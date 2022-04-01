The best shows in London to take kids and teens to in the Easter school holidays

Macbeth for Young People (Cesare De Giglio)

Two whole weeks of the kids being off school? London’s theatres can help with that.

The Easter holidays are on their way and there’s a range of cultural treats happening in the capital to delight young audiences. From puppet shows to exhibitions, here’s our guide to the best things for families to do over the break.

Beatrix Potter: Drawn to Nature

Drawing Sketch of the garden at Gwaynynog, Probably March 1909, Watercolour and pencil on paper (©Victoria and Albert Museum, Lo)

A nailed on Easter holiday treat for all of the family is the V&A’s Beatrix Potter exhibition, aka pretty much only children’s author left who, at the time of writing, hasn’t been deemed problematic. Tickets have been super popular, so book as soon as you can. Our critic Melanie McDonagh called it a “splendid little exhibition – with lots for children as well as adults”.

V&A, until Jan 8, 2023; vam.ac.uk

Coppelia

This beautiful combo of animation and live dance will hatch a whole new generation of ballet fans. Based on the story of a girl who watches over a town, only for it to transpire that she’s actually a doll, it stars ballet legend Darcey Bussell.

In cinemas from April 1

Wild

Your animal-obsessed small people will be captivated by this show at the Unicorn, London’s top children’s theatre. Suitable for ages 2 to 6, it’s based on Emily Hughes’s picture book and tells the story of a young girl who is living in the wild and being raised by animals.

Unicorn Theatre, until April 1; unicorntheatre.com

The Singing Mermaid

(Ellie Kurttz)

This charming show is back at the Little Angel Theatre after a hit premiere and subsequent national tour. Told using puppetry, it’s based on a story by Julia Donaldson and Lydia Monks about a mermaid who is tricked into joining the circus. Suitable for ages 3 to 8.

Little Angel Theatre, April 2 to 24; littleangeltheatre.com

How to Hide a Lion

Hiding a lion… no easy feat. Audiences aged from 3 to 6 can see how it turns out with this show based on Helen Stephens’ picture book, told using puppetry and music.

Polka Theatre, until April 24; polkatheatre.com

Gulliver’s Travels

Don’t blame us if you take your kids to see this and they decide they want to be satirists when they grow up. Suitable for ages 3 to 8, this production of Jonathan Swift’s classic tale about Gulliver’s jaunt with the Lilliputians uses video, projection and live performance to tell the story.

Unicorn Theatre, until April 16; unicorntheatre.com

Zog and the Flying Doctors

Another show based on a book by hit machine Julia Donaldson and her frequent collaborator Axel Scheffler. This family show about an accident-prone dragon is suitable for ages 3 and above.

Southbank Centre, April 8 to 10; southbankcentre.co.uk

Macbeth for Young People

As part of its Playing Shakespeare series with Deutsche Bank, the Globe is staging a 90-minute version of Macbeth for young people. Open to all but particularly suitable for those aged ten and above, the project is providing over 20,000 free tickets to state school students in London and Birmingham but also has performances for families.

Shakespeare’s Globe, April 1 to 16; shakespearesglobe.com

The Play That Goes Wrong

Kids will love Mischief Theatre’s show about a drama society whose murder mystery is scuppered by the fact they keep falling over. The long-running and side-splitting Play That Goes Wrong is suitable for ages 8 and above.

Duchess Theatre; buy tickets here

A Monster Calls

(Manuel Harlan)

Older kids will love Sally Cookson’s hit adaptation of Patrick Ness’s novel, a young adult fave about Conor. His mum is sick and he’s having a weird time at school - and then a monster suddenly turns up. Told with Cookson’s characteristic spellbinding physical theatre, it’s been loved by audiences since it premiered in 2018.

Rose Theatre Kingston, until April 9; rosetheatre.org

Small Island

(Johan Persson)

Take your older teenagers to see the National’s acclaimed adaptation of Andrea Levy’s beloved Windrush novel - it’s a night of must-see storytelling about our national history. Hortense and Gilbert arrive in Britain from Jamaica, ready for a new life but unprepared for backwards racial attitudes; Queenie, their white British landlady, longs for connection while she waits for her husband to come home from war. The show, directed by Rufus Norris, returns for a second run after glowing reviews in 2019.

National Theatre, until April 30; nationaltheatre.org.uk