The Best Sam’s Club Deals Under $15 This January

In December, Sam’s Club gave us plenty of baking finds and appetizer options for the holidays, all for a low price. Now, even more deals this January will help keep you full and happy throughout the winter while getting dinner on the table fast with ready-to-heat offerings and more. Be sure to mark your calendars and grab these goods from Dec. 28 to Jan. 21.

The Best Sam’s Club Deals for January

Tyson Fully Cooked Bone-in Chicken Wings

Deal: $12.98 (save $2 through Jan. 21)

Limit: No limit indicated

A 64-ounce bag of frozen chicken wings will go a long way. And for $2 less than its regular price, you may even want to get both flavors: Buffalo-style hot and honey BBQ.

Nissin Cup Noodles

Deal: $8.98 (save $2 through Jan. 21)

Limit: 5

If there’s ever a time to stock up on some comforting Cups Noodles, January is it. This 24-pack of either shrimp or chicken flavor will surely get you through those chilly winter nights when you don't feel like cooking a big dinner.

Honey Bunches of Oats with Crispy Almonds

Deal: $5.68 (save $2 through Jan. 21)

Limit: 5

This 48-ounce box of cereal with almonds and granola clusters is less than $6, helping make breakfast come easy for you and your wallet.

Kraft Original Macaroni and Cheese Dinner

Deal: $12.46 (save $3 through Jan. 21)

Limit: 5

This 18-pack of mac and cheese usually costs over $15, which isn’t a bad price. But when you can get it for $3 less, it’s sort of criminal not to pick up a box (or two).

Rao’s Homemade Marinara Sauce

Deal: $7.98 (save $2 through Jan. 21)

Limit: 5

A delicious marinara sauce is always smart to have on hand. Keep a bottle or two of this sauce in your pantry for unexpected guests or when a super saucy craving hits.

Member’s Mark Honey Almond Granola

Deal: $6.48

Limit: No limit indicated

A mix of whole rolled oats, almonds, and honey? This big bag of granola (32 ounces to be precise) is the perfect added crunch to your morning bowl of fresh fruit and yogurt.

InnovAsian Chicken and Broccoli Stir-Fry

Deal: $12.98

Limit: No limit indicated

Dinner is made easy thanks to this chicken and broccoli stir-fry with udon noodles. This frozen meal is enough for the entire family at 45 ounces and takes little to no time to heat up on the stovetop or microwave.

Nature Valley Oats 'n Honey Crunchy Granola Bars

Deal: $12.94 (save $3 through Jan. 21)

Limit: 5

Made with natural whole-grain oats and honey, these granola bars are the perfect healthy snack that will help fill you up. Plus, each one of the 49 bars is individually wrapped making for the perfect on-the-go snack.

Polar Seltzer Water Variety Pack

Deal: $8.98

Limit: No limit indicated

With a flavorful variety pack like this, you’ll never have to worry about running out of tasty bubbles. Sip on cranberry lime, lime, or black cherry whenever the mood strikes.

Rana Beef and Sausage Lasagna

Deal: $12.98 (save $2 through Jan. 21)

Limit: No limit indicated

We love making homemade lasagna, but when there isn’t time, a pre-made one kept in the refrigerator will save dinner. This hearty dish only takes 20 minutes to bake in the oven or eight minutes in the microwave, which is a lot faster than if we were making it from scratch.

