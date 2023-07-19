The best shoe deals on Tory Burch, Veja and Allbirds at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale

Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary sale for the best shoe deals on sneakers, boots, sandals and more.

A new pair of shoes can transform any outfit from drab to fab. If you're ready to update your collection of kicks, it's your lucky day because the Nordstrom Anniversary sale is here with plenty of shoe sales you're not going to want to miss. From sneakers and flats to boots and pumps, you can save on every shoe style you need this summer and beyond.

Nordstrom Anniversary sale shoe deals

From now through Sunday, August 6, you can browse hundreds of discounts on Veja, Tory Burch and Allbirds shoes at the big Nordstrom sale. Whether you need some sandals to wear to an upcoming wedding or a new pair of running shoes for your outside workouts, we found killer deals on all that and more at Nordstrom.

The best shoe deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2023

1. Veja Men's V-12 Low Top Sneaker

Snag these cult-favorite Veja sneakers for less at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale.

These sleek, low-top Veja men's V-12 sneakers carry a classic, versatile look perfect for business-casual workdays, laid-back weekend getaways and everything in between. When we reviewed Veja sneakers, we were quite impressed with the level of comfort and support they provided after spending some time breaking them in. Right now you can try out the cult-favorite kicks for yourself without breaking your summer budget thanks to a 20% off markdown at Nordstrom.

From $148 at Nordstrom (Save $37)

2. Tory Burch Women's Miller Cloud Sandal

Tory Burch shoes are massively discounted right now at Nordstrom.

Elevate any summer outfit with the Tory Burch Miller Cloud sandals. These slip-ons pair perfectly with sundresses and shorts and feature a one-inch heel, a contoured footbed and a leather upper. The sandals are topped with the iconic Tory Burch logo and can be yours today for under $140.

$138.60 at Nordstrom (Save $59.40)

3. Birkenstock Women's Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal

Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary sale to get these cute sandals for an amazing price right now.

A cute, chunky sandal is a summer style staple. If you have yet to find a pair you love, we recommend the Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Slide sandal, currently $40 off at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale. Outfitted with oversized buckles and glossy leather, these classic Birkenstock shoes will add a fun flare to any outfit. Perfect for all-day support, the customer-favorite Birkenstock footbed is designed to provide perfect arch support and cushioning, while the flat sole works to absorb shocks and mimic the shape of a healthy foot.

$129.99 at Nordstrom (Save $40.01)

4. Nordstrom Women's Miller 2 Water-Resistant Boot

Save on must-have boots for fall at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2023.

Summer is in full swing, but it's never too early to start thinking about fall fashion. If you want to get ahead of the game, head to the Nordstrom Anniversary sale and grab the Miller 2 women's water-resistant boot for nearly $30 off right now. These minimalist shoes feature one-inch platforms, lug soles and leather uppers, perfect for pairing with sweater dresses and jeans.

$69.99 at Nordstrom (Save $29.96)

5. Allbirds Men's Tree Runner Shoe

Save big on top-rated Allbirds sneakers at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2023.

Make your morning runs that much better by picking up the Allbirds men's Tree Runner sneaker, down from $105 to just $69.99 today at Nordstrom. Available in a stylish Mist or Jet Black color, the shoes feature mesh uppers, impact-absorbing cushioning and sustainably-produced fibers.

$69.99 at Nordstrom (Save $35.01)

More must-shop shoe deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2023

