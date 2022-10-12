Get this best-selling car vacuum more than 50% off for Amazon Prime Day

Score major discounts on Amazon best sellers this Prime Day

Amazon's October Prime Day is back to help you score major savings ahead of the holiday shopping season, and one deal you won't want to miss is on the ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner. This Amazon best-seller has rave reviews and is a whopping 58% off for Amazon Prime Day. You won't want to miss this discount, so hurry before this limited time deal ends today, October 12.

$16.99 at Amazon

The ThisWorx vacuum comes with three attachments—a flathead, an extendable hose and a brush nozzle—as well as a carrying bag, a filter brush and a spare filter. This handheld vacuum uses a 16-foot charger that attaches to the 12V aux outlet to allow you to reach every nook with ease, and it has built-in LED lights to help you see better.

This vacuum has 4 stars on Amazon with more than 230,000 reviews. Reviewers say it's strong enough to tackle any mess they've had to clean up such as crumbs, sand, dirt and debris, and they're extremely pleased with the results.

Amazon October Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

