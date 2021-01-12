This Best-Selling Cosmetic Organizer Is the Answer to Decluttering Your Makeup — and It’s Just $30
When it comes to storing makeup, we'll admit that keeping all of our beloved beauty products organized can be a bit tough. While cute and compact zip-top bags are ideal to use for traveling or carrying in your work tote, digging through one to get ready on a daily basis is not only time-consuming, but can be super messy, too. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have tracked down a useful alternative: the $30 Sorbus Cosmetic Makeup and Jewelry Storage Case.
With over 11,400 five-star ratings to date, the affordable storage solution is a number one best-seller on Amazon in the cosmetic display cases category — and for good reason. Made from a clear acrylic-like plastic material, the Sorbus organizer is lightweight yet durable and easy to clean, shoppers say. Not only that, but the sleek design makes it perfect for displaying in your bathroom or on your vanity. In fact, some shoppers are so impressed with it, they've compared it to similar (but much pricier) makeup organizers from other brands.
"I was shopping around for a box to keep my makeup in and was surprised by how expensive the acrylic boxes are," one wrote. "They go for around $200 at Sephora, Boxygirl, etc. I ended up picking this one and I'm so glad I did! I love that it's clear so I can see where everything is. The box is sturdy, well built, and it holds just about everything."
Available in a variety of colors and two sizes — one with four large drawers and two smaller drawers and another with three large drawers and four small ones — this $30 storage case is an easy and functional way to declutter your makeup bag and bathroom counter for good. It even comes with a 16-slot compartment on the top for lip products, makeup brushes, and more.
"Loooooooove love love this makeup organizer," one happy customer wrote. "It is big enough to store a lot of your everyday makeup but still not so big that it looks obnoxious on the bathroom counter or on your makeup vanity. It holds A LOT of products and it doesn't hurt that it's pretty to look at."
Aside from using this clear case to organize makeup and beauty products, some shoppers have also opted to use it to store jewelry.
"When I opened it and saw the included velvet liners for each drawer, I decided to try with my jewelry. I am not disappointed! I had been using tray jewelry storage and realized I never wore the jewelry in those containers because I had to stack them and couldn't see the pieces easily. So many things I forgot I even had! This storage case is perfect."
Ready to see what all the hype is about? Shop the Sorbus storage case, below.
Buy It! Sorbus Cosmetic Makeup and Jewelry Storage Case, $29.54–$32.99; amazon.com
