Best Reddit cryptocurrency subs to join

Although Reddit was around long before cryptocurrency went mainstream, the platform is almost synonymous with crypto.

Reddit is home to hundreds of communities focused on various aspects of cryptocurrency. Notably, most of these communities discuss or perhaps review different subjects relating to decentralised finance (DeFi), initial coin offerings (ICOs), decentralised exchanges (DEXs), NFTs, Metaverse, and many more.

Given the multi-dynamic nature of the platform, members can easily search for different topics and learn about things they probably lacked knowledge on. More so, the platform is designed so that a member can browse across a variety of subreddits that are dedicated to specific areas of interest.

In this article, we will list some of the best Reddit pages to join and explain why they are a perfect choice for you regardless of your level of expertise.

How does Reddit work?

Unlike most other community discussion platforms, Reddit is built with unique features that make having an open-ended conversation both fascinating and efficient. Notably, when an individual or a corporate organisation creates a subreddit page, posts can be published and made public for other people to discuss.

After a post is published, both followers and non-followers can leave a comment underneath it and interact with one another in the comments section. When someone makes a comment, other individuals who engage with it have their own comment posted as a thread for everyone to read.

Similarly, users who choose not to engage with the post or the comments made by others can take advantage of other features. The upvote/downvote button, reward, share, save, hide, and report buttons are all features that can be used based on a reader’s sentiments about a post.

Why Reddit?

There are many reasons why Reddit stands out among other community-centric social platforms, however, the best part is the outstanding feedback system. In addition, it also offers support for various types of files; video, images, links, texts, and pictures. That said, what are the best cryptocurrency Reddit pages to join

Best cryptocurrency Reddit pages to join

r/Binance

Binance is the company behind Binance exchange, and Binance Smart Chain (BSC), which is the hosting blockchain to hundreds of crypto projects. The Binance Reddit page, on the other hand, is known for posting news content as well as new updates about the exchange platform as well as the blockchain.

Other information that can be found on this page also includes Launchpad information among others. Currently, there are well above 700K participants on the Binance Reddit page.

r/Cryptocurrency

r/cryptocurrency is at the top of the list because it is known for producing high-quality content created by top-level and highly skilled crypto specialists. Given the nature of the crypto world, which is overburdened with volatility in addition to being flooded with various crypto projects, it is critical to join a group where you can gain access to highly vetted market insight.

r/ethereum

The bulk of crypto projects that exist to date are hosted on the Ethereum blockchain, so joining this page exposes you to up-to-date correspondence and reviews about several cryptocurrencies.

There are four main classification/groups of discussion here; Top Posts, New Posts, Ho Posts and Controversial Posts. The controversial posts, however, interest people the most as they often allow members to debate between different crypto assets.

r/Bitcoinbeginners

With more than 113K members, this Reddit page is best for those who are just starting out in the crypto words. Among other things, the page is known for posting comprehensive articles about how to get started with crypto, guides on how the technology works as well as future use and the best way to trade or invest in crypto.

General Projects

This part is added to the list because most crypto projects have their own Reddit page, which implies that interested users can search by their name, and be directed to their sub-reddit channel.

Sadly, with a surging number of crypto projects, there is a growing number of mediocre ones, which often attract negative sentiments and reactions to Reddit postings. It’s up to you, as a Reddit user, to decide what kind of information you want to consume on the go.