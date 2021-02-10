The 5 best shows on TV tonight - Wednesday 10 February
As we move toward the latter half of another week in yet another lockdown it wouldn't be wrong to say things might be getting quite monotonous for a lot of us.
Luckily, the TV can be relied on as a minimum-effort distraction which is quite a blessing nowadays.
This Wednesday there are light hearted - and indeed often heart warming - programmes on the small screen to while away the hours.
However, for those inclined toward something more serious, there are important documentaries and gripping dramas to watch too.
Richard Osman's House of Games - 6pm - BBC Two
Richard Osman's trivia based game show continues to provide some light entertainment and a bit of gentle brain exercise of an evening.
This week sees Kae Kurd, Zoe Lyons, Andrew Hunter Murray and Kate Robbins play against each other to win some coveted House of Games prizes and to be named the winner of the week on Friday.
An easy programme to play along with at home too, it's a pleasant dinner time distraction.
The Repair Shop - BBC One - 7.30pm
The charming appeal of The Repair Shop is well known by now as it's currently on its sixth series.
However, this evening viewers can expect a repeat of a season two episode on BBC One - which perhaps devoted viewers would consider an antique in itself.
The team sets about restoring a clock made from the propeller of a First World War plane, a pair of stained glass windows, and an ancient shoe-stretching machine.
The Bay - ITV - 9pm
Morven Christie's DC Lisa Armstrong gets deeper into the investigation of Stephen Marshbrook's death as The Bay airs its fourth episode tonight.
It follows a shocking instalment last week which saw one character meet a very gruesome death in the pursuit of justice.
The show follows a familiar beat of ITV drama while maintaining the central whodunit mystery to keep the viewer entertained, so it's definitely worth a watch.
All six episodes of the series are already available for those who might need to do some catching up or for those who can't wait.
Celebrity Best Home Cook - BBC One - 9pm
It's the quarter final of the starry cooking show tonight, with Rachel Johnson, Ed Balls, Tom Read Wilson, Ferne McCann and Shobna Gulati still in contention to be named the first-ever Celebrity Best Home Cook.
This week they are tasked with producing their ultimate celebration cake, a chickpea dish and three Asian-inspired dishes.
The programme is a warm watch providing a welcome contrast to the drudgery of yet another lockdown. Although we are given small pandemic reminders as Mary Berry peers down onto the contestants with opera glasses from a mezzanine so she can see what they are up to while she keeps her distance. So it could be worse.
It's never too late to catch up with the competition either as all episodes so far are available on iPlayer.
Micah Richards: Tackling Racism - Sky One - 10pm
Micah Richards' investigation into racism in football is being shown again on Sky One, having first aired in late January.
The programme takes on extra poignance following Marcus Rashford's recent experiences of being subjected to racist abuse online following Manchester United's 0-0 draw with Arsenal last month.
The former Manchester City and England probes into racist abuse faced by footballers both on the pitch and online as well as the discrimination he and his family faced growing up.
Watch: Marcus Rashford says racist abuse against him is 'humanity at its worst'