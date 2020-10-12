You can get this best-selling Instant Pot for $50 ahead of Prime Day 2020

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

It might be the week of the long-awaited Amazon Prime Day, but Amazon isn't the only place you can find great deals on everything from home goods to tech and electronics this week. Walmart is also offering discounts on some of our favorite products as part of The Big Save event. One of our top picks to buy right now? The wildly popular Instant Pot, which is currently half off at Walmart for just $49 and one of the lowest prices we've ever seen.

When it comes to kitchen appliances, the Instant Pot has earned cult-favorite status thanks to how easy it is to use and how efficiently it cooks meals with its pressure cooker setting. While the Instant Pot Ultra is the best pressure cooker we've ever tested, the 6-in-1 Instant Pot Lux (which is the model currently on sale at Walmart) is the no-frills base model that's perfect for both beginner and experienced home cooks alike.

It has six useful cooking settings: pressure cooking, slow cooking, rice cooking, steaming, saute/browning and warming. Plus, it has a 24-hour delayed start timer so you can program your Instant Pot to fit your schedule. These models also come in fun patterns not typically seen on most Instant Pots and are designed by the iconic Pioneer Woman.

You can currently get the Pioneer Woman Instant Pot 6-Quart Pressure Cooker on sale at Walmart for just $49, half off its usual retail price of $99. You'll want to act fast thought—not only have Instant Pots sold out during big shopping holidays, but Walmart's The Big Save only lasts until Thursday, October 15th.

