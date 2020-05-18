The Best Rooftop Tents for Far-Out (and Closer-to-Home) Adventures

Photo credit: staff

Rooftop tents initially gained popularity with overland adventurers who wanted a way to stay off the ground and away from predators as they explored the Australian Outback. But their convenience and easy setup has made campers everywhere lust after them. Just attach a tent to your vehicle’s roof rack and you can deploy it almost instantly by unfolding and extending its ladder. This makes camping at trailheads, established or dispersed sites, and just about anywhere else you can park a breeze.

The market has responded. There are now dozens of great options, ranging from low-cost soft shells to durable, weatherproof hard tops, with a few innovative options in between.

Read quick reviews below of the five best rooftop tents, then scroll farther for in-depth reviews of these and other options, plus tips on how to find the right model for you.

The obvious great thing about rooftop tents is that you can set up camp just about anywhere. Is the ground soft and muddy? Is your trailhead parking lot made of large, sharp chunks of gravel? Worry not, you’re high above it all. And if the ground is uneven, a few carefully placed hunks of wood under your tires can level your vehicle—and your tent.

You’ll also be high above curious animals—large and small—that might walk by your tent in the night. It’s kind of like being in a tree fort that comes with a soft foam mattress and a watertight roof. Not so bad.

Key Considerations

What you gain in convenience, you could lose in rooftop storage. There might not be enough real estate up there to accommodate both a rooftop tent and a cargo box or rack. But many options have flexible layouts so you can still use your vehicle’s hitch to attach bike racks or storage trays.

These tents are a big purchase, both in price and, well, actual size. Many weigh more than 100 pounds, so double check that your vehicle’s roof or factory rack is rated to carry the load. If not, you may need a stronger, aftermarket rack. In addition to the initial hit to your wallet, you can expect your fuel efficiency to decline, adding to gas costs. Then again, think of all the money that you won’t be spending on hotel rooms and snake-bite kits.

Hardshell vs. Softshell

A soft shell is going to be a lot like a more standard tent—think a canvas roof and walls. This helps keep its cost and weight down. Hard shells are a bit heavier, but the shell adds more protection, both to the tent during transportation and to you during inclement weather like sleet or thunderstorms. Soft tops are easy to unfold, but hard shells can be even easier, popping open like a rocket box. As for cost, most soft shells come in around $1,000 to $2,000, while hard shells can run $2,000 to $5,000.

How We Rated Them

We researched dozens of expert sources and thousands of consumer reviews to select the best rooftop tents. To determine our Total Expert Score, we calculate the ratings from trusted publications such as Gear We Are, HiConsumption, and Gear Junkie and convert them to a 100-point scale to make it easier for you to weigh the best options. Our Consumer Score represents the percentage of people who bought the product and rated it at least four out of five stars on retail sites like Amazon, REI, and Backcountry.

—BEST VALUE—

Tuff Stuff Ranger Overland

Total Expert Score: 98/100 | Consumer Score: 89% give it 4 stars or more

A practical rooftop tent that comes standard with an extra room



Closed Dimensions (WxLxH): 56 x 48 x 14 in. | Open Dimensions: 56 x 96 x 52 in.

Total Weight:

132 lb. | Material: Cotton, polyester

Many rooftop tents give you the option of adding an annex room beneath the tent where it hangs over the side of the vehicle, but few include one with your purchase. The Ranger Overland does, and it comes in at an impressive 90 x 90 inches. That’s plenty of room for more campers (or lots of gear) in addition to the main tent itself, which can accommodate two adults on its foam mattress. Of course, if there are only two of you, then you’re free to use the annex as a kitchen, living room, or changing room.

The tent install is easy and shouldn’t take two people more than an hour or so. Reviewers on Amazon also noted this tent’s high quality for the lower price. “From what I can tell, this tent is built with the same quality and materials as the higher-priced tents on the market,” said one.

—TENT/STORAGE BOX—

Tepui Hybox

Total Expert Score: 80/100 | Consumer Score: N/A

A versatile, hybrid rooftop tent and cargo box with durable hardshell construction



Closed Dimensions (WxLxH): 55 x 84 x 12.75 in. | Open Dimensions: 55 x 84 x 42.75 in.

Total Weight:

175 lb. | Material: ABS, cotton-polyester blend



What we love about this tent is the fact that it isn’t just a tent—you can remove the mattress and unzip the mesh walls and use it as an everyday cargo box. With the inside gutted, you get 23 cubic feet of storage space, plenty of room for skis, snowboards, even tools and sawhorses. You won’t find that versatility in any other dedicated rooftop tent.

In tent mode, the Hybox can comfortably accommodate two adults. It has two doors and two mesh windows, complete with no-see-um netting, and a three-inch foam mattress. Released in December 2018, the Hybox doesn’t yet have many consumer ratings. However, our early review of the tent earned it a spot on our 2018 Gear of the Year list. And other expert sources, like Gear Patrol, also rate it extremely highly.

—TWO-PERSON—

Front Runner Roof Top Tent

Total Expert Score: 94/100 | Consumer Score: 100% give it 4 stars or more

The lightest rooftop tent that even solo adventurers can deploy



Closed Dimensions (WxLxH): 53 x 49 x 8 in. | Open Dimensions: 53 x 134 x 55 in.

Total Weight:

93 lb. | Material: Water-resistant cotton-polyester tent body





If you’re worried about fuel economy or having to install a heavy tent on the top of your car, this one from Front Runner could be your ideal shelter—it weighs less than 100 pounds. And yet, its Oxford tent fabric is still waterproof, strong, and breathable. You’ll also get handy features like interior pockets, overhead Velcro light loops, and a mesh window in the roof for stargazing. One reviewer on the brand’s website wrote that they bought the Front Runner because: “It is one of the lightest that I saw and it has a quick-release mechanism. This tent is so easy to put on and take off.”

—THREE-PERSON—

Tepui Ruggedized Kukenam

Total Expert Score: 83/100 | Consumer Score: 100% give it 4 stars or more

A burly tent designed to withstand overlanding and permanent residence on top of your rig



Closed Dimensions (WxLxH): 56 x 48 x 11 in. | Open Dimensions: 56 x 96 x 52 in.

Total Weight:

180 lb. | Material: Polyester-cotton walls, polyurethane-treated polyester-oxford rainfly

It’s best to install this Kukenam (with help from a couple of friends) and leave it on the roof of your car, given it’s the heaviest RTT here. But it can be worth it if you camp often as a small group or tend to abuse your equipment. The Ruggedized can fit up to three people, though one reviewer on Amazon noted that, with the sloping walls, room for sleeping could be a little tight if you brought your gear in with you too. But in our previous testing, we found that those walls were steep enough for us to sit up almost anywhere inside.

What earns this tent the “Ruggedized” tag is its diamond plate base, burly aluminum frame, and dual-stitched fabric, which Tepui says is 40 percent heavier than standard models. Say you’re camping in the heat of summer and want something more airy, though; the tent has Tepui’s “Zipper Gimp” system, which basically allows you to zip off the canopy and swap on any of the other Kukenam-compatible ones, like that on the Explorer or the Ultralite. Yeah, the Kukenam, especially this Ruggedized version, is expensive. But OutdoorGearLab dubbed it the standard against which all other rooftop tents are measured.

—HARD-SHELL—

iKamper SkyCamp 2.0

Total Expert Score: 86/100 | Consumer Score: 100% give it 4 stars or more

A durable hard-top that pops up and flips open



Closed Dimensions (WxLxH): 54 x 86 x 13 in. | Open Dimensions: 83 x 86 x 43 in.

Total Weight:

155 lb. | Material: FRP and polyester/canvas

The expandable SkyCamp clamshells opens, with the top forming an angled section of roof/wall and the bottom the platform for the mattress. The tent that pops out of the hardshell is a weatherproof durable polyester-canvas blend that keeps the outside world out. The comfy mattress is big enough for a family of four or three adults, so bring buddies. This iKamper also comes with locks installed and has an insulated bottom to help keep you warm. That means you’ll be comfortable when you’re in it, and comfortable that no one is walking away with it when you’re not.

Mountain iQ’s reviewer was impressed with just how easy it was to get the SkyCamp onto the roof—“Its spacious design and incredibly easy installation are the standout features of the iKamper Skycamp”—and appreciated the large interior. And customers from Off Road Tents liked the improvements from the previous and beloved SkyCamp 1.0, noting that a “better latching mechanism, sturdier body, and improved interior fabrics were undersold in the description.”

Other Great Options

ARB Simpson III

Total Expert Score: 87/100 | Consumer Score: 100% give it 4 stars or more

An easy-to-deploy tent with a comfortable mattress

Closed Dimensions (WxLxH): 57 x 49 x 15 in. | Open Dimensions: 55 x 94.4 x 51 in.

Total Weight: 171 lb. | Material: Polyester-cotton ripstop canvas



Ideal for warmer climates, the Simpson III has plenty of ventilation—its mesh windows and door allow for plenty of airflow. One of the aspects that GearWeAre called out in its review was the mattress: it found that the bonded chip foam better distributed weight for comfortable sleep. Outback Review out of Australia (also ARB’s home) noted that the Simpson was very easy for one person to set up due to the “easy access straps and zips attached to a rope to assist with opening.” A reviewer on Amazon did mention how the instructions for initial setup were straightforward, but they would have liked better details on how to set up the rain fly.

Smittybilt Overlander

Total Expert Score: 87/100 | Consumer Score: 89% give it 4 stars or more

A budget-friendly option packed with luxurious features for Jeep owners



Closed Dimensions (WxLxH): 48 x 56 x 10 in. | Open Dimensions: 95 x 56 x 51 in.

Total Weight:

138 lb. | Material: Polyester

While Smittybilt has spent many years designing accessories for Jeeps, this tent will work on other dual-track racks. Cool of the Wild notes that it’s “another lightweight option for cars with limited weight capacity” as well as “one of the most affordable rooftop tents on the market.” It boasts heavy-duty material and zippers, along with luxury features like interior LED strips, a sunroof, and shoe storage bags.

Many Amazon buyers claim that this tent can’t be beat at its price. “I really cannot believe how much you get for the money with Smittybilt,” wrote one. It has enough space for two to three people, and an XL size is available for just over $1,000 for families who need to fit up to four people comfortably.

Roofnest Eagle

Total Expert Score: 80/100 | Consumer Score: NA

A hard-shell pop-up with room for your gear when closed



Closed Dimensions (WxLxH): 56 x 85 x 12 in. | Open Dimensions: 55 x 82 x 37 in.

Total Weight:

145 lb. | Material: ABS and polyurethane-coated cotton/polyester



This Roofnest is another solid hard-top option. It opens easily thanks to gas struts that lift the lid with little more than a nudge. Inside it has a seven-centimeter mattress that leaves enough room for you to store your bedding on top when the tent is closed. The interior has enough room for two adults and large windows to enjoy the view around your campsite. Some other features we love: a roof net, side pockets for things like headlamps, and even a pocket for your shoes, so you don’t have to choose between tossing them down the ladder or getting your sleeping bag wet on a rainy day. And when you’re not using it, the whole operation closes into the sleek, aero shell.

There aren’t many customer reviews as this is a relatively new tent, but experts at 10ts-tents loved the clever features and easy pop-up.

Yakima SkyRise Medium

Total Expert Score: 71/100 | Consumer Score: 68% gave it 4 stars or more

A middle-of-the-pack tent that’s easy to deploy



Closed Dimensions (WxLxH): 56 x 48 x 16.5 in. | Open Dimensions: 56 x 96 x 48 in.

Total Weight:

115 lb. | Material: 210D nylon

The SkyRise is for people who are maybe on their second rooftop tent and looking to upgrade but still want something that’s easy to use. On the scale of rooftop tents, it’s not the heaviest, and you won’t need tools to mount and lock it to a rack—keep in mind that you will need an Allen wrench to line up the clamps, though. Reviewers at OutdoorGearLab appreciated this ease of use and the fact that Yakima built the SkyRise so that you can orient it to open to the side or to the rear of your car, but acknowledged that this ease of use comes with some compromises. Namely, that the tent doesn’t have the widest length adjustment or range of rack compatibility, and that it sits high off the roof, increasing drag and bringing down fuel mileage. And one customer on Yakima’s site said he throws an additional memory foam mattress topper on the 2.5-inch-thick one that comes with the tent, saying it reminds him of going to youth camp.

Still, for what it is, the SkyRise is a good value. The nylon body isn’t as durable as some canvas options, yet the windows allow for a nice cross breeze and lightweight aluminum poles boost the ease of deployment.

James Baroud Explorer

Total Expert Score: NA | Consumer Score: NA

The tent you’ll want if you’re camping in mid-summer (and have the considerable cash)



Closed Dimensions (WxLxH): 55 x 78 x 13.2 in. | Open Dimensions: 55 x 78 x 40 in.

Total Weight:

200 lb. | Material: Polyester and fiberglass

The Explorer doesn’t have a lot of consumer reviews, but many outlets have given it good reviews without assigning it a number or letter grade. Still, it’s noteworthy for the fact that it might have the most robust cooling system out of any rooftop tent on the market, leading Gear Patrol to label it the best for camping in the heat. Mesh windows occupy every side of the tent, the polyester walls are relatively breathable, and in the roof sits a solar panel-powered fan. All this, paired with the hard-shell construction, make for an expensive tent. And the mattress isn’t suited for taller people; since the Explorer pops straight up (automatically) when deployed, instead of folding open to double the real estate, the bedding measures about six feet.

That said, the shell will lend durability, protecting what’s a sizable investment for a rooftop tent. And the Explorer is storage-friendly, with a net to hang gear in on the ceiling and the ability to carry a modest amount of strapped-down equipment on top.

