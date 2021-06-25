Best Roofer Austin Texas, Austin Roofing and Construction, is Currently Hiring

Austin Roofing and Constructionis looking for hardworking and talented individuals who want to make a career in the industry with a great team.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / In a recent announcement, Austin Roofing and Construction stated that they would officially be seeking new talent looking to join a great team. This business, which spans across three generations of relatives, is looking to add some new members to their incredible group dynamic. They offer a long list of benefits that make them the perfect fit for anyone who wants to learn more and love what they do!

What is Austin Roofing and Construction?

Austin Roofing and Construction is a construction business that has grown across generations. They offer roofing repairs, remodels, and replacements. Most notably, they are now offering Tesla Solar Roofing to bring local Austin homes into the future. This team loves what they do, and they are constantly growing and improving their skills. Now, they are ready to grow in a brand-new way with a few new additions to their fun-loving team!

The Benefits of Working with This Team

Austin Roofing and Construction proudly offers their employees only the best. As a family-owned company, they understand the true value of building a vibrant workplace that benefits everyone equally. Working with this company, employees can expect a long list of benefits that will help them to start growing a great career.

High Salaries

At Austin Roofing and Construction, everyone makes a livable wage, and there is always room for growth. This dynamic local team benefits from a minimum salary of $15 per hour, but sales associates can expect to make well over six figures during their first year.

Paid Time Off

This is one team that knows the importance of spending time with friends and family, which is why they proudly offer paid time off. With this group, employees benefit from vacation time, as well as paid holidays to ensure that they always come to work feeling refreshed.

Community Support

Austin Roofing and Construction is committed to the greater Austin area and continuously gives back to their neighbors with their R.A.W. Program . They give back 2% to the city of Austin through donations, so employees can always feel like their work is going that much farther.

Worker's Compensation Insurance

The roles available with this team come with W-2 Status, which automatically qualifies employees for Workers' Compensation Insurance. With this, employees gain access to lifetime disability payments if they need them, which is a very important benefit in this industry.

Sales Boost

For most companies in the industry, sales associates can expect to play a dual role in marketing. Austin Roofing and Construction has a committed marketing department that is focused on finding leads. This allows salespeople to focus on making their sales using an existing lead generation system so their work is always exclusively sales-focused.

Who They Are Looking For?

To join this team, ideal candidates will be hardworking, fun-loving, and committed to creating a positive work dynamic. The company operates Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Anyone who is looking to learn more about the industry and wants to grow in their role with a fast-growing company will be a perfect match!

Available Roles

The Austin Roofing and Construction team is growing quickly, and there are several available roles at this time. Candidates can apply for a role as a Commercial and Residential Roofing Salesperson, or as a Production Assistant. The team is currently seeking one production assistant and several salespeople at this time. The application for available roles can be found here .

About Austin Roofing and Construction:

Austin Roofing and Construction are continuously rated the best roofers in Austin Texas providing their customers with a full scope of services for all their roofing, remodeling, and construction needs. Providing Tesla Solar Roofs, Shingles, Metal, TPO, PVC, and Coatings they offer all types of residential and commercial roofing.

The team at Austin Roofing and Construction is composed of three generations of Texas natives who seek to change the construction industry for the better. By relying on input from the entire team, they are able to bring together traditional and modern methods to provide exceptional service for residents in the area. They have a reputation for always completing their roofing and restoration projects on time and on budget while providing a full-service experience, superior customer interaction, and unparalleled workmanship.

Contact:

Business name: Austin Roofing and Construction

Contact- Daisy Martinez

Phone- (512) 629-4949

URL- https://www.austinroofingandconstruction.com

Email: daisy@austinroofingandconstruction.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AustinRoofingAndConstruction/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/austinroofingandconstruction/

Address- 1301 W Ben White Blvd #200A, Austin, TX 78704

