The best refrigerator brands of 2020

Consider how many times you open the door to your refrigerator. As the most used appliance in any home, the quality of your refrigerator matters. The latest models have many features that most people never dreamed of in a refrigerator — like automatic wine dispensers and smart home connectivity.

We’ve compiled a list of the best refrigerator brands that offer high tech, durable, and attractive refrigerators. You can buy them online, or at your favorite local appliance shop.

Whirlpool

View photos best refrigerators More

Whirlpool refrigerators continue to get particularly high marks for their reliability and quality. Yale Appliance rates them as the best for reliability, which means Whirlpool fridges tend to get the least service calls out of all the top brands. Ranker voters also place Whirlpool at the top of its list of favorite fridge brands. Our top pick for the best refrigerators of 2020 is also a Whirlpool model, the excellent Whirlpool Double Drawer

WRV986FDEM

, which sports an immense amount of storage and many different types of storage compartments for various types of food.

So, if you are looking for a dependable brand that will give you the space you need, Whirlpool is an easy recommendation. However, Whirlpool’s best models tend to be fairly low tech, so if you are looking for a fridge with few more interesting features, you may want to explore some of these other brands.

LG

View photos best refrigerators lg lmxs30796d lifetsyle More

Some of our favorite fridge models come from LG, too. As LG has invested in its refrigerator division, it has proven to be a skilled manufacturer with a focus on high-tech features and solid design. If you like stylish fridges that have impressive Wi-Fi smart screens that also double as a window into your fridge, then LG offers some of the most incredible models around. Some even come with

built-in Keurig coffeemakers

.

LG also rates well in terms of its appliance dependability, which means in addition to all that tech, you can also expect fewer repairs to your model. Finally, a couple of LG models show up on Consumer Reports recommendations for kid-friendly fridges. No matter what kind of fridge you are looking for, check out similar LG models to see what they have to offer.

Samsung

View photos Bill Roberson/Digital Trends More

Story continues