The best refrigerator brands of 2020

Consider how many times you open the door to your refrigerator. As the most used appliance in any home, the quality of your refrigerator matters. The latest models have many features that most people never dreamed of in a refrigerator — like automatic wine dispensers and smart home connectivity.
We’ve compiled a list of the best refrigerator brands that offer high tech, durable, and attractive refrigerators. You can buy them online, or at your favorite local appliance shop.
Whirlpool
Whirlpool refrigerators continue to get particularly high marks for their reliability and quality. Yale Appliance rates them as the best for reliability, which means Whirlpool fridges tend to get the least service calls out of all the top brands. Ranker voters also place Whirlpool at the top of its list of favorite fridge brands. Our top pick for the best refrigerators of 2020 is also a Whirlpool model, the excellent Whirlpool Double Drawer
, which sports an immense amount of storage and many different types of storage compartments for various types of food.
So, if you are looking for a dependable brand that will give you the space you need, Whirlpool is an easy recommendation. However, Whirlpool’s best models tend to be fairly low tech, so if you are looking for a fridge with few more interesting features, you may want to explore some of these other brands.
LG
Some of our favorite fridge models come from LG, too. As LG has invested in its refrigerator division, it has proven to be a skilled manufacturer with a focus on high-tech features and solid design. If you like stylish fridges that have impressive Wi-Fi smart screens that also double as a window into your fridge, then LG offers some of the most incredible models around. Some even come with
.
LG also rates well in terms of its appliance dependability, which means in addition to all that tech, you can also expect fewer repairs to your model. Finally, a couple of LG models show up on Consumer Reports recommendations for kid-friendly fridges. No matter what kind of fridge you are looking for, check out similar LG models to see what they have to offer.
Samsung
Samsung produces high-tech fridges known for sleek stainless steel and Wi-Fi capabilities. If you want a refrigerator that really goes the extra mile with technology, this is a brand to check out. One of the prime examples is the Samsung Family Hub, a massive refrigerator with a large touch screen. It works with a variety of smart home platforms such as Alexa, Ecobee, Google, Ring, and Samsung SmartThings.
The fridge also showcases other Samsung strengths like fingerprint-resistant steel, customizable cooling settings for the freezer, and a versatile flex door. Smart screen refrigerators have a ways to go before they become a key part of the market, but the Family Hub shows just what is possible.
Like Whirlpool and LG, Samsung also has refrigerators with high appliance reliability, which means you may not need to arrange as many repairs as other brands. Of course, with all this technology, you may have to pay a high price for a connected
Samsung fridge — the Family Hub usually costs between $2,000 and $3,600
.
GE Appliances
Second to Whirlpool, GE appliances rate highest in terms of reliability, which is one of the most important factors to look for when considering a new appliance. A refrigerator represents a significant expense, and it’s crucial to pick an appliance that will give you your money’s worth.
The GE GNE25JMKES made it onto our best french-door refrigerator list, and several GE models made it onto our best refrigerators list. In terms of pricing, GE appliances tend to be more affordable than other brands with similar features. If you’re shopping for a durable appliance on a budget, you can’t go wrong with GE.
KitchenAid
KitchenAid is a widely popular brand, and for good reason. KitchenAid has a huge selection of products that covers must-have kitchen necessities and appliances with more advanced features. With experience and quality at the forefront, the brand offers 5-door models that include details like dual-cooling systems, temperature control, herb-specific storage, and a variety of other features. Whether you’re a cooking enthusiast looking to pursue your hobby or someone who wants a convenient refrigerator, KitchenAid is an excellent choice.
Honorable mentions:
- Viking
- Bosch
- Maytag
- Sub-Zero