MADE Essentials Izzy Wall Mounted Dining Table, White

Dimension: H78 x W56 x D15cm

Technically a dining table, this option has everything you need for a compact home office.

Every inch is design with multi-functionality in mind: there’s a chalkboard on the back of the table to jot down your to-dos, and once folded down, the inside reveals shelves that were originally designed for crockery but just as easily can be repurposed to store things like bills, paperwork, stationery and other home office essentials.

As for the table, it’s originally made for two people which means there’s plenty of room for a laptop, wireless keyboard and mouse.

£199 | Made

Penelope Dark Blue Vintage 3-Drawer Desk

Dimensions: H98 x W120 x D60cm

If you dream of a stylish bureau that can double up as a dressing table, look no further than this gorgeous design from Maisons Du Monde. The dark blue and brass effect finishings lend a vintage look to the design and there’s plenty of storage options with three drawers for your knick knacks and stationery supplies.

You’ll need to get your toolbox out as some assembly is required, but with the end result looking as lovely as this, we think it’s more than worth the effort.

Story continues

£215.50 | Maisons Du Monde

House by John Lewis Cube Storage Desk, Natural

Dimensions: H75 x W120 x D60cm

From JL’s in-house range is this solid desk that comes with three spacious drawers for extra storage. The natural wood effect is finished with a glossy lacquer that makes it easier to wipe clean.

£350 | John Lewis

See all desks from John Lewis

Esme Wall Desk

Dimensions: H40 x W60 x D16.5cm

If room is an issue, there are clever compact designs that will help you maximise every inch of precious space. This desk is a superb example - it folds down from the wall, making it an excellent option for anyone who doesn’t have room to squeeze in a table - all you need is a chair and you’re good to go. The smart design includes a shelf for stationery and a minimal rack to store paperwork, books and magazines.

£149 | Made

Grimsby Retro-Style Corner Console Desk

Dimensions: H76 x D70cm

A space-saving solution with a vintage aesthetic, this corner desk packs a raft of helpful features into the small space. There are holes for computer and laptop cables as well as a slim storage shelf beneath the top to store notebooks and pens.

£140 | La Redoute

Solomon Leaning Desk, Black

Dimensions: H175 x W65 x D48cm

Made is the home of clever, unusual design, continually coming up with new spins on traditional furniture. We love this industrial-look leaning desk, made from strong black powder coated steel. There are two slim shelves as well as a boxy table for your laptop, giving you plenty of options to decorate the desk with houseplants and photo frames. You’ll need to screw in the desk to the wall at the top to keep the design stable so while it’s not portable, it’s a innovative design that won’t take up much room.

£149 | Made

Two Drawer Computer Desk by Accord

Dimensions: 54.9 x 99.8 x 82 cm

Accord has nailed small desks with this design, that comes with two storage compartments and a cable area to hide away unsightly wires. Finished in light textured oak with white legs, theres’ plenty of room on the 100 x 55cm tabletop for your laptop, mouse and a lamp.

£136.93 | Amazon

Hashtag Homes Floating Desk

Dimensions: H91 x W94 x D50cm

A leaning desk with the potential of a second life as a dressing table, this sleek, minimal table is a great investment for anyone considering long-term working from home.

There are only two legs, keeping the space beneath your legs clear of clutter, while the table top has loads of space for your laptop and some notebooks. We like the addition of the top shelf, great for displaying motivational art prints and the odd succulent. There’s also a roomy drawer that’s perfect for packing away your office things when you don’t need them.

£95.99 | Wayfair

Argos Home Conrad Corner Office Desk - Oak Effect

Dimensions: H73 x W94 x D94cm

Make the most of an unloved corner with a right angled desk packed with shelves for plenty of storage options. It’s a handsome design with an oak effect finish and while there’s room for a laptop, you can comfortably fit in a desktop computer, keyboard and mouse too.

Six shelves under the table top give you more than enough options to store papers and office supplies.

£100 | Argos

MEETING Mini Foldaway Wall Desk

Dimensions: W60 x H40 x D15cm

Crafted from lacquered MDF, this wall-mounted desk is ideal for anyone who hates clutter. Simply fold it away to pack your workstation away. As well as the drop down door that turns into a desk, the design also incorporates a laptop holder (max 14in / 36cm) and a document holder.

£68 | La Redoute

Verdict

Space saving, multifunctional and with decent storage options, Made's Izzy Wall Mounted Table gets our vote. We love that you can pack the entire thing away when needed too, allowing you to lock away work when you're finished for the day.

Read More

Best interior design websites for super cool homeware

Best ergonomic office chairs for home from budget to professional

25 best bathroom organisers: ideas for keeping your bathroom tidy

Best storage beds for adults