This Best-Selling Bandeau Will Solve Your Strapless Bra Problems — and It’s 50% Off Today

Without a doubt, bra shopping is at the top of the list of most frustrating things we sometimes have to do. What’s even more frustrating, though, is trying to find a good strapless bra — you know, one that actually lifts and supports and doesn’t budge with the slightest bit of movement.

As we veer into the summer months, our need for a comfy bandeau bra to wear with our favorite strapless dresses and tank tops becomes much greater. And as luck would have it, one of the Internet’s best-selling strapless bras just got a major price cut thanks to Spanx’s latest can’t-miss flash sale.

Meet your new favorite undergarment of summer 2020: Spanx’s Undie-tectable Better Bandeau, perhaps the best proof that fashion and function are not mutually exclusive. The strapless bra is so easy on the eyes, featuring a pretty lace overlay that’s almost too pretty to cover up. And, to be honest, you can totally wear it on its own, too.

Buy It! Spanx Undie-tectable Better Bandeau, $24 (orig. $48); spanx.com

Mix that in with the bra’s game-changing design — which includes Spanx’s signature undetectable technology that promises to support and smooth and lightly-lined cups for a flattering shape — and you have a bandeau that has both “beauty and brains,” as the brand puts it. Oh, and no underwire means you’ll actually be able to wear this bra all day sans pinching or poking. Let’s just say we’re buying this ultra-comfy bandeau in multiples.

The best-selling bandeau bra, which is available in sizes XS to XL, is currently 50 percent off its usual $48 price during Spanx’s flash sale, meaning you can snag it for just $24. But remember: The discount is only good until 11:59 p.m. PST today.

Spanx always throws a little something extra into its weekly flash sale mix, and this time around, it’s a handful of its coveted Undie-tectable undies, including a brief, a thong, and a lacy panty, all of which team perfectly with the Undie-tectable Better Bandeau. Shop the pretty no-show panties below.

Buy It! Spanx Undie-tectable Brief, $12 (orig. $24); spanx.com

Buy It! Spanx Undie-tectable Thong, $12 (orig. $24); spanx.com

Buy It! Spanx Undie-tectable Lace Hi-Hipster Panty, $12 (orig. $24); spanx.com