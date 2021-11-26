Amazon dropped the price on this best-selling Ninja blender for Black Friday, and it's the lowest we've ever seen

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you've been holding out on buying a blender, the time has come. Amazon just put a top-rated Ninja blender on sale, and this is a deal you really don't want to miss. For a limited time only, this best-selling blender that usually retails for $100 is now only $69.99!

When most people think of blenders, smoothies are usually the first thing that comes to mind. And yes, this Ninja blender is one of the best for making yummy blends of fruits, veggies, yogurts and ice. It really can break down just about anything to create a super smooth, extremely tasty smoothie.

But this Ninja blender can actually do so much more. There are three different settings that you can use to create sauces and dips, too. Take pesto, for example. This Ninja blender will make light work of crushing the pine nuts and combining them perfectly with the basil and oil.

Ninja Professional 72 Oz Countertop Blender with 1000-Watt Base and Total Crushing Technology for Smoothies, Ice and Frozen Fruit, $69.99 (Orig. $99.99)

This Ninja blender currently has a whopping 32,000 ratings, with an overall 4.7 out of five-star rating. Shoppers really love how sharp the blades are and how it really does blend just about anything to perfection.

"There are some products that just change your life. I wanted to get in on the smoothie thing, and there simply is no other way to do it than with a blender, and no better blender to do it with," one Amazon shopper wrote.

While many shoppers are more than happy with the Ninja blender, some customers have commented that it may work a little too well.

One Amazon shopper said, "Let me first say that this is a very powerful blender with a great price. However, for my purposes, it almost works too well. It has several razor-sharp blades that pulverize ice in seconds. But no matter what the setting or how many seconds I use, I can't get the ice crushed the way I want. I will add, if you want to make green smoothies with this thing, it will work like a charm."

If you're finally ready to join the smoothie gang or you're just looking for a versatile kitchen tool that you can use for so many different purposes, you really shouldn't think twice about a Ninja blender. It's an Amazon's Choice product for a reason — it really is that good!

What's more is that this popular blender is rarely priced this low, so you really shouldn't miss this incredible deal.

