5 best running clubs in London to fill the Parkrun hole in your life

If you were one of the thousands to take up pounding the pavements in lockdown, joining an IRL running community is a great way to sustain your training, challenge yourself and add a fun social element while you’re at it.

While to much dismay, joining your local Parkrun remains off the cards for now - until at least July 24 anyway - a number of running clubs in London have relaunched, and with routes through the city, stunning parks and a real-life training track, there’s plenty of choice.

You’ll smash that PB in no time.

Run Dem Crew

Roll deep with the RDC family, a community for London-based runners founded by Charlie Dark @daddydarkrdc to encourage people to run, exchange ideas and explore the streets of the city. For details on the location each week message @mohsonstars.

When and where: Tuesdays 7pm, location TBC.

Price: free.

rundemcrew.com

Pure Sport Free Run Club

(Pure Sport Run Club)

CBD brand Pure Sports launched its virtual run club led by elite runners Will Goodge and Lloyd Kempson on Strava in lockdown, which now boasts almost 1000 members. It has just transitioned into an in-person club, too, so you can meet your virtual pals IRL.

Where and when: 5.45pm at Battersea Park (or virtually on Strava).

Price: free.

puresportcbd.com

Tribe Tempo

Healthy snack brand Tribe is back with a calendar of summer sessions: Tribe Tuesdays happen each week, from park trails in Hampstead Heath to Tempo Sessions with Ben through varying London routes. Early birds, meanwhile should book into the new Tribe Sunrise Series, which involves a 6km social run and a Tribe breakfast

When and where: Tuesdays 6.30pm starting from varying London locations.

Price: £5 (all proceeds go to the TRIBE Freedom Foundation, to help fight modern slavery).

wearetribe.eventcube

Track Life LDN

Smash that PB on an actual track under the watchful eye of Rory Knight, Omar Mansour, Emma Kirk Odunubi and Tashi Skervin-Clarke at Track Life LDN, a running club based at Battersea Park. Emma is also leading introduction to interval running on Tuesdays at 6.30pm in Clapham Common.

When and where: Mondays 6.30pm at Battersea Park.

Price: £13.

tracklifeldn.com

Lazy Girl Running

If you fancy a female-only running community and are based in North London, then check out the Lazy Girl Running groups. Groups are currently being run by two coaches, with a 12:1 runner:coach ratio. There are beginner 0-5km courses available, as well as “improver” classes which involve a mix of hill sessions and interval training to help you get faster and stronger.

When and where: Finsbury Park Beginners (Saturdays, 8am), Improvers (Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.15am and Saturdays at 9am).

Price: £65/10-week 0-5km or £7 for Improvers.

lazygirlrunning.com

