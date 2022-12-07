Best Secret Santa gifts: 20 ideas for Christmas presents in 2022

Jaime Carrillo, USA TODAY
·10 min read
Secret Santa gift ideas: the best gifts for everyone
Secret Santa gift ideas: the best gifts for everyone

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Tis' the season of jingle bells, Home Alone movie marathons, and the inevitable office holiday party. It's a great opportunity to build camaraderie with co-workers, especially when it comes to Secret Santa gifts. But let's face it, while shopping for loved ones is difficult, buying for your co-workers is nearly impossible.

Luckily, we're here to help. We've compiled a list of 20 Secret Santa gift ideas that will please just about anyone, be it co-workers, friends-of-friends, or even complete strangers. Nothing in this list runs over $50, so you can rest assured you won't be in the red come January.

1. For the Tetris fan: Coogam Wooden Blocks Puzzle

Secret Santa gift ideas: Coogam Wooden Blocks Puzzle
Secret Santa gift ideas: Coogam Wooden Blocks Puzzle

Nothing is more addicting than a quick game of Tetris, but it's always healthy to go analog every once in a while. The Coogam Wooden Blocks Puzzle offers a lo-fi version of the classic brick stacking game...sort of. The rules are a little different but it's sure to fire off the same endorphins as the video game when the puzzle is solved.

$10 at Amazon

2. For the one who's always losing their keys: Tile Mate

Secret Santa gift ideas: Tile Mate
Secret Santa gift ideas: Tile Mate

How many life-changing gifts have you received that cost less than $30? Tile Mate is a budget-friendly Secret Santa gift with life-changing potential. It's a tracker that slides into any keyring and syncs up to an app, so you never have to worry about misplacing your things. For the forgetful person in your life, there are few better gifts out there, especially at its price.

$18 at Amazon

3. For the cozy couch potato: Winthome Wearable Blanket

Secret Santa gift ideas: Withome Wearable Blanket
Secret Santa gift ideas: Withome Wearable Blanket

No weekend streaming binge is complete without a warm blanket. The problem is eventually, you'll need to schlep to the kitchen to get snacks. Why not take the blanket with you? The Winthome Wearable Blanket is an inspired Secret Santa gift that turns a blanket into indoor loungewear with a handy easy-to-use fastener, and it's available in six different colors.

$26 at Amazon

4. For a pleasant smelling surprise: Mrs. Meyer's Soy Aromatherapy Candle, 2-pack

Secret Santa gift ideas: Mrs. Meyers Soy Aromatherapy Candle
Secret Santa gift ideas: Mrs. Meyers Soy Aromatherapy Candle

Regardless of what Jim Gaffigan says, receiving a candle as a gift can be pretty awesome, as long as the candle is premium quality. Mrs. Meyers Soy Aromatherapy Candles pack an impressive 35-hour burn time and practically flood a room with relaxing scents like lavender, verbena and honeysuckle. Like socks, it's a gift that everyone doesn't expect, but loves to get.

$18.22+ at Amazon

5. For the streamer on the go: Roku Streaming Stick 4K

Secret Santa gift ideas: Roku Streaming Stick 4K
Secret Santa gift ideas: Roku Streaming Stick 4K

Cable is so last century, and on-demand content is the wave of the future. Roku Streaming Stick 4K is not only a convenient way for anyone to take all their streaming networks with them, but it's one of the most affordable streaming solutions out there. Its reliability and affordable price point are a few reasons why it's one of our favorite streaming devices.

$32 at Amazon

6. For those that love to be pampered: Nature's Beauty Orange Ginger Detox Bath Bomb Gift Set

Secret Santa gift ideas: Nature's Bounty Orange Ginger Detox Bath Bombs
Secret Santa gift ideas: Nature's Bounty Orange Ginger Detox Bath Bombs

Not all bath bombs are created the same. Nature's Beauty Orange Ginger Detox Bath Bombs hydrate your skin with coconut oil and witch hazel while relaxing the body with the aromas of citrus and patchouli. This pack contains two canisters with 10 bath bombs each, enough for almost a month's worth of relaxing baths.

$27 at Amazon

7. For the stressed: Crazy Aaron's Thinking Putty Holiday Trio Set

Secret Santa gift ideas: Crazy Aaron's Thinking Putty Holiday Trio Set
Secret Santa gift ideas: Crazy Aaron's Thinking Putty Holiday Trio Set

Squeezing a stress ball is an easy way to take the edge off but it isn't exactly what you call fun. Crazy Aaron's Thinking Putty is one of the coolest stress toys and can be squeezed, kneaded, snapped, stretched and even popped. This set of three includes three great putties, including glittery 5 Golden Rings, shiny Silver Bells and Christmasy Holiday Lights.

$20 at Amazon

8. For the bookworm: Wordle The Party Game

Secret Santa gift ideas: Wordle The Party Game
Secret Santa gift ideas: Wordle The Party Game

Wordle quickly became a phenomenon in the past few years, and it's a great way to start your day and stretch your grey cells. Wordle The Party Game turns the classic word puzzle into a competitive bout with four different ways to play. This Secret Santa gift is great for Wordle fans and board game fans alike.

$20 at Amazon

9. For the quirky pal: Sushi Rainbow Socks

Secret Santa gift ideas: Sushi Rainbow Socks
Secret Santa gift ideas: Sushi Rainbow Socks

Like candles, socks qualify as one of those "gifts I'll never buy, but love to receive." Few socks are as cool as these Sushi Rainbow Box Socks are presented like a tasty sushi tray. Socks come in tuna and turnip maki and butterfish, salmon and tamago nigiri styles.

$29 at Amazon

10. For the cookie monsters: Delacre Petits Plaisirs Belgian Cookie Variety Tin

Secret Santa gift ideas: Delacre Petit Plaisirs Belgian Cookie Variety Tin
Secret Santa gift ideas: Delacre Petit Plaisirs Belgian Cookie Variety Tin

The holidays are synonymous with cookies, but far too many of them are flavorless and stale. The Delacre Petits Plaisirs Belgian Cookie Variety Tin has a little something for everyone. Each box contains 12 different cookies in an attractive tin that giftees can repurpose after pillaging it of its contents.

$17 at Amazon

11. For the friend who's always bored: Table Top Mini Bowling Game Set

Secret Santa gift ideas: Table Top Mini Bowling Game Set
Secret Santa gift ideas: Table Top Mini Bowling Game Set

Executive toys are often all form and no function. This Table Top Mini Bowling Game is simple but surprisingly complex. A marble is rolled from the top of the lane into pins below. Each game sets up in seconds, and you can play alone or with a friend. It's less than a foot long, so it tucks away easily when it's not in use.

$13 at Amazon

12. For the one who loves to bake: "What's for Dessert: Simple Recipes for Dessert People" by Claire Saffitz Cookbook

Secret Santa gift ideas: &quot;What's for Dessert&quot; by Claire Saffitz
Secret Santa gift ideas: "What's for Dessert" by Claire Saffitz

Bon Appetit alum Claire Saffitz is one of the most engaging and charming celebrity chefs, and her YouTube channel is viewed by millions. Her latest cookbook takes a lo-fi approach to baking with none of the recipes in the tome requiring more than a handheld mixer to make. It's available in both hardcover and Kindle versions to satisfy all manner of home cooks.

$15+ at Amazon

13. For the DIYer: Sugru Moldable Multi-Purpose Glue for Creative Repair

Secret Santa gift ideas: Sugru Moldable Glue
Secret Santa gift ideas: Sugru Moldable Glue

In the old days, duct tape and a little faith took care of most home repair jobs. Sugru Moldable Multi-Purpose Glue is a little more elegant and way more versatile. It bonds, seals and reinforces, and can be used to make mounts or in countless DIY projects. This Secret Santa gift is great for anyone to keep around the house and even comes in a myriad of colors.

$20 at Amazon

14. For inexpensive self-care: Roselynboutique Ice Roller

Secret Santa gift ideas: Roselynboutique Ice Roller
Secret Santa gift ideas: Roselynboutique Ice Roller

If you're looking for a way to help shrink pores or calm skin we've got three words for you: ice, ice baby. Ice Rollers are popular self-care tools, and can provide quick stress relief and may even help reduce wrinkles by sealing in moisture. It parks in the freezer and using it takes only minutes.

$12+ at Amazon

15. For the breakfast aficionados: Dash Mini Waffle Maker

Secret Santa gift ideas: Dash Mini Waffle Maker
Secret Santa gift ideas: Dash Mini Waffle Maker

There are those among us who would eat breakfast for every meal if it was socially acceptable. The Dash Mini Waffle Maker is the best Secret Santa gift idea for these brave geniuses, who are frankly ahead of their time. This small but powerful machine makes waffles in minutes, but could easily be used to cook everything from grilled cheese sandwiches to frozen pot stickers.

$13 at Amazon

16. For those who love to meditate: Artcome Japanese Zen Sand Garden

Secret Santa gift ideas: Artcome Japanese Zen Sand Garden
Secret Santa gift ideas: Artcome Japanese Zen Sand Garden

You'd be surprised just how calming a simple distraction can be. Raking sand in this mini desktop Japanese Zen Sand Garden is an easy way for giftees to flex their creative muscles while adding a good bit of Eastern personality to any desktop.

$26 at Amazon

17. For the party animals: Full of It! The Adult Icebreaker Game

Secret Santa gift ideas: Full of It! Adult Icebreaker Game
Secret Santa gift ideas: Full of It! Adult Icebreaker Game

Sitting in a room full of strangers can be hell, or at the very least uncomfortable. Full of It!, a cool new party game helps break the ice with incredibly forward questions like "What is the most embarrassing photo on your phone?" or "What is the longest you've gone without a shower?" Players can tell a true story, or simply lie to become the life of any party.

$13 at Amazon

18. For tea snobs: Tang Pin Ceramic Tea Cups, set of two

Secret Santa gift ideas: Tang Pin Ceramic Tea Cups
Secret Santa gift ideas: Tang Pin Ceramic Tea Cups

Nobody needs another novelty mug that will collect dust in a cupboard. For the coffee, tea, or sake obsessed, these gorgeous ceramic tea cups add a touch of class to any afternoon caffeine break. These handcrafted cups are beautiful enough to display when they're not in use, and come in a myriad of styles and colors.

$20 at Amazon

19. For the friend who is always cold: Sojos Classic Plaid Tartan Scarf

Secret Santa gift ideas: Sojos Tartan Scarf
Secret Santa gift ideas: Sojos Tartan Scarf

Even with the thermostat set to 75 degrees, some friends simply can't get warm once Jack Frost starts nipping at noses. Nothing beats a tartan scarf when it comes to staying toasty, and it's one of the easiest ways to add a little winter flair to any outfit. Sojos Classic Plaid Tartan Scarf also comes in four styles to please just about any aesthetic.

$15 at Amazon 

20. For the friend who loves to garden: Spade to Fork Organic Home Garden

Secret Santa gift ideas: Spade and Fork Organic Home Garden
Secret Santa gift ideas: Spade and Fork Organic Home Garden

Not everyone has a sprawling backyard to hone their green thumb in. For friends with smaller kitchens and little outdoor space, the Spade to Fork Organic Home Garden Indoor is a great way to add a smack of nature into their living spaces. It contains everything they'll need to start their garden including biodegradable pots, soil, and five non-GMO herb seeds.

$23 at Amazon

What is the best gift for Secret Santa?

One of the best Secret Santa gift ideas is the Roku Streaming Stick 4K because it's a great piece of tech that's sure to impress without having a big price tag. If you're truly unsure what to get your Secret Santa, a box of gourmet cookies is always a safe bet.

What should I gift my colleague for Secret Santa?

Gifts synonymous with the season are great gifts to give colleagues. Aromatherapy candles, bath bombs and warm wearable blankets make great Secret Santa gifts during cozy season

What is a good Secret Santa budget?

Usually, when a group of friends or co-workers plan a Secret Santa event, everyone agrees to a spending limit, though not always. In general, Secret Santa gifts are meant to be a little more casual, so we recommend not spending more than $50 on a Secret Santa gift.

Are Secret Santa gifts supposed to be anonymous?

Yes, Secret Santa gifts are supposed to be anonymous. In some cases, everyone participating in the gift-giving event picks names at random from a hat. Once you pick a name, it should remain a secret until it comes time to exchange gifts.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

