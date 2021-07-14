The Best Self-Care Products to Help You Chill, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

zodiac self-care

Jasmine Purdie, HelloGiggles

Self-care looks different for everyone. While a sheet mask can be the ultimate form of bliss for one person, spending time reading in a park maybe someone else's go-to. Though it takes varied forms, self-care is something we should all be incorporating into our lives. If you don't know where to start, and you happen to be an astrology lover, the stars can give you some guidance.

According to astrologer, Lisa Stardust, each zodiac sign has a specific set of character traits that will lend itself to preferred forms of relaxation. For example, if you're a Pisces, you may need a swim in the ocean to feel at peace, while if you're a Gemini, you might not feel calm unless you're chatting with friends. Similarly, the self-care products you find most appealing can also be attributed to your zodiac sign. So if you're looking for some serious R&R but don't know how to make it happen, the list below is full of astrologically-ordained self-care products meant for each sign.

Aries:

- 11.92 Available at Amazon

When you feel stressed or overwhelmed, Aries, your world-famous temper can flare up. That's why it's important to find a product that will keep you cool, calm, and collected. "Aries is known to be temperamental and hotheaded, so a head massager is ideal to calm their passionate nature," Stardust says. You might be a smidge freaked out by multi-pronged, pointy devices, so we highly recommend this scalp massaging shampoo brush from Vitagoods that will give your head a good rub while keeping it clean.

Taurus:

- 45.00 Available at Violet Grey

According to Stardust, Taurus loves luxury and beauty, so getting their makeup done or trying new skincare products is their favorite form of self-care because it makes them feel good about themselves. "A face mask is the way to go for Taurus to chill out, as their Venusian vibes will be thrilled to get some TLC," she adds.

Story continues

Gemini

- 19.95 Available at Ivory Paper Co

Geminis are innate talkers, says Stardust, which means that they need a space to let their thoughts run wild. A personalized notebook to journal all of their ideas will give them a safe outlet to keep them balanced, organized, and at peace.

Cancer

- 169.00 Available at Casper

"Cancer is protective of their energy and hearts," explains Stardust. "Laying in bed, like a cocoon, is the best form of self-care." This Casper Weighted Blanket comes in various weights and colors and will help keep this water sign cozy while reducing anxiety.

Leo

- 32.99 Available at Amazon

Leos aren't afraid of the limelight—in fact, they live for it, which is why a ring light that highlights all of their beauty will be the best pick for them. "The best form of self-care will be found in something like posting selfies on Instagram," explains Stardust. After all, self-love is the ultimate form of self-care.

Virgo

- 7.98 Available at Amazon

For you, Virgo, you need a more spiritual solution for your self-care routine. May we suggest crystals? "A citrine crystal will help Virgo find the right words to say and help their gastrointestinal area, which is where they carry a lot of stress," Stardust claims. These Citrine healing stones can be carried around in your pocket, or used during a meditation.

Libra

- 12.99 Available at Amazon

For the Venus-oriented sign of the zodiac, we recommend a luxurious product that incorporates the crystal of love. "A rose quartz face roller will not only strengthen facial tissues, but it will also restore, revive, and destress the skin," Stardust says. Amazon reviewers rave about the cooling and de-puffing properties of this roller by INOTKA, suggesting to stick it in the freezer and use it with your favorite serum.

Scorpio

- 9.99 Available at Amazon

According to Stardust, you need something that will make you feel warm and toasty while incorporating your element, water. "A heated water bottle is ideal," Stardust says. Fill up this one from All one tech with some water fresh out of the kettle, pop the sweater on it, and let it soothe any cramps, soreness, or aches.

Sagittarius

- 100.00 Available at Alo Yoga

Sagittarius tends to hold a lot of stress in their hips, which why stretching and yoga will be key for their self-care Sunday routine. A cool yoga mat will get this fire sign started on the wellness path.

Capricorn

- 21.99 Available at Amazon

As a constantly working Cap, you likely have a lot of neck and back pain from hunching over your computer all hours of the day. That's why an acupressure mat maybe your self-care savior. "An acupressure mat will awaken the joints in the body and release toxins that have built up within," Stardust says. This one from ProSourceFit includes a mat large enough to cover your back along with a pillow that will help muscle tension in your neck.

Aquarius

- 8.98 Available at DAVIDsTEA

You're pretty simple, Aquarius. Pop on the kettle, find a nice tea blend, and you're happy. "The water-bearer will find healing in the form of food magic, through an invigorating cup of herbal tea—which will also help them reflect, too," Stardust says. You'll love the DAVIDsTEA loose leaf organic calming chamomile tea because the soothing blend promotes ultimate relaxation.

Pisces

- 18.63 Available at Amazon

All you truly want is a bath, Pisces. "Pisces decompresses in water, which is why a lovely and relaxing foaming bath will help detox their minds," Stardust says. Dr. Teal's Foaming Bath is an Amazon favorite, featuring eucalyptus, which is sure to chill you out.