Best road bike helmets for 2020

Best road bike helmet

Road bike helmets are a vital accessory that can not only reduce the risk of injury but are also compulsory for most types of racing.

Over the past few decades, helmets have been developed to increase rider safety, reduce weight, offer greater ventilation and improve aerodynamics but all road bike helmets are essentially a plastic-covered foam shell that sits securely on your head, fastened in place via a strap under your chin and an adjustable ratchet.

In the list below, we take a look at some of the best road bike helmets available today, look at the pros and cons of each one, and provide key details.

We also go through some key points to look out for when it comes to buying your next road bike helmet.

Alternatively, if you prioritise aerodynamics over everything, we also have a guide to the best aero helmets.

The best road bike helmets you can buy today

Kask Protone helmet

Kask Protone

A Grand Tour-winning, Monument-winning iconic helmet

Weight: 251g (medium) | Rotational safety: None | Aero: Yes | Sizes: S, M, L | Used by: Team Ineos | Colours: 19

View at Kask

Semi-aero design offers ample ventilation with speed advantages

No MIPS or rotational safety technology

Launched over five years ago and worn by Team Sky to victory in the biggest races in the sport, the fact that the same design is still being worn by the now named Team Ineos without a design update speaks volumes for this helmet.

One of the first ‘semi-aero’ helmets available, the Kask Protone offers decent ventilation in all but the hottest conditions while claiming to retain the benefits of an aero helmet.

At 251g for a size medium, the Kask Protone is fairly competitive in the weight stakes too and the rotating tension dial to the rear should offer a secure fit for a variety of head shapes and sizes.

Kask Protone full review

Giro Aether MIPS

Giro Aether MIPS

Great looks, well ventilated and MIPS-equipped

Weight: 266g (medium) | Rotational safety: MIPS | Aero: No | Sizes: S, M, L | Used by: NTT Pro Cycling, Groupama FDJ | Colours: 11

View at Giro

Excellent ventilation

Not as aerodynamic as other helmets

The Giro Aether MIPS offers great ventilation and keeps safety as a priority through its MIPS system. Instead of putting a MIPS lining on the inside of the helmet, as is often the case, the Giro Aether MIPS has a dual-layer EPS foam structure, which moves independently and enables protection from 'a wide range of impact energies'.

This design should not only improve fit but a lack of an additional MIPS lining contributes to the ventilation performance with the brand saying the helmet is two degrees Fahrenheit cooler than other Giro road bike helmets, such as the Synthe MIPS.

Coming in 11 colourways from conservative black or white through to more bold fluoro options, the Giro Aether MIPS should also suit almost all aesthetic preferences.

POC Ventral SPIN

POC Ventral SPIN

Well ventilated aero-specific helmet with divisive aesthetics

Weight: 248g (medium) | Rotational safety: SPIN | Aero: Yes | Sizes: S, M, L | Used by: EF Education First | Colours: 9

Very comfortable

Aero performance

Well ventilated

Bulkier than it needs to be

Gloss-surface prone to scuffs

POC’s helmets have always divided opinions in terms of looks but when it comes to comfort, ventilation and a focus on safety, the brand has often been industry-leading.

The POC Ventral was the first to implement the brand’s SPIN technology. The helmet lining pads are constructed from a material which can roll and shear to reduce rotational impacts.

Like other aero helmets, POC uses the Venturi design theory to improve airflow and ventilation over and inside the helmet, respectively. A fore and aft sliding spar, combined with a rotating dial also ensure an excellent fit.

The brand also sticks to its AVIP (attention, visibility, interaction, protection) mantra by offering the helmet in an array of eye-catching colours.

POC Ventral SPIN review

Lazer Century MIPS helmet

Lazer Century MIPS

Rated the safest helmet by independent testers at the Virginia Tech lab

Weight: 285g (small without light or Twistcap) | Rotational safety: MIPS | Aero: No | Sizes: S, M, L | Used by: Jumbo-Visma | Colours: 5

View at Lazer

Safety is exceptional

Inbuilt light

Inbuilt aero cover

Performs averagely on other counts

The Lazer Century MIPS has the bragging rights when it comes to safety. The industry's best-known independent testing facility, Virginia Tech, has rated this helmet the safest of all in its STAR evaluation system. To quote Virginia Tech, the testing "evaluates a helmet's ability to reduce linear acceleration and rotational velocity of the head resulting from a range of impacts a cyclist might experience."

With a further eye on safety, the helmet features an inbuilt rear LED light to keep you visible on the road.

In addition, this well-ventilated helmet offers Twistcap, a removable cover that allows a switch between greater aero efficiency and increased ventilation, though this is still by no means an aero helmet.

These come at a weight penalty of approx 100 grams, increasing the overall weight of the helmet by a third, compared to it's quoted weight of 285g for a small.

When it comes to safety, the Century is second-to-none, but in cycling performance terms, the Century is bettered by most in this list, with Lazer itself offering the Genesis lightweight helmet, and Bullet aero helmet, both of which have been seen on the heads of Jumbo-Visma riders.

Specialized S-Works Prevail ANGi

Specialized S-Works Prevail ANGi

Ventilated helmet with additional safety features

Weight: N/A | Rotational safety: MIPS | Aero: No | Sizes: S, M, L | Used by: Deceuninck-QuickStep, Bora-hansgrohe | Colours: 4 (plus limited editions)

View at Specialized

Excellent ventilation

MIPS and ANGi additional safety features

Limited colour choice

Long-term subscription cost of ANGi

Specialized developed its second iteration of the highly-ventilated Prevail with direct feedback from pro riders, which at the time included the likes of Alberto Contador who knows a thing or two about racing in hot mountain stages.

Although the Prevail is by no means an aero helmet, a lower-sitting design improved aerodynamics over its predecessor, plus the additional safety features of MIPS and ANGi are welcomed.

Like the S-Works Evade, there is a limited colour choice compared to other helmets on the market but with frequently added limited edition designs, there should be something out there for most.

MET Trenta 3K Carbon

MET Trenta 3K Carbon

Striking the balance between aero and ventilation

Weight: 228g (medium) | Rotational safety: No | Aero: Yes | Sizes: S, M, L | Used by: UAE Team Emirates | Colours: 4

View at MET

Aerodynamic performance combined with ample ventilation

No MIPS version available

Using carbon fibre in the construction of the Trenta 3K Carbon, MET says it was able to reduce the amount of EPS without ‘affecting the capacity of the helmet to absorb energy’. The reduction in size also contributes to a low profile when worn and is a key aspect in the aerodynamic performance of the helmet.

Other brands often focus on out-and-out aerodynamics or maximum ventilation and rarely strike the balance between the two well. MET achieves this through a semi-aero helmet that is as at home in a bunch sprint as it is in the high mountains.

The MET Trenta 3K Carbon also fits brilliantly but is let down by the lack of a MIPS option in an era where most pro-level helmets include the technology as standard.

MET Trenta 3K Carbon review

Scott Cadence Plus

Scott Cadence Plus

Plenty of ventilation from a properly aero helmet

Weight: 353g (large) | Rotational safety: MIPS | Aero: Yes | Sizes: S, M, L | Used by: Mitchelton-Scott | Colours: 2

Large vents improve airflow in hotter temperatures

Plus bungs can be inserted in cooler weather

Fairly heavy

Very limited colour choice

Scott says the Cadence Plus is one of the fastest and aerodynamic helmets in its class. Combine this with MIPS, a great fit and the additional option of blocking the front vents with bungs if the temperatures are cold, and you’ve got a top-level aero lid.

X-Static pads lining the helmet feature anti-microbial and anti-odour technology to keep things fresh on the inside but the Cadence Plus is let down slightly by its weight and a limited colour choice.

Mitchelton-Scott’s Simon Yates also used the helmet last season during his Vuelta a Espana victory.

Scott Cadence Plus review

Bontrager XXX WaveCel

Bontrager XXX WaveCel

If the lab tests are comparable to real life impacts, WaveCel could change helmet safety standards forever

Weight: 352g (medium) | Rotational safety: WaveCel | Aero: Yes | Sizes: S, M, L | Used by: Trek-Segafredo | Colours: 5

One of the safest helmets available

Extra safety comes with a weight and ventilation penalty

Bontrager launched its WaveCel range of helmets in early 2019, claiming the ‘most advanced helmet technology ever designed’.

Initially, you would be forgiven for thinking this is a bold claim but if Bontrager’s independent laboratory tests stack up in real-world crash scenarios, the helmets are 48x more effective at reducing concussions than standard EPS foam – genuinely groundbreaking.

WaveCel looks to reduce the impact of rotational forces experienced in certain crash scenarios as per MIPS and SPIN technology. The WaveCel cell walls crumple, glide and tear and work in conjunction with a reduced amount of EPS foam and the outer shell.

The aero-specific Bontrager XXX WaveCel tops the brand’s WaveCel range and has been worn by Trek-Segafredo’s riders this season.

Specialized S-Works Evade MIPS ANGi

Specialized S-Works Evade ANGi

Safety, aero, well ventilated, what more do you need?

Weight: 303g (large) | Rotational safety: MIPS | Aero: Yes | Sizes: S, M, L | Used by: Deceuninck-QuickStep, Bora-Hansgrohe | Colours: 3 (additional limited-edition colours also available)

View at Specialized

Full aero lid with decent ventilation

Plus MIPS and additional safety

Limited colour choice

Long-term subscription cost of ANGi

We're unable to verify aero claims, so we'll have to trust Specialized when it says it's the fastest road helmet they’ve ever tested, and while ventilation can come at a cost to other aero-specific helmets, the Evade feels like you’re wearing a regular road helmet.

Alongside aero and ventilation performance, the S-Works Evade offers extra safety features, too. A new MIPS (Multi-directional Impact Protection System) liner adds additional safety without restricting ventilation, and Specialized’s proprietary ANGi (Angular and G-Force Indicator) system sends an alert to a pre-programmed phone number to notify of an impact and location in the case of lost consciousness.

And if you needed any more persuasion, Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) has worn an S-Works Evade during two of his World Championship wins, his Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix victories and countless other victories and podiums.

Specialized S-Works Evade ANGi review

Abus Airbreaker

Abus Airbreaker

Highly ventilated helmet available in an array of colours

Weight: 220g (medium) | Rotational safety: No | Aero: No | Sizes: S, M, L | Used by: Movistar Team | Colours: 10

Great ventilation

Choice of colours

Not aero

No rotational safety

Developed in conjunction with Movistar Team and worn by Alejandro Valverde to his world championships road race victory, the Abus Airbreaker is a lightweight, well-ventilated helmet, offered in 10 different colour options.

The padding system is kept in place through two plastic screws, enabling the pads to be removed for cleaning, plus the absence of multiple velcro pads likely contributes to the low weight.

The Airbreaker is a completely different design to the aero-specific Abus Gamechanger, but there are a few cues, alongside the obvious quality in construction shared between the two helmets.

It’s just a shame Abus didn’t integrate MIPS into the helmet.

How to buy the best road bike helmet for you

A helmet will always be a personal choice when it comes to pricing, aesthetics, ventilation and aero needs. The most important factors to consider, however, will always be fit and safety. Ensuring your helmet offers a secure fit should be the priority, and while there's no substitute for try-before-you-buy, it can be possible by using manufacturers' size guides. Most helmets come in multiple sizes, often supported by a hat size or head circumference guide.

Thankfully, the days of the practically useless leather 'hairnet’ style helmets are gone and the majority of most modern cycling helmets will have passed the rigorous industry standards of safety testing, which are different for North America, Europe and Australasia. Ensuring the helmet you are purchasing has passed these tests for your region is worth adhering to.

Most modern helmets are constructed from EPS (Expanded Polystyrene) foam that can compress on impact to provide an effective crumple zone, with a polymer outer shell bonded to the foam adding further protection.

In recent years, scientific research and independent laboratory tests have shown helmets that also reduce the rotational forces experienced in a crash can, in turn, reduce the risk of brain injuries or concussions.

With independent testing facilities taking it upon themselves to quantify safety and verify manufacturers' claims, the safety of the helmet is no longer a given. Brands are now putting additional resource into the research and development of helmet safety, rather than just the ventilation, aerodynamics and weight.

‘MIPS’, ‘SPIN’ and ‘WaveCel’ technologies all aim to reduce rotational forces. While SPIN and WaveCel are proprietary for POC and Bontrager helmets, respectively, MIPS is used in an array of brands’ helmets and all of the helmets featured in this list are marked as to whether they feature this technology.