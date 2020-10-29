This Best-Selling Hair Dryer Brush Is Marked Down to Just $28 — but Only Until the End of the Day

Westend61/Getty Images

If you’ve ever treated yourself to a professional blowout, you most likely left the salon with a whole new level of confidence. Unfortunately, frequent trips to your stylist can be expensive and time consuming — that’s where at-home hair tools can step in. While your bathroom may not carry the same atmosphere as a salon, giving yourself a near-identical blowout is not out of reach.

From now until the end of the day, you can grab the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Styler for just $28. Transforming your hair to sleek and straight in a matter of minutes, the paddle brush dryer effortlessly glides through damp hair without leaving it frizzy or in knots. Equipped with detangling bristles, the dryer will both dry and style your hair in one go, leaving out the need for any additional hair tools. Its lightweight, ergonomic design ensures your hands will never get tired holding it during the drying process, and the six-foot swivel cord allows you to move freely without getting tangled. The all-in-one brush head was made to be used on varying types of hair textures, including those with curly and wavy hair.

This efficient paddle brush design is perfect for those looking for a super sleek dry in record time. Over 2,000 five-star ratings have been left in its honor, with some shoppers noting they never have to reach for their flat irons anymore.

“My hair is temperamental and many stylists have given up trying to style it,” wrote one reviewer. “In the winter I straighten my own hair, which used to require a full-on blow dry, followed by a flat iron. Then I bought this. This thing is the holy grail. It’s so easy, so convenient, and makes your stubborn hair beautiful all ON YOUR OWN. Just like a professional.”

Right now you can grab the salon-worthy tool for 30 percent off — but only for several more hours.