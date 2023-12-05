The Fashion Awards 2023 red carpet was all about extreme naked dressing
Forget the Met Gala, Oscars and Cannes Film Festival. At this time of year, it's all about The Fashion Awards – and most importantly, seeing all our favourite celebs decked out in all their most glamorous, fashion-forward and cutting-edge looks for the red carpet. And trust us when we say, last night's event was by far the most fabulous yet...
Held each year at the spectacular Royal Albert Hall in London, The Fashion Awards are hosted by the British Fashion Council in order to raise money for its charities and "amplify leaders of change, celebrate excellence in creativity and support the next generation of creative talent". Excitingly for 2023, the event was also presented by everyone's most-loved jewellery brand, Pandora – which means iconic brand ambassadors including Pamela Anderson, Ashley Park and Michaela Coel were front and centre of the festivities. They joined the likes of Anne Hathaway, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Moss, Amal Clooney and Rita Ora on the red carpet, alongside celebrity super-stylist Law Roach, countless models, editors, designers and trailblazers of the fashion world.
And much to our delight, there were some serious looks paraded down the red carpet. Click through to see the wildest, most chic, most surprising, and most extra looks of evening.
The Fashion Awards 2023: Olivia Neill
The content creator ditched her bra for the event, wearing a side cut-out black maxi dress with a metal hip belt.
The Fashion Awards 2023: Maisie WIlliams
Maisie was giving bridal chic with a gothic twist, courtesy of her full look by Simone Rocha.
The Fashion Awards 2023: Leigh-Anne Pinnock
The Little Mix star supported emerging London designer Chet Lo in a backless dress featuring knitted spikes all over.
The Fashion Awards 2023: Chrishell Stause
The Selling Sunset star opted for a sparkly silver-and-black co-ord by Juana Martin, featuring playful eye appliqué details on the chest and a dramatic train.
The Fashion Awards 2023: Vick Hope
The Pandora ambassador payed tribute to the late great fashion designer Vivienne Westwood in her vintage corset gown, which she paired with some Pandora diamond jewellery ofc.
The Fashion Awards 2023: Leomie Anderson
Is this the ultimate naked dress?! Leomie Anderson's golden Julien Macdonald gown is completely see-through all over and even features a giant torso cut-out.
The Fashion Awards 2023: Cindy Kimberly
Cindy Kimberly - aka Insta sensation @wolfiecindy – wore an under-the-sea inspired white look by Di Petsa, complete with pearl hair accessories.
The Fashion Awards 2023: Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwynnie attended the Fashion Awards to honour Valentino Garavani, and wore one of his vintage couture designs in signature red for the occasion.
The Fashion Awards 2023: Wallis Day
The actress supported emerging Central Saint Martins Womenswear designer XI SCORPII for the Fashion Awards, wearing one of their most bold designs featuring a metal breastplate covered in spikes.
The Fashion Awards 2023: Paloma Elsesser
The beautiful Paloma won the Model of the Year award at the event – the first curve model ever to do so! – and wore a black Ferragamo look to pick up her gong.
The Fashion Awards 2023: Pamela Anderson
If Pamela Anderson says trousers and a t-shirt are fine for the red carpet, then who are we to argue? We love the model's low-key all-white look, accessorised with Pandora jewellery.
The Fashion Awards 2023: Neelam Gill
British model Neelam Gill channeled a super elegant aesthetic for the evening, wearing a high-neck Alaïa gown featuring a plunging waistline and pouffy princess skirt.
The Fashion Awards 2023: Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo wore a fashion-forward couture look by Miss Sohee.
The Fashion Awards 2023: Rita Ora
Rita Ora surprised us all by wearing... Primark. Yep, really. And even more unexpectedly, she accessorised her plunging back dress from the high-street store with silver dinosaur spikes down her back.
The Fashion Awards 2023: Kim Hnizdo
The German model took the underwear as outerwear trend to new heights in a nude Diesel dress featuring a hot pink thong and bra on the outside.
The Fashion Awards 2023: Alexa Chung
If you're looking for Christmas party fashion inspo, look no further than Alexa Chung's super-sparkly sequinned 16Arlington look. Divine.
The Fashion Awards 2023: Anne Hathaway
Anna Hathaway was an ethereal beauty on the red carpet in a vintage cream Valentino design and epic diamond choker necklace.
The Fashion Awards 2023: Simone Ashley
The Bridgerton star looked like she was wedding-ready in her floral lace mini-dress by Valentino, featuring a teeeeny ting hemline, plunging neck and waist cut outs to boot.
The Fashion Awards 2023: Jourdan Dunn
The British supermodel went BIG with her outfit for the Fashion Awards, wearing an underwear-exposing, see-through Thaihuy gown and Bucherer jewellery.
The Fashion Awards 2023: FKA Twigs
We can always count on FKA Twigs to seriously bring it on the red carpet, and this time was no different. The singer looked truly epic in a see-through, sparkly, shipwreck-inspired netted cut-out gown by Valentino.
The Fashion Awards 2023: Lila Moss
Lila took a leaf out of her mother Kate's book, as she paid tribute to *that* iconic see-through silver dress moment in a sheer, underwear-baring look of her own – designed by Nensi Dojaka.
The Fashion Awards 2023: Nicole Scherzinger
It's giving Elphaba from Wicked... Scherzy pulled out all the stops in a corseted green princess-style gown with spooky black chiffon overlay, a design by Patrick McDowell.
The Fashion Awards 2023: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
The ever-elegant RHW stunned in a black Valentino cut-out gown with a dramatic sheer train.
The Fashion Awards 2023: Charli XCX
Anyone else *obsessed* with this look!? Charli opted for a bold yellow dress with central poppy-flower detail by Jean Paul Gaultier, accessorised with sheer black tights and matching sleeves. Iconic.
The Fashion Awards 2023: Iris Law
Iris Law paid homage to Vivienne Westwood in this playful two-piece featuring a pirate-style deep red satin skirt, paired with a black crop top emblazoned wit the word 'SEX' – in faux animal bones, no less. You can't get much for Vivienne than that...!
The Fashion Awards 2023: Amal Clooney
Ahhhh, Amal. The most elegant woman in any room. She was in attendance to present an award to her friend and legendary make-up artist Charlotte Tilbury, and looked like a Christmas angel in a sequinned Atelier Versace gown with Cartier jewellery.
The Fashion Awards 2023: Maya Jama
The evening's host had to go *big* with her look, and Maya Jama most certainly delivered in this bridal-style white corseted dress with thigh-high sheer stockings and a dramatic cape.
The Fashion Awards 2023: Suki Waterhouse
Suki Waterhouse made her first red carpet appearance with bump in tow, and wore a red H&M gown for the occasion – that costs less than £300!
The Fashion Awards 2023: Taylor Russell
Taylor Russell's heavily embellished Loewe gown was one of the most beautiful of the night.
The Fashion Awards 2023: Barbara Palvin
Barbara Palvin embraced the naked dressing trend in a unique black gown by Self-Portrait, featuring a puff skirt and completely see-through netted top. Chic and sexy all at the same time.
The Fashion Awards 2023: Amelia Gray
The model may have donned one of the most daring looks of the night, tbh, going braless *and* commando in a completely open-sided red rhinestone dress by Self-Portrait.
The Fashion Awards 2023: Lily James
The actress' glamorous navy gown had the *biggest* chest keyhole cut-out, and we're obsessed with the contrasting black beading all over it too.
The Fashion Awards 2023: Lisa Rinna
Lisa Rinna *slayed* as per usual in a sheer black knitted spike gown by Chet Lo.
