Best running hydration vests to store your water on long runs

(Adidas)

When you’re doing any sort of distance running, the question of water and storage is bound to pop up. You won’t want to ruin the flow of your exercise by stopping off to purchase a bottle and free refills stations around the city just aren’t as much of a thing as they are in other (albeit hotter) countries like Australia.

No matter if you’re heading out for a 5k, 10k, 26.2 mile marathon or Ultramarathon, it is of vital importance to stay hydrated as you push yourself further and faster and yet mule-like packing can interfere with your strides and trigger an off-putting bounce - so enter the hydration vest.

While they may look like kit for pro.s, casual runners will appreciate the second-skin like feel and a more compact, lighter way to bring H20 and the essentials on every run.

The minimal packs tend to fall into two categories, either with pockets or drawstrings to house a bottle that you already own or with inserts connected to a straw that you can sip without fuss. These hands-free options play host to fluid storage systems of varying capacities and thus, weight.

Comfort is key when it comes to investing in these hydration systems. They tend to adapt to your body with straps or bungee straps in order to customise the fit. The handy water storage options are composed of waterproof fabrics that absorb sweat and dry off quickly when the weather takes a turn for the worse.

See also models that pack in multiple pockets for other running essentials like gels, your phone and keys - but don’t fall into the trap. Just because you have space, doesn’t mean you need to fill it; unnecessary weight may cause pressure on your lower back or legs especially as the miles rack up.

Shop the best water storage systems in vest form below.

Nike Transform Packable Running Gilet

The best of both worlds, this gilet offers a zipped pack for your valuables at the back as well as two front elasticated pockets for storing water so you’ll always have a drop when you need it - and you can use reusable bottles that you already own. By housing it at the back, it also makes it a great vest for cycling. The fit is customisable as the chest and side straps are adjustable. It has a unisex black design.

Story continues

(Nike)

£94.95 | Nike

Camelbak Classic Light Hydration Pack

With this hydration pack from Camelbak, you can store up to 3L of H2O as you partake in your running or cycling - and what’s more, the retina-searing yellow hue and reflective detailing gives you greater visibility to other drivers. It is extremely lightweight and has a handy pocket for storing the likes of your phone as well as a hookable patch pocket at the front where you can affix a light. Comfort is enhanced by the padded back that adapts to the shape of your body.

(Camelbak)

£60 | Halfords

Terrex Trail Running Vest

Go further in your explorations or training with this running vest from Adidas that gives you two soft lightweight water flasks in elasticated pockets at the front. There’s also a zipped pocket for the likes of gels. It has an adaptive fit thanks to well-placed bungee straps and toggles. For added safety, the vest offers 360 degrees of reflectivity and even has an emergency whistle.

(Adidas)

£130 | Adidas

Race Day Vest

If you do competitive races or climbing, you’ll need a pack that will support you without preventing you from hitting your PB. This option from North Face is made from quick drying material and is water repellent. There's an organisation compartment and two pockets at the front for water bottles to sit.

(The North Face)

£135 | The North Face

Nike Women's Running Trail Gilet

Made for trails and racing, this is an ultra-lightweight hydration vest that you’ll barely notice as you pound the pavements or wilderness. There are four pockets at the front as well as a secure interior and a larger back one. Plus, the design will only enhance your look, while the yellow trim helps visibility.

(Nike)

£69.95 | Nike

Camelbak Women's Ultra Pro Hydration Vest

This hydration vest from Camelbak is specifically designed to fit a women’s frame with a good balance of cushioning yet breathability. It is composed of a 3D micro mesh fabric with adjustable straps to ensure the best fit. The piece comes alongside two 500ml flasks as well as four additional pockets and a place to attach the likes of trekking poles or rain jackets when not in use.

(Camelbak)

£75 | Wiggle

Salomon ADV Hydra Vest 4 Unisex Hydration Vest

Holding your water is not conducive to getting the best out of your run and this vest ensures that you can stay fully hydrated with two 500ml bottles strapped to your chest that compress as you drink. There’s also enough storage to secure everything you need; phone, keys or gels in a rear pocket. It's lightweight, comfortable and a drawstring bungee cord allows you to customise the amount of bounce.

(Salomon)

From £57.19 | Amazon

Geila Hydration Backpack with Bladder 2L

No matter your sport of choice - running, cycling, hiking or climbing - this may just be the vest for you. It comes with a removable pouch with 2L capacity and a straw attachment for hands-free hydration. The fabric is durable, composed of a tear-resistant nylon that is also water-resistant. Mesh padding provides comfort, while remaining breathable.

(Amazon)

£24.99 | Amazon

Read More

Best running shoes for women 2021

Best running shoes for men in 2021

Best gym trainers to power through your workout

Best phone holders for running: comfortable running armbands, belts and vests

Best sports bras for running and high-impact exercise

Best running gadgets and wearable tech of 2021

Best women’s running leggings 2021