These Are the Best-Selling Throw Pillow Inserts on Amazon, and They're as Little as $12 for a Pack of 2

After spending so much time indoors during the winter and the pandemic, it's only natural to start to feel as though you want to freshen up your space. While you can definitely order new furniture or repaint your rooms, there's another fix that's even more simple and cost effective: Switch up your throw pillows. In case you have your eye on covers that don't include pillow inserts or your inserts have seen better days, more than 81,000 Amazon shoppers have given this set of throw pillow inserts from Utopia Bedding a five-star rating.

Utopia Bedding is a preferred brand for many Amazon shoppers looking to remix their collection of blankets, sheets, and comforters, so it's not a surprise they also have a coveted set of best-selling throw pillows. To alleviate the hassle of ordering pillows individually, these pillows come in a set of two, and they're available in a range of 10 sizes from 12 by 12 inches to 28 by 28 inches. The exterior is made from a polyester and cotton blend, while the fill is made from 100 percent polyester, making them a great option for people who are allergic to feathers or just prefer an alternative fill.

To buy: $12 (was $14); amazon.com.

"They are by far the best pillows I have purchased yet," wrote one five-star reviewer who described the feel as firm but soft and added that they plan to order additional pillows. Another shopper echoed their positive review by saying the true-to-size pillows are "the best throw pillows I have ever purchased in the last 58 years."

When your pillows arrive, it's important to note they will be vacuum sealed. As the brand says, don't be alarmed when they appear flat upon opening them. Removing them from the seal will allow them to regain their fluffy shape, which will endure long after you tuck them inside your pillowcases of choice.

"These are great pillows for the price," declared a third reviewer, who followed the directions on the packaging to place the pillows in the dryer on a low heat seating to allow them to regain their shape more quickly. Another option is to fluff the pillows by hand, which is the method a different five-star reviewer applied. They added, "The pillows are fluffy, comfortable, and they don't shed."

Liven up your sofa or bedding with new Utopia Bedding throw pillows for as little as $12 while they're on sale. After all, no matter the season, your home should feel like a place you want to be.