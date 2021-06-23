This Best-Selling Window AC Has a Genius Design That Makes It 'Whisper Quiet'-and It's Finally Back in Stock

Midea U Inverter Window Air Conditioner

amazon.com

There's no denying air conditioners are essential to keeping cool throughout the summer-especially during heat waves. But unfortunately, they typically aren't the most aesthetically pleasing appliances. One exception? This sleek window air conditioner that keeps selling out on Amazon.

The Midea U-Shaped Inverter Window Air Conditioner has more than 4,100 five-star ratings and is currently ranking as the best-selling model on Amazon, so it's clearly in high demand. But now that it's officially back in stock in two BTU options, it's time to order one for yourself before it's too late. There are plenty of reasons why customers are obsessed with the AC, but its modern appearance, quiet operation, and smart features are the most notable. Thanks to the window air conditioner's clean lines, one customer says it "makes the competition [look] severely outdated." Another person described it as an "innovative new take on something that hasn't changed much over the years."

RELATED: The 11 Best Window Air Conditioners to Cool Your Home This Summer, According to Reviews

It has a U-shaped design that gives you the flexibility to open and close your window while the unit's installed, which isn't possible with many other window air conditioners. And since the compressor (aka the loud part of the unit) is blocked by your window, the Midea U-Shaped air conditioner is nine times quieter than traditional models, according to the brand. You'll have no problem hearing your TV without turning the volume up. "Even cranked to max, the unit is whisper-quiet inside-about as loud as a box or stand fan set to low," wrote a customer.

A remote control is included, though it also has WiFi capabilities, so you can control it from your smartphone through the brand's app or use your voice to ask Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to adjust the settings. There are three different fan speeds to choose from, plus automatic and sleep modes. Even though some reviewers said installation was a bit more challenging than they anticipated, the brand provides a how-to video and instruction manual to assist you.

Story continues

Midea U Inverter Window Air Conditioner

amazon.com

To buy: From $359; amazon.com.

Midea's window air conditioner usually comes in three different sizes-all of which are Energy Star certified, but the 8,000 BTU and 12,000 BTU versions are the two back in stock (the 10,000 BTU model is still sold out). According to Energy Star, an air conditioner with 8,000 BTUs works in rooms ranging from 300 to 350 square feet, while a 12,000 BTU model works for rooms ranging from 450 to 550 square feet.

"I looked at many window units before I finally made the leap and bought this Midea U unit," a shopper said. "This 8,000 BTU unit is in my bedroom and it cools my entire apartment without straining. A humid 80 degree day is nothing."

So if you're looking for a quiet yet efficient window air conditioner that doesn't look like an eyesore, head to Amazon to order the Midea U before it inevitably sells out again.