The Best Shoes to Wear With 8 Different Types of Skirts

The trend cycle has been on overdrive as of late, and it finally feels like the pendulum is swinging the opposite direction, slowing down the turnover rate of our closets. In the vicious cycle of trends, one thing's for certain: Skirts will always have prime real estate in our closets. Some styles, like the satin slip or pencil skirt, are timeless classics, while others, like the cargo maxi and micro mini, are more of-the-moment. Either way, there’s a plethora of styles to choose from, allowing you to easily find a few that fit your aesthetic. The tricky part is pairing the right shoes to pair with your skirt of choice.

There’s really no such thing as one shoe that fits all skirts. Certain lengths and silhouettes require intentional styling, while others are more flexible. Ahead, we’ve gathered a collection of the hottest skirts of the season along with the best shoes to wear with them. Consider this your cheat sheet to great style.

Denim Maxi

Wear with: Cap toe pumps, low profile sneakers, or strappy flat sandals

The long denim skirt has made a comeback like no other. Like a good pair of jeans, the denim maxi is a versatile item that can be worn many different ways. It can be dressed up with block heel orcap toe pumps, or dressed down with cool low-profile sneakers like the Adidas Sambas or Nike Courts. For a summery moment, pair this hot ticket item with flat strappy sandals. This may be the one exception where the possibilities are endless.

Shop the Look: Mango Slit Denim Skirt, $70, Nike Sneakers, $75



Satin Slip

Wear with: Open toe mule heels



The satin slip skirt entered the group chat a few seasons ago, and it’s here to stay. In fact, we now consider this a must-have item in everyone’s closet, as it's one of those items that can be worn all year around and styled in different ways. The best shoes to wear with it, however, are mules. Because the slim-fit tube style cuts off at the calves, it’s best to avoid any type of ankle strap here. It’s even better when you opt for a heeled mule for extra elongation.

Shop the Look: Reformation Layla Silk Skirt, $198, Oak + Fort Strappy Padded Heel, $88

Pleated Tea-Length

Wear with: Mary Jane ballet flats



There’s something incredibly charming about the high-waisted, voluminous midi skirt. Play up the femininity of a full skirt with another comeback kid: the Mary Jane ballet flat. Modernize the look with a multi strap or metallic version. It’s a fun twist on an old classic.

Shop the Look: Alice + Olivia Earla High Waisted Flare Skirt, $495, Larroude Blair Ballet Flats, $315

Micro Mini

Wear with: Tall boots

Tiny skirts are for the fashion risk-takers unafraid to show a little skin. The mini moment on the bottom balances nicely with a tall chunky boot, almost as if it makes up for the missing leg coverage up top.

Shop the Look: Hours Clara Mini Skirt, $178, The Frye Company Campus 14L, $458

Heavy Pleated Midi

Wear with: Chunky brogues, slouched boots

This isn’t your mom’s pleated satin midi. It’s a heavyweight, edgier version that serves as a healthy mix of school girl and punk. Play into the look with any pair of chunky brogues or vintage-inspired boots.



Shop the Look: Lioness Fame Midi, $79, Dr. Martin 1461 Smooth Leather Platform Shoes, $170

Cargo Midi

Wear with: High top sneakers

This sporty style is a fun twist on the ever-popular cargo pants trend. It feels fresh and modern, and is a favorite among those where comfort reigns supreme. Stick with comfortability when it comes to shoes, too, opting for a chunky, sporty high top. You can’t go wrong with Converse.

Shop the Look: Garage Poplin Parachute Skirt, $60, Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Lift High Top Sneakers, $75

Trouser Skirt

Wear with: Classic sandals, pumps



The skirt version of your favorite khakis are a great place to start if you don't usually opt for pants. Pair a trouser-inspired skirt with equally classic shoes: It works well with a simple pair of flat sandals to dress it down or pointy toe pumps to dress it up. The entire pairing screams effortless.

Shop the Look: Corey Lynn Calter Pleated Trouser Skirt, $100, Margaux The Flat Sandal, $225



Pencil Skirt

Wear with: pumps, flat sandals

A pencil skirt is another closet staple, and works just as great in an office setting as it does as part of matching set. For a more casual look, go with a low-key flat sandal in leather; to dress it up, stick with a classic pump.

Shop the look: Schutz pumps, $118



