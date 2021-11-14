The Best Slow Cooker Deals You Can Shop Ahead of Black Friday
In the market for a slow cooker? We've got great news: Now might just be the best time to stake your claim to one. Thanks to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the beloved kitchen appliance can be had for a fraction of its usual cost—and we're sharing all the best deals with you here.
If you're not already familiar with this brilliant gadget, here's what to know: Slow cookers work to cook food at a consistent, evenly controlled temperature, while lock-in lids preserve moisture and flavor. With minimal prep required and the ability to leave your dinner cooking for hours, you'll find it way easier to cook your favorite meals.
The Best Pre-Black Friday Slow Cooker Deals to Shop Now
Take up to 18% off the Hamilton Beach Slow Cooker.
Take $5 off the Pioneer Woman Twin Slow Cookers.
Take up to 33% off the Crock-Pot Cook and Carry.
Take up to $40 off the Crock-Pot Slow Cooker (Works with Alexa)
Take up to $20 off the KOOC 8-Quart Slow Cooker
