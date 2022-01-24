Best road bike lights: Front and rear lights to keep you safe on night time rides

(Bontrager)

Whether you’re a Sunday cyclist, gravel grinder, intrepid explorer or braving an early urban commute to work like myself, having bike lights and choosing the most appropriate ones are just as essential as your cycle helmet (and also a legal requirement in the UK).

It’s a given that they’re a necessity at night, but they can also come in handy during the day when visibility conditions are poor. They serve two purposes; to see and to be seen. Whether you’re looking to light up your dark passage on a trailblaze or ensure that oncoming traffic (and pedestrians) see you coming, choose wisely.

Of course, most lights offer both, but how much illumination do you actually need? As a rule of thumb, I usually aim between 200-500 lumens for my commute into work and this suffices for other rides. The best models on the market offer an array of mode settings – from a constant low beam to a quick flashing light. It’s always useful to be able to mix it up depending on the terrain or situation, but only as long as they’re quick and easy to switch between.

They also come in a set with a light for both the front and back and most are rechargeable (via a mini USB), but watch out for the battery life and how quickly you’ll zap through with a high lumen beam setting. I carry a spare low budget light in my bag as I’ve been caught out before.

Lastly, consider budget. You don’t need to break the bank whilst trying to break your PB on Strava, so here are some options in the purse-friendly, mid-range and higher price tag categories to consider.

Garmin Varia UT800 front light + Varia RTL515 Radar tail light

Max brightness: 800/60 lumens

Battery life: 1.5-6hrs (5 modes)/6-16hrs (4 modes)

Charge: USB micro

Charging time: 4-6hrs/3-5hrs

Weight: 130g/71g

Make no mistake, these lights are a serious bit of kit. They are attachable by mount to both the bike and helmet and offer a steady 800 lumens that will light up your route for up to six hours. There are five modes in total and there’s a visibility range over a mile, so you are sure to be seen.

What’s more, they’re so smart that they’ll dim themselves to ambient light to save battery life. For those with a bike computer, you can link them so this headlight will automatically adjust based on your speed and performance – and you’ll even be able to control the lights yourself via the screen.

As for the rear light, its rearview radar will also pair with your bike computer (or compatible smartphone) to alert you when a vehicle is approaching you from behind.

For the power and tech that it packs, it’s small and really easy to attach too. I particularly enjoyed the ‘Peloton’ mode which gives a low-intensity flash that is kinder to other cyclists’ eyes when riding in a group.

Buy now £149.99, Garmin

ELOPS FL520 LED USB Lock Bike Lights

Max brightness: 28 lumens / 4 lumens

Battery life: 5.5hrs / 5hrs

Charge: USB micro

Charging time: 2 hrs

Weight: 54.3g/49.8g

Suitable for every day, moderate pace cycling, this narrow beam bike light has one continuous mode of luminosity and comes with an elastic mount that’s adjustable for all handlebar sizes. It has a key-lock for additional security from theft - and having had lights stolen previously, this gave me peace of mind. Other than that, it is a fairly standard, no-frills attached light, but for the price point are really good value. The light is also waterproof.

Buy now £19.99, Decathlon

NiteRider Swift 300/Sabre 110 Combo Light Set

Max brightness: 300 lumens/110 lumens

Battery life: 2-28hrs (5 modes) / 1.45-17hrs (6 modes)

Charge: USB micro

Charging time: 2hrs/3:15hrs

Weight: 82g /28g

For their size, these lights pack a real punch. The highest setting boasts 300 lumens and there’s five modes for the front light and six for the back. All the lights have multiple mode settings, and once you’ve worked out how to switch between them, they are easy to use. These lights got me through a pitch black Richmond Park route including spotting a deer crossing the road in front of me. Best for commute and leisure riding. Adjustable strap fitting.

Buy now £45.99, Wiggle

Knog Plugger Front and Rear Light Set

Max brightness: 350/10 lumens

Battery life: 1.5hrs-180hrs (5 modes)

Charge: USB micro (lead not included)

Charging time: 5hrs

Weight: 85g

These two lights really lit up the road ahead of my cycle and gave a decent amount of side visibility too. Certainly suitable for commuter rides, as well as a more relaxing evening ride out, they attach to your handlebars with different sized rubber bands. These work well, although I didn’t feel quite so comfortable about them slipping when out on various terrains. Waterproof.

Buy now £47.99, Wiggle

Proviz LED360 Canopus & Vega Bike Light Set

Max brightness: 300 lumens

Battery life: 6-13 hrs (4 modes) / 6.5hrs

Charge: USB micro

Weight: 131g/31g

These are sturdy, reliable lights. The sizeable front option comes with a clasp bracket to fit, which I found useful to easily adjust on my commute ride through various terrain. The rear light is significantly smaller (to save your spokes!) and is attached with a rubber band.

The ECOReflex Optical design incorporates an anti-glare Crysta-Lite lens that ‘creates total refection and refraction to transmit a more effective beam’ and its near range low trajectory beam avoids blinding oncoming traffic (I constantly worry about that – I want to be seen but if I blind the oncoming driver… well, is that worse?!). Waterproof.

Buy now £59.99, Proviz

Halfords Advanced 1600 Lumen Front Bike Light

Max brightness: 1600 lumens

Battery life: 1-80hrs (8 modes)

Charge: USB

Charging time: 9hrs

Weight: 240g

These ultra-bright lights are ideal for a pitch black forest trail or country lane ride out with an impressive 1600 lumens beaming out in front of you. The premium brushed aluminium body and rubber adjustable strap gives this light a quality feel. They also feature an ‘intelligent bar’ on the top that tells you how much battery life is left on your current mode setting and automatically switches to flash mode when you’re running low. What’s most impressive is that you can also use it as a power bank to charge your other electronic devices from it whilst on the move (via a USB port).

Buy now £59.99, Halfords

Bontrager Ion 200 Rt/Flare RT Bike Light Set

Max brightness: 200 lumens

Battery life: 1.5-12hrs (5 modes) /6-13.5hrs (5 modes)

Charge: USB micro

Charging time: 2/2hrs

Weight: 72g

This is a compact and powerful light set. Its wide visibility angle and rubber mounts make it a convenient model. I really appreciated the integrated light sensor that auto-adjusts its brightness as you cycle along as my route home from work varies from street light lit commuter roads to non-lit park routes. The daytime flash setting on the rear light is very distinctive and claims to be visible from up to 2km away.

Bontrager also offer accessories so you can clip the light onto your helmet which is particularly useful if you need to re-direct the beam on certain rides or ‘flash’ an oncoming car. As a neat safety measure, once the battery goes below 5 per cent, the light automatically changes to low battery mode to hopefully illuminate your route until get your to your destination.

Buy now £84.99, Trek Bikes

Verdict

This review was put together very much with varying budgets in mind. If you’re after a pair of bike lights for the odd cycle ride, you’ll probably not want to part with the best part of £5. That being said, the general consensus from fellow cyclists is that it’s just a false economy buying cheap bike lights that will either pack up after a short while or simply aren’t sufficient enough to do their job i.e. keep you visible. So how do you settle on the optimal lights for you. Well, consider your usage. Dark forest trail runs or busy commuter rides?

Although at the top end of the budget, the GARMIN Varia lights were hands down for me for best bike lights for their sheer power, ease of use and compatibility with my smartphone. These are light years ahead of the competition.

But for a mid-budget range pair of bike lights that are great all-rounders and won’t make a huge dent in your credit card, it’s a close call between the NITE RIDERS and the BONTRAGER set. For compactness, ease of use and auto light level adjusting, the BONTRAGERS slightly got its nose ahead for runner up.