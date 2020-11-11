These $17 Amazon Canada slippers are a cozy staple for fall: 'These are absolutely perfect'

Want more fall fashion, shopper-approved buys and the hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Looking to get cozy at home this season? Then a pair of super soft slippers is a definite must-have.

More substantial than socks but with less structure than traditional soled slippers, slippers socks are the perfect hybrid for lounging around at home. They’re an ideal gift idea ahead of the holidays too, and bring some much needed warmth to chilly days.

If you’re in the market for a soft and stylish pair, one top rated pair from Amazon Canada has been given the customer stamp of approval, and are on sale now for just $17.

The details

The Fralosha Women's Bootie Slippers offer the ultimate in comfort and warmth, thanks to their double-layered faux fur construction. A soft sole embellished with anti-slip grip makes these slipper socks a great choice for indoor wear, and keeps you safe when walking on hardwood or tiled surfaces.

With an adjustable shaft that can be worn full length for maximum coverage, you can also roll down these slippers and secure them in place with a button to reveal their contrasting inner faux fur. Available in two sizes, the slippers fit women’s shoe sizes 5-7.5 or 8-10 and come in four fun colours.

Why shoppers love them

Backed by a 4.2 star rating from nearly 1,800 customer reviews, these fuzzy slippers are perfect for the season. Shoppers have been impressed by their comfort, softness and warmth, and especially by their affordable price tag.

“These are absolutely perfect! Super thick and warm, non-slip bottoms and when they’re pulled up like booties they don’t fall back down around your ankles,” shared one reviewer. “I love them! In fact I’m wearing them as I’m writing this.”

“Ordered these because I was looking for a pair of longer slippers, and was pleasantly surprised that they fit my calves well (I usually have a problem with boots), and have enough room that you can tuck a thick pair of pajama pants into them as well,” added another.

Though they do have rave reviews from fans, some shoppers noted that they do run a little on the small side and may not be a great fit for those with larger feet.

“These are plush and soft, with non-slip bottoms and the quality while not amazing, is doing the job so far. I wear a size 8.5-9 shoe and bought the [larger size]. They fit well but would probably be too tight for ladies shoe sizes 9.5 or 10,” noted one reviewer.

To buy or not to buy?

If a pair of comfy and sock-like slippers is what you’re after, then you’ll definitely want to add the Fralosha Women's Bootie Slippers to cart while they’re still on sale. Whether for yourself or a loved one this holiday season, you can’t go wrong with a pair of slippers.

At just $17, they’re a solid choice to keep warm throughout the fall and winter, but may not offer the support of a pair of slippers with a more sturdy outer sole.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

