This best-selling smart TV includes Amazon Fire — and it’s on sale

Fourth of July may be a time to hang with family and watch fireworks, but it’s also the time to take advantage of some serious discounts. And if you’re in the market for a new television, Amazon is offering a special deal on one of its best-selling smart TVs.

Right now, you can score $40 off the highly-rated Insignia 32-inch Smart HD TV with Amazon Fire TV. With over 4,000 customer ratings, it’s currently listed as the No. 1 LED and LCD TV on Amazon.

What makes this TV unique is that all the features of the Amazon Fire Stick are already built in. This means you can watch live over-the-air TV as well as have access to all your favorite streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu and Prime Video. Not to mention, you can also connect your gaming or cable devices through one of its three HDMI ports.

As a bonus, the TV also comes with an Alexa-enabled remote. With it, you’re able to launch apps, play music, search for show titles and more by using just your voice. To get started, just plug in the set, connect to WiFi and you’re all ready for a night of binge watching your favorite shows and movies.

The device appears to be a home run with many Amazon shoppers, with reviewers raving about the TV’s picture and sound quality.

“This thing is incredible,” one reviewer wrote. “Picture, sound and features are over-the-top for what you would expect for a TV this inexpensive. I’m thrilled with it.”

Another shopper echoed a similar sentiment, pointing out that they often use it over their much larger 85-inch television.

“It’s a 720 pixel TV, but honestly for this 32-inch version, you really can’t tell the difference,” the reviewer wrote. “The audio quality is better than expected. I have it mounted on the kitchen wall and it’s great. I find myself using this little thing vs. my 85-inch living room TV.”

Even though many shoppers gave the smart TV high marks, one shopper mentioned that they experienced trouble with the TV sustaining connection to WiFi. But even so, they still praised the device as a “good product” and that the issue was “not a deal breaker.”

