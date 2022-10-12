Amazon shoppers say this viral pillow is 'a fluffy cloud of joy' that can 'get rid of any migraine' — grab it for 30% off right now

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you're not taking advantage of the best Prime Day pillow deals right now, you're doing something wrong. Trying to find that perfect pillow to get you through the night is honestly harder than folding a fitted sheet, especially if you deal with upper back and neck pain.

Obviously, Amazon agrees with you because there are so many excellent, high-quality pillows on sale at right now that can suit your every sleep need. Some of the best pillows on the market from internet-famous brand Casper are on sale for Prime Day 2022.

The top-rated luxury bedding brand, first became a household name thanks to its mattresses. Since the launch, shoppers have fallen deeply in love with the brand's pillows — especially the top-rated, down-alternative Casper Original Pillow.

$45.50 $65 at Amazon

Given that this is one of the most popular pillows in the world, it's not surprising that it currently boasts 4.5 out of 5 stars amongst the notoriously tough Amazon reviewers.

The unique "pillow-in-pillow" microfiber fill of the Casper Original Pillow mimics the softness of a down pillow for a fraction of the price — and keeps them cruelty-free — while also responding to your own movements for a more supportive and personalized sleep experience.

Shoppers who deal with migraines, neck pain and back pain, in particular, are raving about the pillow. "I have chronic migraines with neck pain and had one for four days straight," one Amazon review explained. "Bought this pillow out of desperation and it was the best decision ever! One sleep and all neck pain and migraines were gone!"

According to other shoppers, the Casper pillow does not need regular fluffing, keeps you cool during the night, is plush but firm and great for both side and back sleepers. Sounds like a win to me!

Shop the Casper Original Pillow on Amazon before Prime Day 2022 is over.

