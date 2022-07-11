The best shows to stream on Discovery+ right now

Have you ever wanted to bake a cake, build a house, go deep-sea diving, and travel the world all without leaving your couch? Discovery+ is a one-stop-streaming shop for the viewer with a profound curiosity for life and its hidden treasures. A hub for all Discovery brands (TLC, HGTV, Animal Planet, Food Network, and so on), this platform presents unscripted content that comforts, educates, and entertains audiences of various demographics. So, whether you like cooking, nature, travel, home renovation, dating drama, the supernatural, or just about anything else, this list is a good starting point for your Discovery+ adventure.

<i>Trixie Motel</i>

In this Discovery+ original series, drag superstar Trixie Mattel and her partner David renovate a rundown motel in hopes of transforming it into a bold and fabulous Palm Springs getaway. With the help of skilled designers and some of Trixie's famous friends (Zooey Deschanel, Nicole Byer, Leslie Jordan, and more), the Trixie Motel steadily goes from drab to fab one room at a time.

This show is a mix of hilarity, fashion, and stylistic construction coupled with the humorous wit of a drag show and the architectural glamour of a Barbie Dreamhouse on steroids. As Trixie says in her interview with EW's Joey Nolfi, "...it's like going to sleep in an art installation. It makes every other hotel look like four walls and a bed." Trixie Motel brings a much-needed pop of color to Discovery+'s usual lineup of renovation shows. We love you Property Brothers, but have you tried adding a splash of pink to your design palette? (Okay, Drew and Johnathan Scott are actually producers on this show. So, maybe that counts for something.)

If you liked Trixie Motel, you might also enjoy: (re)motel, streaming on Discovery+.

Best Discovery+ shows

<i>House Hunters</i>

This classic HGTV franchise takes you on house tours with prospective homebuyers and their realtors as they try to find the perfect place to put in an offer. Around the globe, from tiny houses to million-dollar mega-villas, House Hunters provides a spectacle of home architecture and design as well as an insight into the home buying process.

Story continues

If you wish they would take the whole construction part out of home design shows, then this series is for you. Discovery+ hosts a treasure trove of House Hunters spin-offs, so there is pretty much a version for everyone's taste. In an interview with EW writer Nuzhat Naoreen, former HGTV executive Brian Balthazar calls the show "real estate comfort food." Considering the format, which involves touring three different houses and weighing the pros and cons of each, Balthazar says, "You really feel like you are on this house hunt yourself."

If you liked House Hunters, you might also enjoy: My Lottery Dream Home, streaming on Discovery+.

House Hunters

<i>Where We Call Home</i>

Short attention span or just short on time? The Magnolia Network (founded by Chip and Joanna Gaines), which is available through Discovery+, has a few quick and comforting shows to squeeze into your limited timeframe. Where We Call Home runs around 10 minutes per episode and challenges our ideas on what types of buildings we can make homes out of.

With families living in old churches, abandoned schoolhouses, and car dealerships, this short series proves that we can find "home" just about anywhere. More importantly, you can build a home from just about anything. In this show, homeowners of the most unlikely houses give us a tour and a bit of background on how they transformed their space. It takes the age-old insult "were you raised in a barn?" to a literal level.

If you liked Where We Call Home, you might also enjoy: Extreme Homes, streaming on Discovery+.

Best Discovery+ shows

<i>Guy's Grocery Games</i>

Guy Fieri hosts this Food Network grocery store game show where chefs compete in three cook-off challenges for a $20,000 grand prize.

A viewing experience that will simultaneously get your adrenaline pumping and your mouth watering, Guy's Grocery Games is less like the cutthroat Chopped competition and more like a game you'd want to play with your family — yes, even if you suck at cooking. It is lighthearted and playful with exciting challenges involving refrigerator magnets, oddball ingredient combos, and shopping carts that the contestants speed down the aisles like they're in the Indy 500. Fieri is an affable host, the meals look exquisite, and sometimes your favorite TV chefs (Jet Tila, Anne Burrell, and more) take on the game. It is a blast to join these hyper-talented chefs as they create culinary miracles out of grocery store finds.

If you liked Guy's Grocery Games, you might also enjoy: Supermarket Stakeout, streaming on Discovery+.

Best Discovery+ shows

<i>I Am Shauna Rae</i>

Childhood brain cancer stunted the growth of 22-year-old Shauna Rae, who now stands at the average height of an 8-year-old. This TLC human interest show chronicles Shauna's day-to-day life as she navigates adulthood, her health, and the public's ignorance toward her 3-foot 10-inch height.

TLC is known for opening doors (and minds) to people and livelihoods outside of what we know as the so-called "norm." In this show, we watch Shauna participate in average, age-appropriate activities like going to bars and navigating the murky waters of online dating as she struggles to achieve independence and respect from a world that sees her as a child. Not only is Shauna's life and sassy attitude entertaining, but she reminds her audience of their own differences and how we should reserve our judgments and show common decency to people of all sizes.

If you liked I Am Shauna Rae, you might also enjoy: My Giant Life, streaming on Discovery+.

Best Discovery+ shows

<i>90 Day Fiancé</i>

Catfishing, breakups, makeups, proposals, lies, love, hate, and of course, Big Ed. With all the caveats that come with love and internet dating, 90 Day Fiancé and all its spin-off shows make for great entertainment. The majority of the 90 Day Fiancé universe shows engaged couples in long-distance relationships as they meet in person for the first time and decide if their compatibility holds up in the real world.

As TLC's most-watched franchise, 90 Day Fiancé clings to our human optimism (as we hope for the best) and our natural love of chaos (as we await the inevitable train wreck). Each season introduces a cast of characters whose romantic endeavors you either root for, laugh at, or despise. Feel free to call it a guilty pleasure if that makes you feel better about yourself, but there's no denying that these shows are captivating.

If you liked 90 Day Fiancé, you might also enjoy: Love Off the Grid, streaming on Discovery+.

90 Day Fiance

<i>Inventions That Changed History</i>

Unscripted TV isn't all chaos. Learning stuff is cool, too. In this Discovery+ original, historians, actors, and comedians (the perfect trio, obviously) detail the history of bizarre inventions we all know and love.

Have you ever wondered what sick freak invented the Slip 'N Slide? If you said no, then you're probably still bitter about the life-long injuries you got from that wet piece of plastic. But put that grudge aside because the Slip 'N Slide and other inventions like Mr. Potato Head, Lava Lamps, Pez Dispensers, etc., have pretty intriguing origin stories. Stars like Harvey Guillén (What We Do In the Shadows), Yeardley Smith (The Simpsons), roast comedian Jeff Ross, and others humorously explore how these odd but mainstream inventions impacted history. The show is a nostalgic rewind, educating its audience on the weird objects that hold their childhood memories like retro Horcruxes.

If you liked Inventions that Changed History, you might also enjoy: How It's Made, streaming on Discovery+.

Best Discovery+ shows

<i>Alone</i>

History Channel's Alone challenges ten professional survivalists to endure the wilderness for as long as possible with limited resources and complete isolation. In separate parts of a remote location, the contestants try their best to stay safe (and sane) to beat out the competition for the $500,000 prize.

This show is like Survivor's rugged older brother who has undoubtedly been through some trauma. The survivalists face intense weather, wildlife predators, and other life-threatening obstacles throughout each episode. While the game seems like a nightmare to extroverts and those dependent on modern luxuries, Alone provides its viewers with practical survival knowledge and encourages introspection in a world overwhelmed with media distractions. In a conversation with EW's Mike Miller, Alone season 8 winner, Clay Hayes, says "one of the biggest benefits of doing something like this is you get undistracted time to look inward and think about yourself."

If you liked Alone, you might also enjoy: Man vs. Wild, streaming on Discovery+.

ALONE

<i>Ghost Adventures</i>

Dust off your sage and keep your local exorcist on speed dial because after this show, you might want to do a cautionary spirit cleansing. Ghost Adventures follows Zak Bagans, a paranormal investigator with notoriously bedazzled jeans, as he and his crew hunt for supernatural activity in the world's creepiest destinations. From the battlegrounds of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, to Transylvania, the birthplace of the fearsome Dracula, this Travel Channel show proves that Bagans and his team shy away from no haunted location.

The show explores the mysteries of the afterlife with high-tech equipment and overviews of the rich histories of some of the world's most tragic deaths. All of their ghost encounters are certainly up for debate, but it does make you question the tangibility of the afterlife. If nothing else, it educates you about the history of the towns they explore and adds context to some of the most famous horror stories like Dracula and The Exorcist.

If you liked Ghost Adventures, you might also enjoy: Ghost Hunters, streaming on Discovery +.

GHOST ADVENTURES

<i>Evil Lives Here</i>

This Investigation Discovery show will delight true crime fanatics but may debilitate those with trust issues. Evil Lives Here surrounds horrific crime stories told from the perspective of the criminal's closest friends and family.

With documentary-style interviews, reenactments, and photo and video footage of the criminals themselves, the show paints a terrifying picture of what it's like to live with a real-world monster. From serial killers such as John Wayne Gacy to high-profile cult leaders like Warren Jeffs to lesser-known case files, Evil Lives Here explores the backgrounds of disturbed individuals before they committed such terrible crimes. Their relatives or former spouses share when they encountered or saw early signs of their loved one's malevolence. Both chilling and heartbreaking, this show proves that evil can lurk anywhere, even in the people we think we know best.

If you liked Evil Lives Here, you might also enjoy: Evil Kin, streaming on Discovery+.

Best Discovery+ shows

<i>Shark Week</i>

Every week can be Shark Week with a Discovery+ subscription. This annual series includes nature documentaries that provide an education in all things shark. You can also watch celebrities (including Mike Tyson, J.B. Smoove, the Jackass crew, and more) become bait for entertainment as they dive into shark territory.

Shark Week is the highest-rated entity in the entire Discovery universe. We love those mysterious, cold-blooded predators, even if they can tear us to shreds in milliseconds. Shark Week not only educates us on the secret lives of sharks, but it also adds a level of excitement with the various big-name guests who dare tread the same waters as these mostly harmless but still potentially dangerous creatures. These star-studded specials bring humor, suspense, and tons of fun to this cultural phenomenon. And every July (during actual Shark Week), you can expect a new lineup of episodes to swim into the mix.

If you liked Shark Week, you might also enjoy: Chasing Ocean Giants, streaming on Discovery+.

I WAS PREY: SHARK WEEK

Related content: