The best refrigerators of 2020

Jonathan Chan and Julia MacDougall, Reviewed
·17 min read
The best refrigerators of 2020.
The best refrigerators of 2020.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

When you’re shopping for a fridge, a stroll through a home improvement store may overwhelm you with rows and rows of fridges that more or less look identical. It's easy to panic and just pick one at random, so you can escape before your eyes totally glass over.

This is where we come in. Here at Reviewed, our experts have tested hundreds of French-door, side-by-side, bottom freezer, and top freezer refrigerators in our labs, so we can help you make the best decision for your home.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

We consider temperature consistency, storage capacity, and ease of use to be the most important aspects of a good fridge. Typically, the fridge with the best of everything costs a pretty penny.

Our favorite fridge is the Frigidaire Gallery FG4H2272UF (available at AppliancesConnection for $2,873.10), which is a good fit for those who have no budget or space concerns. This 21.8-cubic-foot behemoth offers top-notch temperature consistency (allowing you to preserve your food safely and effectively) and even has a drawer that can be converted into extra fridge or freezer space.

For those with a different budget, style, and feature preferences, we have plenty of other recommendations that will work in your kitchen and not give you sticker shock.

Here are the best refrigerators we've tested, ranked in order:

1. Frigidaire Gallery FG4H2272UF

The best refrigerators of 2020: Frigidaire FG4H2277UF.
The best refrigerators of 2020: Frigidaire FG4H2277UF.

The Frigidaire FG4H2272UF really has it all. In addition to easily maintaining cold temperatures during testing, this beautifully designed French-door fridge has so many storage options it'll blow your mind.

While most counter-depth fridges make you feel as though you had to give up storage space so that its shallower profile will fit in with your cabinetry, the FG4H2272UF makes every cubic foot of space count.

Not only does it have adjustable-width sliding bins on the door, the fridge itself has a retractable shelf, a pocket "snack zone" that lives just below the crisper (and allows easy access for the shorter humans in your life), and an entire fourth compartment that can be used as either additional fridge or freezer storage.

Get the Frigidaire FG4H2272UF at Appliances Connection for $2,873.10

2. Kenmore Elite 72483

The best refrigerators of 2020: Kenmore Elite 72483.
The best refrigerators of 2020: Kenmore Elite 72483.

In addition to sleek design, ergonomic layout, adjustable shelves, and excellent food preservation performance, the 29.9-cubic-foot Kenmore Elite 72483 adds a separate temperature-controlled center drawer for storing everything from snacks and deli meats to wine.

Though it has an external water and ice dispenser, the fridge hides all of its controls behind the door, which gives the 72483 a streamlined and contemporary look.

With a wide variety of additional storage options (including recessed pockets at the bottom of the fridge and multiple sliding drawers in the freezer), this is a great fridge for large families.

Get the Kenmore Elite 72483 at Sears for $2,699.99

3. GE Café CVE28DM5NS5

The best refrigerators of 2020: GE Caf&#xe9; CVE28DM5NS5.
The best refrigerators of 2020: GE Café CVE28DM5NS5.

The GE Café CVE28DM5NS5 is a French-door refrigerator that doubles as a statement piece. With its shiny platinum glass finish, shelves with rose gold accents, and beautiful backlit LED wall in the fridge’s interior, you may start to think that this fridge emphasizes function over form—and you’d be wrong.

This fridge has spot-on temperature control, a highly effective crisper drawer, and a wide variety of flexible and adjustable storage options.

For those of you who spend a lot of time hosting parties, you’ll appreciate the extra temperature-controlled drawer (with both freezer and fridge settings) and the extra rack in the freezer that’s perfect for flat foods like pizzas.

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and brings our deals directly to your inbox.

Another great feature is Autofill, the water dispenser that automatically senses the height of your water vessel, fills it up without overflowing, and reports (in ounces) how much water was dispensed. Yes, this fridge costs three to four times what you’d pay for a more basic fridge, but if you have a big budget, you’ll appreciate its look and utility.

Get the GE Café CVE28DM5NS5 at Appliances Connection for $3,773

4. LG LSXS26366S

The best refrigerators of 2020: LG LSXS26366S.
The best refrigerators of 2020: LG LSXS26366S.

If you want a fridge that is capable of both high-quality food preservation and of being a conversation starter, look no further than the LG LSXS26366S three-door, side-by-side refrigerator.

With a press of a button, you can access the door-in-door storage on the upper right side of the fridge, which allows you to easily grab the items you need frequently without disrupting the cooling of the rest of the fridge. If you don't press the button, the fridge opens normally.

Between this very useful storage feature and food preservation that just won't quit, we'd highly recommend the LG LSXS26366S to anyone, especially if you're looking for a compromise between a side-by-side fridge and a French-door fridge.

Get the LG LSXS26366S at Appliances Connection for $1,795

5. Samsung RF263BEAESG

The best refrigerators of 2020: Samsung RF263BEAESG.
The best refrigerators of 2020: Samsung RF263BEAESG.

The Samsung RF263BEAESG French-door refrigerator is designed with a large family in mind. Not only does it have a fingerprint-resistant stainless steel finish, but its deep door bins have room for more than one gallon of milk.

Its adjustable shelving makes it easy to store tall or large items without losing a lot of existing fridge real estate.

If you’re worried about people constantly opening the fridge doors, the crispers have been designed so that you can open one by only opening one door, which cuts down on the cold air lost every time the refrigerator is opened.

In our tests, we found that the fridge temperatures run a little cool; you can bump up the temperature a bit, but make sure you check the temperature with a fridge thermometer so that you’re not getting too close to the bacteria danger zone (which starts at 40°F).

Otherwise, we are impressed with how well the crisper drawers maintained humidity, and how energy-efficient this fridge is.

Get the Samsung RF263BEAESG at Best Buy for $2,099.99

6. Samsung RF23J9011SR

The best refrigerators of 2020: Samsung RF23J9011SR.
The best refrigerators of 2020: Samsung RF23J9011SR.

The Samsung RF23J9011SR French-door fridge is all about customizability. Its unique four-door design is bound to be a great conversation piece when guests enter your kitchen. The upper two doors open to reveal the usual shelf configuration that comes with a French-door refrigerator, but the bottom two doors are more reminiscent of a side-by-side fridge, with separate compartments for each door.

The bottom left door is a freezer, and depending on your food preservation needs, the bottom right section can be either a fridge or a freezer.

In addition to those useful features, this refrigerator also runs efficiently and can maintain cool temperatures when and where you need them.

Get the Samsung RF23J9011SR at Appliances Connection for $3,094.70

7. Haier HRF15N3AGS

The best refrigerators of 2020: Haier HRF15N3AGS.
The best refrigerators of 2020: Haier HRF15N3AGS.

Do you love the look and functionality of French-door refrigerators, but don't have the space to actually fit one in your kitchen? We have just the fridge for you: the Haier HRF15N3AGS. This fridge with LED lighting is considerably narrower and shallower than most French-door fridges; while that means you'll be able to fit it in a smaller kitchen, that also means you'll be able to fit less food in the fridge in the first place.

Because it's compact, the fridge itself is pretty bare-bones. There's no ice maker or water dispenser, and the shelves aren't very adjustable. The cooling on this fridge is top-notch, though, and it easily maintained fridge and freezer temperatures of 37°F and 0°F throughout our week of testing.

If you don't need a lot of extra features and want to make the most of a relatively small kitchen, the Haier HRF15N3AGS compact French-door fridge is a great pick.

Get the Haier HRF15N3AGS at The Home Depot for $1,258

8. GE Profile PVD28BYNFS

The best refrigerators of 2020: GE Profile PVD28BYNFS.
The best refrigerators of 2020: GE Profile PVD28BYNFS.

For those of you who have a high-end kitchen, the GE Profile PVD28BYNFS French door refrigerator will fit right in. This fridge hits all the right notes when it comes to form and function, thanks to its brushed, fingerprint-resistant stainless-steel finish, door-in-door storage, flexible shelving options, extra temperature-controlled drawer, auto-sensing water dispenser, and backlit fridge cavity.

This fridge performed well in our temperature tests, and the crisper drawers are some of the best we’ve ever tested. Because the crispers do a great job of maintaining ambient humidity conditions, you’ll be able to keep your fruits and veggies fresh and edible for a longer period of time. If you have a larger budget, the GE PVD28BYNFS is well worth the money.

Get the GE Profile PVD28BYNFS at Appliances Connection for $3,413

The Tests

Just by living in the real world, you've probably noticed that appliances operate best in certain temperature conditions. Because an appliance involves a number of electronic and mechanical parts working together in harmony, the air in your home can inhibit certain parts from working at their best, especially in extremely hot or cold climates.

Refrigerators, in particular, can be very sensitive to ambient air conditions. Refrigerators pull in air and cool it down to temperatures cold enough (usually around 37°F) to preserve food and inhibit bacteria growth. In hot weather, the condenser and cooling coils have to work harder to cool the warmer air. In cold weather, the fridge struggles to operate in general. This is why, if you happen to have a second fridge in your sweltering hot or freezing cold garage, you may have noticed that the air inside that fridge is not as cold as the air inside your kitchen fridge.

To mitigate these possible temperature effects, we test each refrigerator in a special lab that conditions the air to a temperature of 72°F +/- 5°F, and a relative humidity of 50% RH +/- 15% RH (basically, room temperature). This way, each fridge can get the chance to perform at its best, and doesn't get inadvertently penalized for having to deal with warmer or colder air than its competitors experienced.

Over the course of a week (including a day for calibration), we put each refrigerator through its paces. After filling the fridge up with water ballast (since fridges operate better when there's less empty space), we measure the fridge's temperature, humidity loss, freezing time, usable space, and energy use.

Temperature — Our ideal temperature settings for the fridge and the freezer are 37°F and 0°F, respectively. With fridge temperatures higher than 37°F, you might have to start worrying about bacteria growth, as 40°F is the start of the bacteria "danger zone". Freezer temperatures warmer than 0°F means that the food isn't being truly frozen. Once we set each fridge to those temperatures, we collect temperature data throughout the week's testing that tells us not only how close the temperature in the fridge and freezer are to 37°F and 0°F, respectively, but how close the air temperature stayed to those ideal values.

Humidity Loss — For this test, we focus on the refrigerator's veggie crisper. We add water to a floral foam ball, and then record how much of the water is evaporated away each day. Humidity loss rates are important because if the crisper is too dry, your leafy greens will dry out very quickly. If the crisper is too humid, your fruits will rot. Fridges that can strike a balance between these two extremes will help you to preserve your fruits and veggies for as long as possible.

Freezing Time — Once the fridge is plugged in, we measure the time it takes for the freezer to cool down from room temperature to 32°F (the freezing temperature of water). This is a good measure of how quickly your fridge and freezer can cool down food or beverages that have just been placed inside the refrigerator.

Usable Space — One of the most common refrigerator specs is the storage capacity, or the volume of the inside of the fridge, in cubic feet. You'd think that a higher capacity means that you can fit more in that fridge, but that's not always the case. We measure the usable space, which is how much empty space is actually available in the fridge's interior. Any number of things can reduce the usable space in a fridge—the ice bucket and/or ice maker, a water filter, air filters, shelf arrangement, etc. The closer the usable space value is to the fridge's stated storage capacity, the more food you can fit in your refrigerator.

Energy Use — Using an electric meter, we measure the fridge's energy usage (in Watt-hours) over the week of testing. The less energy used, the more efficient that fridge is, and the more money it'll save you on utility bills in the future.

We also use each fridge in a more casual sense so that we can answer usability questions about the fridge's specs and features, like the doors, shelves, controls, water/ice dispenser, and extras like smart connectivity, door-in-door or flexible storage options, etc. If a refrigerator keeps the temperature at a perfect 37°F, but it's very difficult to open the doors and the control panel makes no sense, we're going to penalize that fridge with respect to its ease of use.

We test each fridge from two perspectives—first, from a data-driven objective point of view, and second, as a regular person trying to get at the leftover Chinese food. The combination of these two types of experiences allows us to recommend the best fridge for you at any price point.

What to look for when buying a refrigerator

If your refrigerator just died, chances are that you're in a hurry to replace it. When looking for a new or replacement refrigerator, consider the following topics carefully before buy.

Food preservation

No one wants to spend hundreds or thousands of dollars on a refrigerator that can't keep your food cold. Preserving your food (especially frozen foods) is the most important facet of our refrigerator testing methodology; we gather temperature data in the fridge and freezer, and humidity data from the veggie bin to make sure every fridge can hit and maintain temperatures and humidity values best suited for keeping your food fresh. If you're out shopping for a refrigerator at a store, be sure to ask the sales associate about the refrigerator's cooling abilities and humidity controls. Additionally, you can look through refrigerator reviews and our refrigerator roundups to see which refrigerators did the best when it comes to maintaining the right environment for your cold foods and beverages.

Your refrigerator cutout

If you're replacing a fridge with a very specific cutout (usually surrounded by countertops and/or cabinetry), measure your cutout carefully—it's not unheard of for consumers to buy a beautiful new fridge, only to have to return it because it's too large for the cutout. Measure the height, width, and depth of the cutout multiple times, then be sure to leave at least one to two inches between the top of the fridge and above-fridge cabinetry, as well as a couple inches between the back of the fridge and the wall. Leaving those extra inches behind the refrigerator is especially helpful for the fridge's air circulation.

Lastly, when looking at the depth of your cutout, be sure to account for the depths of the fridge doors. If the distance your fridge sticks out from your cabinetry is not as wide as the thickness of the refrigerator doors, then you might not be able to open the fridge doors all the way.

Your preferred refrigerator style

There are four major styles of refrigerator: top-freezers, bottom freezers, French doors, and side-by-sides. Top and bottom freezer refrigerators have freezers located on the top or bottom of the unit, respectively; the fridge door pulls open to the side, and the freezer door may pull to the side or the front. French door fridges have the refrigerator on top, and have two doors that open from the center to reveal that fridge space; the freezer door below typically pulls out. Side-by-side fridges have the freezer on the left, the refrigerator on the right, and each side has its own door.

Counter-depth vs. not counter-depth

The term "counter-depth" refers to the depth of your fridge—specifically, how much it sticks out past your cabinetry. The standard depth for a regular, full-sized fridge is typically about 30 inches. If your fridge is surrounded by cabinets, it probably sticks out anywhere from four to six inches. This doesn't bother most people, but if you have space restrictions or stylistic preferences that tend towards a refrigerator with a shallower profile, you might want to take a look at counter-depth fridges.

While there's no standard depth measurement for counter-depth fridges (it largely depends on the manufacturer), they can be as much as six inches shallower than their non-counter-depth counterparts. However, you lose interior storage space as a result of the shallower fridge profile. Before you buy a counter-depth fridge, be sure that the width of your fridge cutout is actually wide enough to support full opening of the doors; when refrigerators have a shallower depth, there's an increased likelihood that the back of the refrigerator door(s) will hit the cabinetry before it can fully open.

One more thing to consider: A counter-depth fridge may cost more than its non-counter-depth counterpart because the manufacturer may have to do some creative rearrangement of the interior compartments and storage units.

Through-door water and ice dispensers

When looking for through-door ice and water dispensers, be sure to check out the number of ice types available in that fridge—if you're an ice connoisseur, then you may want more than just cubed ice. Other ice options include crushed ice and cylindrical ice. Additionally, some of the more expensive refrigerators have additional dispensing options, such as hot water dispensers or a built-in Keurig pod coffee maker.

In lieu of through-door water dispensing, some fridges offer built-in water pitchers that fill automatically or interior water dispensers, in addition to interior ice makers.

Storage options

The most basic storage options include built-in shelves in the fridge, one or two crisper bins, and some shelving options on the fridge's doors. When it comes to extra storage, though, the possibilities are endless. In addition to moving shelves to different heights in the refrigerator, some shelves can flip up or retract; some door bins can slide and expand to optimize storage for the full width of the fridge.

Some fridges have door-in-door storage, which allows you to access popular fridge items without opening the whole refrigerator door. French door fridges often have the most extra storage options, including an extra drawer, temperature-controlled deli/pantry drawers that can be set for specific fridge temperatures, pocket storage at the bottom of the refrigerator that make for easy access for kids, or a fourth compartment/drawer that can be set to fridge or freezer temperatures.

Efficiency

If the prospect of using less water and energy is appealing to you, consider the Energy Star rating for a refrigerator for an idea of what your utility bills might look like. Typically, the more complicated your fridge (in features and design), the more energy it uses. In our experience, it's not a lot more than your more basic fridges, but it can add up over time. Only you can decide if the added convenience is worth the increase in running costs.

Fit and finish

While black and white refrigerators finishes are still available, most refrigerators these days come in some variation of stainless steel options. You should be able to find a refrigerator that matches your kitchen setup and your other appliances, but be ready to pay more money for any finish more sophisticated than black, white, or basic stainless steel.

Price

Don't worry: Whether you're on a budget or have a blank check, you can find a fridge that will keep your food and beverages at the right temperature. Mostly, the price difference between high-end refrigerators and more affordable fridges is usually down to the number of available features, storage options, and finishes.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The best refrigerators of 2020

Latest Stories

  • Canada unveils 25-man roster for world junior championship

    Six returnees from last winter’s gold medal-winning squad will headline the team, including forwards Quinton Byfield, Dylan Cozens, Connor McMichael and Dawson Mercer, as well as defensemen Bowen Byram and Jamie Drysdale.

  • Wayne Gretzky rookie card sells for record amount at auction

    A Wayne Gretzky rookie card sold to a buyer for $1.29 million, making it the first hockey card in history to fetch more than $1 million.

  • Kyrie Irving calls media 'pawns,' hopes $25,000 fine helps 'marginalized communities in need'

    Kyrie Irving doesn't seem bothered by his $25,000 fine.

  • Jimmy Butler explains why he liked post about James Harden joining Heat: 'I just want the guy to be happy'

    Jimmy Butler may have talked his way out of a tampering fine.

  • Disney is bringing back the Mighty Ducks franchise with new series

    Disney is brining back the Mighty Ducks in a new streaming series.

  • UFC 256 betting preview: Tony Ferguson vs. Charles Oliveira

    Ferguson is a -165 favorite, while Oliveira is a +140 underdog.

  • Anthony Joshua predicts he'll KO Kubrat Pulev in 'Rounds 7 to 9'

    Ahead of his blockbuster world title defense against Kubrat Pulev December 12 on DAZN, Anthony Joshua predicts a knockout in Rounds 7 through 9 and discusses a fight with Tyson Fury in 2021.

  • UFC facing class action lawsuit worth up to $5 billion after fighters score legal victory

    The UFC's roughest fight could be in the courtroom over the next few years.

  • How to navigate Fantasy Basketball Category leagues in 2020-21

    About to start your fantasy basketball season but unsure how to navigate your Category league? We can help.

  • Logan Paul vows biggest upset in sports history against Mayweather

    YouTube sensation Logan Paul vows the greatest upset in sports history when the two face off in a boxing exhibition fight in 2021

  • Week 14 fantasy football rankings: Be weary of Christian McCaffrey as playoffs begin

    Entering the first week of the fantasy football playoffs, make sure to check these rankings before setting your lineup.

  • Need a gift idea? These books are must-reads for any sports fan

    Looking for a gift idea for the sports fan in your life? We're here to help.

  • Jenkins among 5 ruled out, Crowder questionable for Jets

    NEW YORK — The winless New York Jets will be short-handed in Seattle.Linebacker Jordan Jenkins, wide receiver Denzel Mims, right guard Greg Van Roten and safeties Ashtyn Davis and Bennett Jackson were all ruled out by coach Adam Gase on Friday for the team's game against the Seahawks on Sunday.Leading receiver Jamison Crowder and offensive lineman Pat Elflein are questionable, as is running back Frank Gore, whose availability is uncertain after he completed the NFL's concussion protocol.Crowder, who has 40 catches for 503 yards and five touchdowns, injured a calf early in practice Thursday and didn't participate Friday. Mims had previously been ruled out while he takes care of a family matter at home in Texas. That would leave the Jets with only one of their starting receivers: Breshad Perriman, who was limited the first two days of practice with a shoulder ailment but practiced fully on Friday.“It's not ideal, but there's really nothing anybody can do about it,” Gase said of the injuries at wide receiver.Jenkins, the team's longest-tenured player, has been dealing with a shoulder injury. Gase said Jenkins won't be sidelined for the season, but the injury will keep him out at least one game.“He wanted to try to go this week,” Gase said. “It's just really his range of motion is not where he needs it to be to play at the level he needs to play at. ... Him going out there and really playing with one arm, that's not fair to either of us, as far as the team or for him."Van Roten has a toe injury, leaving New York without its starting guards. Alex Lewis is on the non-football injury list to deal with a personal issue. Elflein has filled in the last two games for Lewis, but his availability is also uncertain.With Davis and Jackson both out, the Jets had only Marcus Maye and Matthias Farley as healthy safeties on the active roster.When asked what the Jets are planning at the position, Gase quipped: “We're looking for volunteers.”The team announced it signed safety J.T. Hassell, who had been released from New England's practice squad on Wednesday. It appeared unlikely that Hassell would be able to clear COVID-19 protocols and join the Jets in time to play Sunday.Gase said players have cross-trained positions throughout the season and New York will have some options. Cornerback Elijah Campbell has previous experience playing safety, so he could be an option. Saquan Hampton, currently on the practice squad, is another possibility.Gore was injured last Sunday on his first carry against Las Vegas. Ty Johnson and Josh Adams replaced him, and Johnson ran for a career-high 104 yards while Adams had 74.Johnson was added to the team's injury report with a knee issue, but he fully participated in practice.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLDennis Waszak Jr., The Associated Press

  • Wayne Gretzky rookie card hockey's first to crack US$1-million mark

    Wayne Gretzky's name appears at No. 1 an astounding 60 times in the NHL's record book. More than two decades after retiring, The Great One set another high-water mark Friday. A mint condition 1979 O-Pee-Chee Gretzky rookie card became hockey's first to cost more than US$1 million when it fetched $1.29 million at auction. "Gretzky is the greatest of all time," said Chris Ivy of Heritage Auctions, which handled the sale. "This is his rookie card, and then add onto all that it's O-Pee-Chee, which is the Canadian version, and is highly sought after." The online auction house said the trading card, which features Gretzky in his Edmonton Oilers uniform during the team's final WHA season before the franchise joined the NHL, is just one of two with No. 99 from O-Pee-Chee's 1979 run to receive a perfect "gem mint" score from the Professional Sports Authenticator grading service. That's out of the 5,711 Gretzky cards the PSA evaluated. By comparison, there are more than 300 rookie cards of NBA great Michael Jordan by Fleer with the same "gem mint" rating. Ivy said it's extremely rare to find a Gretzky rookie card from O-Pee-Chee, which was essentially the Canadian arm of U.S.-based Topps, in perfect condition because of production issues in the late 1970s. "Ninety per cent of the cards as they came out of the factory wouldn't be considered 'gem mint' by today's grading standards," Ivy, Heritage's director of sports auctions, said in a phone interview with The Canadian Press from Dallas. "They were using recycled cardboard that chipped easily, they were off-centre, and there were a lot of print defects. "That this card survived 40-plus years in this perfect condition ... the desirability of it for collectors is to have the best of the best, and that's what this is." A Topps 1979 Gretzky rookie card using the identical picture and classified with the same "gem mint" designation also sold for $720,000 during the same Heritage auction. PSA has examined 6,048 Gretzky cards from that 1979 run, and again deemed only two worthy of its highest grade. Ivy said although the Topps card is slightly more rare, O-Pee-Chee sits atop of the heap for collectors. "O-Pee-Chee has always outperformed Topps in hockey simply because they're the Canadian brand," he said. "They're the same cards, essentially, but hockey is the national sport of Canada. "If you're collecting hockey (cards), the collectors want O-Pee-Chee." The $1.29-million price tag includes a buyer's premium of 20 per cent, which goes to the auction house for marketing costs and handling the sale. A four-time Stanley Cup winner, Gretzky retired from the NHL in 1999 with a record 894 goals, 1,963 assists and 2,857 points. "Baseball has a much longer history and has a lion's of the sports collectors market as a whole, but hockey has its place, and Gretzky definitely goes on the Mount Rushmore of greatest of all time," Ivy said. "He's right up there with Babe Ruth and Michael Jordan." Ivy added that the COVID-19 pandemic has created a boost to the sports collectors market as a number of people returned to old hobbies while stuck at home. "A lot of the people who grew up in the 1980s going to sports collectible shows and watching Gretzky, watching Michael Jordan, they're at ages now where they have careers," he said. "A lot of them are successful and have some expendable income." And instead of real estate or the stock market, Ivy also believes those with the means are looking to invest their money differently. "They want hard assets to hedge against potential future inflation," he said. "That's exactly what we're offering here, and it's more fun. You can't put IBM stock on the wall. "It's a good conversation piece, it's fun and it's an alternative investment people really enjoy." A number of bidders were interested in the Gretzky O-Pee-Chee — the card previously sold for $465,000 in 2016 — which the auction house expected would snag at least $1 million. "We're very excited and glad it got to (almost) $1.3 million," he said. "It very easily could have sold for $1.1 million and it just as easily could have sold for $1.6 million. It comes down to who's willing to cut the cheque. It set a record ... one more record to add to Wayne Gretzky's tally. "He deserves to have the highest-selling hockey card of all time." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2020. ___ Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press

  • Derrick Gordon says opponent called him an anti-gay slur multiple times during game

    Derrick Gordon came out as gay during his sophomore season at UMass in 2014.

  • Will Giannis re-sign - and if not, how will it affect the Bucks this season?

    Yahoo Sports NBA insider Chris Haynes and senior NBA writer Vincent Goodwill break down the two-time MVP's pending decision to stay in Milwaukee, whether or not he'll sign his supermax deal and if he doesn't -- how it will hang over the team during the upcoming season.

  • Giants QB Jones practices, questionable vs. Cardinals

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is listed as questionable for the game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.Jones was a full participant in practice on Friday for the first time since his hamstring injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 29. The 23-year-old quarterback was limited during practice on Wednesday and Thursday.Backup Colt McCoy started at quarterback last week in the Giants' 17-12 win over the Seattle Seahawks. McCoy completed 13 of 22 passes for 105 yards, one touchdown and one interception.Also for the Giants, inside linebacker Blake Martinez (back), cornerback Darney Holmes (knee), offensive tackle Matt Peart (ankle) are questionable. Martinez and Holmes didn't practice on Friday. Peart was limited. Martinez ranks third in the NFL with 111 total tackles, including 63 solo.The Cardinals expect to have veteran receiver Larry Fitzgerald after he was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. Fitzgerald spent 13 days on the list and missed two games.Arizona has several players listed as questionable for Sunday's game, including linebacker Isaiah Simmons (neck/back), receiver DeAndre Hopkins (neck/back), kicker Zane Gonzalez (back), running back Kenyan Drake (hip), linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (ankle) and right tackle Kelvin Beachum (back). Safety Jalen Thompson (ankle) and cornerback Johnathan Joseph (neck) are out.Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Friday that Hopkins was battling “lingering soreness” but should be “ready to roll” against the Giants.Sunday's game between New York (5-7) and Arizona (6-6) is crucial to both teams' playoff hopes. The Giants are tied with Washington for first place in the NFC East. The Cardinals are third in the NFC West behind the Rams and Seahawks.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLThe Associated Press

  • UConn coach Geno Auriemma worried about mental health during season amid COVID-19 pandemic

    "I can’t imagine that any coaches are sitting out there saying, ‘My team’s in a great place mentally.’”

  • Akers' breakout game on ground bodes well for Rams' future

    LOS ANGELES — Cam Akers appears ready to provide the rushing brilliance that the Los Angeles Rams have been mostly missing since midway through their Super Bowl season two years ago.For the moment, coach Sean McVay insists his speedy rookie is still just one part of a ground attack that has shown signs of rejuvenation all season long for the Rams (9-4).Akers' 171-yard performance in the Rams’ 24-3 thrashing of New England on Thursday night evoked memories of just how effective McVay’s offence was when Todd Gurley was regularly churning out yards by the hundreds in 2017 and 2018.Gurley's production decline amid murky knee problems slowed the Rams on their way to the Super Bowl, and his ineffectiveness last season ultimately forced the Rams to reboot their running game without their franchise running back.That reboot looks like a success with the increasing emergence of Akers down the stretch: The Rams moved up to eighth in the NFL with 128.9 yards rushing per game after beating New England with 186 total yards on the ground. The Rams finished last season 26th in the league with 93.7 yards rushing per game after being third in 2018 with 139.4.Put another way: Akers rushed for more yards against the Patriots than Gurley managed in any game last season.Akers’ speed and elusiveness are undeniable, but McVay said Friday that Akers is still a part of a trio. Darrell Henderson also looked sharp before he was slowed by injuries, and Malcolm Brown is a reliable veteran leader.“I think what’s important for us is capitalizing on all the different playmakers that we do have,” McVay said. "Certainly Cam did a great job (Thursday) night, but that doesn’t mean that you won’t see opportunities for Darrell and Malcolm (Brown) moving forward, because both of those players have done a lot of really good things. ... We're really pleased with Cam, and not surprised."McVay thought the Rams’ rushing total could have been even bigger, but he got conservative on purpose after LA’s 90-yard scoring drive in the third quarter because of his defence’s dominance. The Rams still won a game with more yards rushing than yards passing for the first time since the 2018 season.A blowout win over the Patriots before a national television audience is a pretty good way to start a long weekend, and the Rams earned the right to a little satisfaction from their fourth win in five games out of their bye week, even while they realize they've got much more to do to stay atop the NFC West.Dominating the Pats — even this Brady-free, drastically weakened 2020 version of Bill Belichick's club — felt like a landmark in the Rams' surprisingly strong season.But veteran defensive tackle Michael Brockers believes it's only part of a process for an aspiring Super Bowl contender.“I don’t want to say we peaked, because after a peak, you’re going downhill,” said Brockers, who had two sacks. “So we’ll continue just to keep climbing, getting better and staying consistent each and every week.”WHAT'S WORKINGCo-ordinator Brandon Staley's defence thrashed another opponent, holding the Pats to 220 total yards, stopping three drives on downs and keeping New England out of the end zone entirely. Los Angeles' D nudged into the NFL lead for fewest total yards allowed (285.8) and yards passing allowed (191.7). Staley's group also bounced back superbly from allowing four touchdowns at Arizona last week.WHAT NEEDS HELPThe offence was undeniably inconsistent. The Rams had three lengthy scoring drives, but managed just 65 total yards on their other eight drives. McVay's purposely conservative second-half approach played a part, but the Rams probably need more than 17 offensive points to beat most good teams, even with their dominant defence.STOCK UPLinebacker Kenny Young had the biggest game of his three-year NFL career, making a 79-yard interception return for a touchdown while leading the Rams with eight tackles and getting a sack. Young hasn't always made major impacts this season despite having a prominent role in LA's thin group of inside linebackers, but he was all over the field against the Patriots.STOCK DOWNJared Goff shares the NFL lead in completions with Ben Roethlisberger (324), but his quarterback rating is down to 23rd in the league (60.6), and his 11th interception was his 15th turnover of the season. Goff is mostly getting the job done in 2020, but brilliant games have been rare.INJUREDMcVay reported no new injuries Friday after the Rams' second game in five days. He always credits the team's remarkable durability throughout his tenure to Reggie Scott, the team's senior director of sports medicine and performance.KEY NUMBER42 — The Rams' total sacks this season after dropping Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham six times. That's the second-most in the NFL for now, and it's more than the Rams managed in their entire 2018 regular season, which ended in the Super Bowl. Aaron Donald had 1 1/2 sacks to take the overall NFL lead with 12 1/2 this season, and he applied seven pressures on just 23 rushes, according to Next Gen Stats.WHAT'S NEXTAfter a long weekend off, the Rams prepare to host the New York Jets next Sunday, Dec. 20. McVay has already been talking up the winless club and its quarterback, former USC star Sam Darnold.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLGreg Beacham, The Associated Press

  • Canadian linebacker Cantin-Arku enjoys a bittersweet first season as Orange starter

    Canadian linebacker Geoff Cantin-Arku's first season as a starter at Syracuse was indeed bittersweet. Wins were at a premium for the Orange (1-10), which finished their season with a 45-21 loss to No. 2 Notre Dame last weekend. It was Syracuse's eighth straight defeat. But the six-foot-four, 228-pound sophomore linebacker from Levis, Que., registered 63 tackles (52 solo, six for a loss) with four sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in his first full season as a starter. He was one of four Orange players to accumulate over 60 tackles and finished just off the team lead. Not bad, considering Cantin-Arku spent most of his freshman season on special teams. "I think this year I came into the program as one of the oldest guys in my room so they had a lot of expectations of me," Cantin-Arku said during a videoconference this week for Canadian reporters. "I think I did good for my first year playing in the U.S. as a starter. "I think I progressed during the season . . . every game I was getting better and able to make more plays. I think my coaches were happy about my year and are happy to have me back next year." Cantin-Arku's best game came in a 38-24 loss to Duke on Oct. 10 when he registered a season-high 10 tackles (eight solo) with a forced fumble and fumble recovery. The Orange's lone win was a 37-20 decision over Georgia Tech on Sept. 26. Two of Syracuse's losses came against then top-ranked Clemson (47-21) on Oct. 24 and 45-21 to No. 2 Notre Dame last weekend. Cantin-Arku wouldn't be surprised to see both teams vying for college football's championship. "They're the two best teams we faced this year and they have a good chance to play each other in the championship game," Cantin-Arku said. "They're both good teams, they both have great quarterbacks and great offensive lines. "I feel they both have a chance to win the championship." Cantin-Arku had four tackles (three solo) against Clemson while recording three tackles (two for a loss) and two sacks versus Notre Dame. He said adjusting to the speed of the game as a starter was something he had to adapt to this season. "Last year I was playing on special teams and I knew a little bit about the game," he said. "But this year I really saw how fast the game is. "You've got to make decisions and make sure you're a good linebacker, You have to play more downhill here than in Canada . . . so the speed of the game, I think, was the most important and hardest thing to adapt to." Cantin-Arku said he's an emotional player on the field but added next year he'd like to be better able to keep a lid on them at certain points of games. "I think I need to stay focused during the game," he said. "I'm a really emotional guy and I think sometimes I'd be better if I kept calm and kept playing." Cantin-Arku said a big reason why he left Quebec - and the opportunity to play for Canadian powerhouse Laval - for Syracuse was because he felt it would provide a better opportunity to realizing his childhood dream of playing in the NFL. "I had a couple of other offers but when I visited Syracuse, it really felt like home," he said. "It's close to home for my family and I play good in the cold . . . It was a perfect fit for me." Especially considering Cantin-Arku is one of six Canadians on Syracuse's roster, including five from Quebec. Having that little slice of home, Cantin-Arku said, has definitely helped. "For sure," he said. "When I first came to Syracuse. I didn't really speak English well because French is my first language. "Having other Canadians has been really helpful. We're like family, we're helping each other get better on and off the field. " But playing football during the COVID-19 pandemic certainly created its share of challenges, not the least of which was multiple tests for players and football personnel each week. And then there was playing games without fans in the stands. "It's been a long season," Cantin-Arku said. "We've three COVID tests a week, we had a lot of things to pay attention to and be careful of . . . it's all been different. "It was a lot different with nobody in the stadium. The last time I played without fans, I think I was nine years old so it's been a long time." --- INVITE ACCEPTED: Canadian receiver Josh Palmer will play in this year's Senior Bowl. The six-foot-two, 210-pound player from Brampton, Ont., accepted his invitation earlier this week. The game will be held Jan. 30, 2021 in Mobile, Ala. The Senior Bowl is an all-star game that annually attracts the top U.S. college seniors. It offers them a chance to practise and play before officials from all 32 NFL teams as well as some from CFL clubs. Palmer has 26 catches for a team-high 367 yards and four TDs for Tennessee (2-6). The Volunteers face Vanderbilt (0-8) on Saturday before finishing their campaign Dec. 19 versus Texas A&M. Both contests were rescheduled from November due to the COVID-19 pandemic. --- HONOURS FOR OGBONGBEMIGA: Canadian linebacker Amen Ogbongbemia's outstanding performance in Oklahoma State's 29-22 loss last week to TCU certainly didn't go unnoticed. The six-foot-one, 235-pound redshirt senior linebacker from Calgary was named the Big 12's top defensive player of the week after registering a school-record 12 tackles (nine solo, one for a loss). The 12 tackles also tied a Big 12 single-game record. Ogbongbemiga also forced three fumbles (recovering two), resulting in  Pro Football Focus also naming him as its national college defensive MVP. The three forced fumbles in a game was the most by a FBS player this year and one short of the NCAA record. Ogbongbemiga was also named a national semifinalist for the 17th annual Lott IMPACT Trophy, which goes to U.S. college football's defensive player of the year. He's one of 24 players up for the honour. Ogbongbemiga has a team-high 74 tackles with five for a loss, 2.5 sacks, three quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Oklahoma State (6-3) ends its regular season facing Baylor (2-6) on Saturday. It's unclear if Canadian running back Chuba Hubbard will play for the Cowboys,. The native of Sherwood Park, Alta,, has missed the last two games with an ankle injury. --- WIN STREAK: After a difficult stretch, the Penn State Lions find themselves on a win streak. After opening the season with five straight losses, the Nittany Lions (2-5) have won two straight, including a 23-7 decision last weekend over Rutgers, Penn State will chase a third consecutive victory when it takes on Michigan State (2-4) on Saturday. Jesse Luketa, a six-foot-three, 242-pound junior linebacker, had 10 tackles (six solo, one for a loss) and a fumble recovery against Rutgers. On the season, Luketa has 45 tackles (26 solo, two for a loss) with a fumble recovery. Safety Jonathan Sutherland, a five-foot-11, 202-pound redshirt junior also from Ottawa, registered four tackles (two solo). He has 10 tackles (five solo, 0.5 for a loss) with two pass breakups this season. --- SPOILER ROLE:  Illinois can add to Northwestern's woes Saturday. No. 14 Northwestern (5-1) is coming off a 29-20 loss to Michigan State last week. The Illini (2-4) will also have redemption on their mind following a 35-21 loss to Iowa last week. Chase Brown, a five-foot-11, 195-pound junior running back from London, Ont., ran for 83 yards on 18 carries against Iowa. Brown has rushed for 440 yards on 79 carries (5.6-yard average) with two TDs this season. Twin brother Sydney, a starting defensive back at Illinois, had three tackles against Iowa. This season, the six-foot, 200-pound Brown has 36 tackles (20 solo, 0.5 for a loss) with a forced fumble. --- THIRD TIME: For the third time this year, Canadian receiver Jared Wayne had a season-high five receptions in a game with the Pitt Panthers. The six-foot-three, 195-pound sophomore from Peterborough, Ont., had five receptions for 60 yards Thursday night as Pittsburgh (6-5) captured a season-ending 34-20 win over Georgia Tech (3-7). It was the makeup of a game that was postponed last month due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That left Wayne with 21 catches for 326 yards and a TD this season. --- RECORD PACE: Top-ranked Alabama (9-0) visits Arkansas (3-6) on Saturday on quite a roll. Not only is the Crimson Tide unbeaten,  but last weekend's 55-17 win over LSU extended its streak of scoring at least 35 points to a college football-record 22 straight games. The squad has also scored 40 or more points in an SEC-record eight consecutive contests. Sophomore receiver John Metchie III  had four catches for 58 yards against LSU. The six-foot, 195-pound former Brampton, Ont., resident has 35 receptions for 648 yards (18.5-yard average) with six TDs this season. --- TRAP GAME: It's a classic trap game. Last weekend, upstart Coastal Carolina captured an impressive 22-17 win over BYU. The Chanticleers (10-0) not only remained unbeaten and improved to No. 11 in The Associated Press top-25 rankings, but handed the Cougars (9-1) their first loss of the year. On Saturday, Coastal Carolina faces Troy (5-5). Enock Makonzo, a five-foot-11, 195-pound redshirt junior linebacker/defensive back from Lachine, Que., had four tackles (one solo, one for a loss) and two quarterback hurries against BYU. This season, Makonzo has 59 tackles (37 solo, nine for a loss) with two sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and three quarterback hits. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2020 The Canadian Press