There's no shortage of savings to be had this Mother's Day.

Mother’s Day 2021 might be over, but we've got good news: There's still a ton of holiday sales to shop. Top retailers, such as Coach Outlet, Michael Kors and more are running plenty of discounts on best-selling products, so you can save while you browse.

Keep on scrolling for the best markdowns we could find to kick your week off on a strong note. Just make sure to shop quickly: The majority of these savings events expire soon!

The best Mother's Day 2021 sales you can still shop

Clothing

adidas: Through May 15, you can get mom—or yourself—a $50 gift card for just $40 at adidas, so she can pick out all her favorite active apparel. Each of these gorgeous gift cards also features illustrations that were specifically designed for Mother's Day by Berlin-based artist Josephine Rais.

Anthropologie: Head to the retailer's sale section, where apparel and accessories will be marked down by an extra 25% in your cart at checkout.

Coach Outlet: Right now, you can get an extra 15% off select clearance items in your cart. You can even shop our top picks here.

GlassesUSA: Nearly everything is on sale at GlassesUSA right now—get 60% off frames with basic Rx prescription lenses with coupon code DEAL60, 25% off contacts with code CONTACTS25 and 20% off designer sunglasses when you enter coupon code SUN20 through Monday, July 12.

Kate Spade Surprise: You can currently get up to 78% off tons of top-rated items at the Kate Spade Surprise Sale, and we've already ferreted out the very best deals from the savings event here.

Macy's: Take advantage of the department store's flash sale, which encompasses up to 75% off on shoes.

Michael Kors: Through Tuesday, May 25, at 5:29 a.m EST you can shop the retailer's Summer Stunners event to save 25% on select sale and regular-price items, including popular handbags, apparel and more. There's no code required—just add your favorites to your cart at their marked-down prices!

Venus Swim: Venus is one of our favorite spots to shop for top-quality swimwear, and it's currently offering markdowns on everything from one-pieces and tankini tops to full-coverage bottoms—all starting at $9.99. You can also use coupon code XWEB2150901 to take an extra 20% off select sale styles including apparel.

Home and cookware

Overstock is having a huge Black Friday sale for spring.

Kohl’s: Enjoy an extra 15% off regular-priced and select sale items through Sunday, May 16, with coupon code GOSAVE15. Kohl's cardholders can also take up to an additional 30% off their purchases.

Overstock: Save up to 70% on top-rated picks for nearly every category for your home as part of the brand's Spring Black Friday sale. Better yet all of the items listed in this sale will qualify for free shipping.

Pier 1: Get up to 50% off a variety of home goods as part of the store's Memorial Day sale right now.

Mattresses and bedding

The Puffy Lux mattress is a great choice for people who prefer softer sleep surfaces and a cradling sensation.

Brooklyn Bedding: From now until tomorrow, May 11, enter coupon code REFRESH25 for 25% off sitewide at the store's Spring Refresh Sale. Whether you need a new pillow or some cozy sheets, there’s a lot of great options to be found.

Casper: Through tomorrow, May 11, customers can grab 30% in savings on mattress bundles, as well as up to 50% off final sale items. You can also take $100 off of select mattresses with coupon code REVIEWED.

Leesa: Leesa, which is behind our best upgraded mattresses-in-a-box pick for its versatile comfort, is giving customers up to $400 off its mattress selection, along with two free pillows that are valued from $79.

Puffy: Shop the site to get $350 off mattresses plus two free pillows, valued between $79 and $99, when you enter our exclusive coupon code USAT350 at checkout.

Tempur-Pedic: Through today, May 10, the brand's Tempur-Cloud mattress—which we ranked as one of our favorite mattresses-in-a-box for its low motion transfer and firm support—is 30% off. You can also save 40% on mattress toppers and grab a $300 free gift with any mattress purchase. What's more, Tempur pillows are two-for-one right now, and you can grab $500 off adjustable mattress sets, so you can get all of your bedroom shopping done in one shot.

Tuft & Needle: Grab 20% off sitewide through Monday, May 31, for the brand's Memorial Day sale.

Tech

TVs, computers and more are on sale at Best Buy.

HP: If a year of working from home has taken a toll on your tech, you can shop the site's weekly deals for up to 45% at HP, allowing you to save big on tons of top-rated laptops, monitors and more.

Beauty

Macy’s: Right now, when you spend $42.50 or more on Lancôme products, you'll get a free six-piece gift worth as much as $140.

Smashbox: Through Wednesday, May 26, get a free gift with any order of $40 or more as well as free shipping and product samples with every delivery.

Lifestyle

AeroGarden: AeroGarden is offering 20% off sitewide on its cult-loved planter systems when you enter coupon code SUMMER20.

FTD: Grab 10% off the brand's selection right now. Just click use coupon to take advantage of this deal!

Mirror: Through tonight, May 10, you can use coupon code MAY21 to nab free shipping and installation on this popular workout companion, saving you $250.

Shutterfly: Through tonight, May 10, you can save 50% on premium cards and photobooks and up to 50% off everything else,

Home Chef: Perfect for busy bodies, Home Chef, a.k.a. our favorite meal kit delivery service on the market, is currently $90 off. This is how it works: You'll get $30 off your first two boxes and $15 off your third and fourth deliveries. We loved almost everything about this service, from the bold flavors on our finished plates to the well-written recipe cards and ultra-organized ingredients.

UrbanStems: For a limited time, you can get 20% off sitewide with coupon code USATODAY20 added at checkout. (Note that this code isn’t valid on subscriptions.)

