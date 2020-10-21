The best scented candles: These fancy aromas will make a chilly room instantly inviting

Maybe it's the childhood memories of crisp piles of leaves and smooth conkers nestled in pockets, but autumn is a time of year I relish. The brief hibernation between the long days of summer and December's social whirligig appeals to my sybaritic side.

As the skies darken earlier each evening, home needs to be a sanctuary, and a candle can make a chilly room instantly inviting. Cheaper ones seem to be a false economy, burning too quickly and often with a cloying scent. A fancy candle, then, is a wonderful gift whether it's for someone else or yourself.

Manor Christmas No40

£28, truegrace.co.uk

Too many festive candles are horribly sweet with vanilla and too much cinnamon, so this is a pleasant change as it's lifted by a hit of zesty orange.

After the Rain

£20, arranaromatics.com

Clean, mild and fresh with rose petals and precious wood – perfect for city dwellers who only get to smell wet tarmac after a downpour.

Studion

£17, & Other Stories, stories.com

Earthy fig, blond woods and violet leaves combine in this chic ceramic container to fill a room with a warming aroma.





Gingembre

£60, Byredo, liberty.co.uk

One of three festive scents from the Swedish brand, the sweetness of vanilla is sliced through by fiery notes of ginger and pepper.

Orange blossom honey

£30, urbanapothecarylondon.com

With honey at its heart and base notes of vanilla, this is undeniably oh so sweet – but so is the cut-glass beehive it comes in.