The Sims franchise has been around for a while now and has become extremely successful thanks to its quirkiness and ability to rope players into its bizarre world. The most recent entry, The Sims 4, launched in 2014 and has continued the series’ legacy, giving players a refined way to create a Sim, along with adding a hefty list of quality-of-life improvements. When you’re ready to goof off and get even crazier, you might want to dive into the game’s expansive selection of cheats, which grant you the ability to do all sorts of things, including a way to increase your stats, gain unlimited money, and negate (or cause) death.

Cheat codes in video games are mostly a relic of the past, but The Sims 4 still puts them at the forefront. There are dozens upon dozens of cheats. In this list, we’ll share the absolute best ones, ranging from the most useful to the silliest, and everything in between. These are the best Sims 4 cheats.

How to use cheats

In The Sims 4, you can’t simply just type in a cheat code and expect it to work. It’s a complicated game in many regards, and using cheats requires a bit of explanation before diving in. For starters, you must enable the ability to use cheats in-game. Depending on your platform, there are slight differences in going about enabling them.

On PC, you’ll need to hold Ctrl + Shift + C (Command + Shift + C on Mac) to open up the cheat console. Once here, you’ll need to type in testingcheats on in the cheat console. Doing so will allow you to enter cheats. You’ll need to type them in exactly as written to get them to work. To disable cheats, type in testingcheats off in the same box.

To reach the cheat console on PS4 and Xbox One, you’ll need to press all shoulder and trigger buttons simultaneously. On PS4, it’s L1, R1, L2, R2, and on Xbox One, it’s LB, RB, LT, RT. After you press them all at the same time, the cheat console will appear and you’ll follow the same steps as above to enable cheats. Type in testingcheats on to gain the ability to type in cheats. Note that enabling cheats on a console will negate the ability to earn most trophies and achievements, so use them wisely.

Cheats are used by typing in specific codes into the same cheat console. You’ll receive a notification when you’ve typed in the code correctly, and it’ll tell you which code you’ve enabled.

Money cheats

