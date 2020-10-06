Best reflective cycling apparel

Riding in low light or after dark is almost unavoidable, particularly during the colder months in the northern hemisphere. If you commute to work by bike, or use your bike as transport when you go out at night, you will find yourself more vulnerable on the roads and therefore may wish to consider some reflective cycling apparel to help you be more visible to motorists.

Unlike hi-viz, which is brightly colored fluorescent clothing designed to be eye-catching in broad daylight, reflective clothing is designed to be seen at night, as soon as a car’s headlights point at you. They’re constructed from reflective materials that bounce light back to where it came from. Aside from kitting your bike out with decent lights, wearing reflective cycling apparel gives you the best chance of being seen in low-light conditions.

Here are a few factors to consider when looking for reflective wear, followed by our list of recommended reflective cycling apparel to help you choose the right option for you.

Reflective for night-time visibility

Reflective materials are designed to be incredibly visible at night, reflecting light rather than absorbing it, so they stand out from their surroundings. While you do need a light source to be seen, it only takes a small amount of light for them to work. While you will be lit up like a Christmas tree in the main beam of a car’s headlights, even just a little bit of peripheral light is enough to make reflective materials stand out. So even distant car headlights will light up your reflective clothing for everyone to see.

Hi Viz doesn’t mean reflective

While Hi Viz materials are a great way to make you stand out in the daylight, they won’t do anything to help you to be seen at night. If you’d rather opt for Hi Viz clothing, make sure it also includes reflective elements, so you’re visible in all light conditions.

Reflective elements vs fully reflective

There are generally two types of reflective cycling apparel: fully reflective clothing, and clothing with reflective elements. Fully reflective clothing uses 100% reflective material to offer the best night-time visibility, while clothing with reflective elements often combines them with Hi Viz materials, so only part of the jacket is reflective. These are best for when you ride in both daylight and dark conditions.

Types of reflective cycling apparel

It’s safe to say that the more reflective material you wear, the more visible you will be on the road at night. Alongside jackets, you can get gloves, socks, vests, and covers for your shoes, helmet and backpack, with reflective materials used. Reflective shoe covers are particularly effective as your pedalling motion makes them even more visible, while reflective gloves make it easier for drivers to see your hand signals.