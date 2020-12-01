This Best-Selling Silk Pillowcase Has Nearly 12,000 Perfect Ratings on Amazon — and It’s Less Than $25 Today

Amazon

Talk to anyone with amazing hair, and more often than not, they’ll reveal a secret to their routine: They sleep on a silk pillowcase. With their slippery texture, silk pillowcases reduce hair breakage and wrinkles since they result in less “pulling” as you shift around in your sleep. It’s a simple beauty trick, but one that works — and doesn’t have to cost a lot of money. In fact, one of Amazon’s top-rated pillowcases is now less than $25 for Cyber Monday 2020.

Zimasilk’s 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase is marked down nearly 40 percent less than its typical price tag of $40, with a sale price of $24 — and shoppers say it’s a serious steal. “I was pleasantly surprised by how high quality the pillowcase is, considering I paid very little for it,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “It washed very easily and didn't snag at all. I've noticed an immediate difference in my hair when I woke up the next morning. It's so comfortable to sleep on as well — the silk is very cooling, which I love.”

Many other shoppers have remarked on the benefits their hair and skin have seen since they started sleeping on the Zimasilk pillowcase. “Last night was my first night using it, and [when] I went to bed my hair was slightly frizzy from the humidity here in Florida...woke this morning to soft, wavy, healthy-looking hair,” another reviewer wrote.

While silk pillowcases are gentle on the skin because there’s less “tugging” as you toss and turn, they’re also beneficial for those with particularly dry skin. “I used to wake up with dry patches all over my face no matter how much lotion I put on but now my skin looks so much better in the morning,” another five-star reviewer shared.

Available in an impressive 34 different colors (everything from classic ivory to dramatic eggplant purple), this silk pillowcase is made with 19 momme silk — a high level of quality, especially considering the product’s low price point. Another factor that makes this pillowcase stand out is its hidden zipper, which proves especially helpful for those who move around while they sleep: “With all the other non-zippered pillowcases I've had, the pillows have always slipped out of the case,” one shopper wrote. “Adding a zipper solves that problem.”

Promising many nights of restful beauty sleep ahead, the Zimasilk pillowcase is a budget-friendly option for anyone who hasn’t yet hopped on the silk pillowcase bandwagon. This deep Cyber Monday discount won’t last long, however, so if you’re dreaming of better hair days ahead, make your purchase fast.

