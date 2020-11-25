This best-selling Dutch oven is $230 less than Le Creuset’s option — and it’s on sale for the first time ever

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Gone are the days when quality cookware didn’t equate to beautiful cookware. Brands like Our Place and Le Creuset show that these two go hand-in-hand. And now, another brand called Great Jones can be added to the list. After all, its best-selling Dutch oven is probably one of the most gorgeous kitchen items you will ever see.

With Dutch ovens usually costing an arm and a leg, the woman-owned brand is shaking things up with its stunning, affordable option that is already a No. 1 best seller. And now, for the first time ever, Great Jones is offering the stunning Dutch oven for 20 percent off through Cyber Monday.

Credit: Great Jones

Top-quality Dutch ovens usually retail for hundreds of dollars. Le Creuset, known for being the front-runner in the Dutch oven race, sells 6 3/4 quart options for $385 and above. Great Jones’ gorgeous Dutch oven of the same volume, however, is $230 cheaper than Le Creuset’s pan.

Designed to move from the stove to the oven to the table, this Dutch oven (adorably called The Dutchess) is “a champ at retaining heat.” It’s also a breeze to deglaze and clean, thanks to a smooth enamel finish.

Unlike most other Dutch ovens on the market, The Dutchess is oval in shape, making it perfect for browning and searing meats and veggies with enough space to add more contents.

Credit: Great Jones

The Dutchess also doubles as a roasting pan and is oven-safe up to 500°F. It’s dishwasher-friendly and features two roomy handles that can fit four fingers — and even oven mitts. For those who love a good color option, The Dutchess comes in seven different hues.

With all of these impressive specs, coupled with its gorgeous look, it’s no surprise that The Dutchess is a hit among home cooks, food bloggers and even professional chefs. Bon Appétit food editor Molly Baz, singer-turned-chef Kelis and home-cook and recipe developer Angela Davis (a.k.a. The Kitchenista) all use this Dutch oven and rave about its quality.

Credit: Great Jones

The love doesn’t stop there. Everyday home cooks also can’t stop singing The Dutchess’ praises. One shopper dubbed it “the best gift I have ever gotten for myself,” and shared all of the ways they use it.

“I have used The Dutchess for soups, stews, casseroles and sauces,” the five-star reviewer writes. “I am planning to make bread with it next. Everything seems to cook and taste so much better when I use this Dutch oven.”

Several other shoppers agree with this sentiment. The only gripe a few had is that the vessel features curved edges. While the description says this was purposefully done to keep foods from getting stuck, some reviewers say they would have preferred sharper edges to prevent minor pooling at the sides. However, as one shopper who expressed this small concern wrote, despite this tiny detail, “It’s been great through it all.”

This 20 percent off deal applies to all orders over $100 and ends on Monday, November 30 (Cyber Monday). Get yours before the sale ends.

