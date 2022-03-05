The Best-Selling Dog Car Seat Cover with 28,800 Five-Star Ratings Is Double Discounted Right Now

Isabel Garcia
·3 min read
Amazon

If your pup loves to join you in the car for long road trips or quick grocery store runs, a dog seat cover is a must-have pet product. Well, just in time for the spring showers that lead to muddy paws, Amazon is offering a double discount on the most popular dog seat cover on its site.

Designed to keep your car seats free of mud, pet hair, dirt, scratches, and more, the Active Pets dog car seat cover is made of four layers of fabric. Crafted with cotton, the top layer is soft to help keep your pup comfortable. And it's waterproof to help protect against urine accidents, muddy paws, and drool, too. Plus, you won't have to worry about the seat cover sliding around, since the bottom layer features non-slip rubber backing. It also comes with two seat anchors and four headrest anchors to ensure it stays in place.

There are three ways you can position the seat cover. For the most coverage, it's best to place it "hammock style" by attaching one side to the front of the back seats and the other side to the back of the front seat headrests. With this positioning, even the floor of your car is protected.

Amazon

Buy It! Active Pets Standard Dog Seat Cover, $35.99 with coupon (orig. $45.96); amazon.com

If another passenger wants to sit with your pup, opt for the "bench style" by attaching one side to the front of the back seats and letting the other hang off the seats. You can also use it in the trunk of your car as a cargo liner.

A hit with pet parents, it's currently the best-selling dog seat cover on Amazon. In fact, the seta cover is so popular right now that it's also at the top of the Movers and Shakers pet supplies chart, which shows the most in-demand pet products on Amazon in real time. With these impressive rankings, it's easy to see why it has more than 28,800 five-star ratings.

Shoppers with dogs that constantly use the seat cover call it a "game-changer" for keeping their car "spotless." Many rave that it's "high-quality," saying that it's "durable" and "well-constructed." Customers also call out that the cover is easy to install and clean. And, perhaps most importantly, shoppers claim that their dogs love it, too.

The dog seat cover, which is available in four colors, comes in two sizes: standard and extra-large. Pricing depends on size, but both are on sale. The best deal available right now is on the standard size, which has an extra coupon on top of its already discounted price. With the coupon in the product listing, it gets marked down to $36.

Ready to keep your car free of mud and pet hair? Head to Amazon to score a double discount on the Active Pets dog car seat cover.

