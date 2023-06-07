Best rooftop bar? This tourist town spot ranks No. 1 in North Carolina. Here’s why

North Carolina bar patrons are big fans of one rooftop setting — and it now ranks as the best in the state.

Antidote at Chemist Spirits in Asheville was named the No. 1 rooftop bar in North Carolina after review website Yelp studied businesses that serve food or drinks from elevated spaces. The website said it “ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning ‘rooftop,’” that customers left over time, according to results published June 6.

Antidote says its rooftop is partly covered, and an online photo shows the outdoor space adorned with lights. The roof is home to the Fever-Tree Botanical Bar, where the brand’s carbonated water is “paired with the unique flavors of Chemist Spirits in classic and modern cocktails,” the establishment wrote on Facebook.

Among the botanical bar offerings is a non-alcoholic drink consisting of lemonade and juniper tea. There’s also the Kill Devil cocktail, “made with coconut rum, Brazilian cachaça, and Peychaud’s bitters, all perfectly combined with the bright and fruity taste of Fever-Tree sparkling pink grapefruit,” according to Instagram posts.

Several customers flocked to Yelp to rave about Antidote’s drink selection, helping the bar earn more than four out of five stars. Some also said they loved that the rooftop boasted city views, and others were fans that the level had a fireplace and blankets to help keep people warm on chilly nights.

It might not come as a surprise that the state’s highest-ranking rooftop bar is in Asheville. Within the past year, the mountain tourist destination has been named a top place for beer drinkers, and one of its restaurants ranked among the nation’s best for outdoor dining.

Antidote didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on June 7.

