This best-selling lavender air fryer is finally back in stock at Walmart, and it’s less than $100

After selling out, Drew Barrymore’s pretty Lavender air fryer is finally back in stock. This is good news if you’ve been looking for an air fryer that doesn’t look like a complete eyesore sitting out on your kitchen counter. Better yet, it actually works really well.

The air fryer is part of Drew Barrymore’s cookware line at Walmart. In addition to Lavender, it also comes in Sage Green, Cornflower Blue, White Icing, Oyster Grey and Black Sesame — and all variations include a gold-accented handle.

The Lavender color originally launched in February 2023, but prior to that, Sage Green was the top seller. In fact, it sold out within 24 hours of launching and sold out again after a restock. If green is more your color, you’ll be happy to see that it’s back in stock now, too.

Personally, I have the Sage Green air fryer from Beautiful Kitchenware, and I use it almost every single day. I’ve used it to make a whole roast chicken, reheat leftover pizza, make chicken wings, crisp up veggies and more. That said, I keep it out on my counter 24/7, and I’ve received so many compliments on it from friends and family. Yes, seriously, people have complimented me on having a chic air fryer.

Nonetheless, let’s talk more about its functions. With this 6-quart air fryer, you can roast, reheat, dehydrate and, of course, air fry your food by simply pressing one of its digital touch-activated buttons. It also preheats 50% faster than most traditional ovens and has a 60-minute automatic shut-off function for your safety. It can hold up to 5 pounds of food to feed five to seven people. And when you’re done cooking, you can toss the removable crisping tray and bottom frying basket into the dishwasher.

Keep in mind that an air fryer is pretty much just a small convection oven. The only difference is that instead of baking, it air fries by rapidly circulating hot air around your food to give it an extra crispy texture.

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore offers small kitchen appliances, cookware and cooking tools in a fresh palette of matte colors, and everything has its signature gold handles. In addition to the air fryer, the line offers a personal blender, tilt-head stand mixer, electric kettle, coffee maker, touchscreen toaster and ice cream maker in Lavender. You could really go all out by getting a few things to match your kitchen perfectly.

