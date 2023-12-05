The Fashion Awards 2023 red carpet was all about extreme naked dressing

Getty Images

Forget the Met Gala, Oscars and Cannes Film Festival. At this time of year, it's all about The Fashion Awards – and most importantly, seeing all our favourite celebs decked out in all their most glamorous, fashion-forward and cutting-edge looks for the red carpet. And trust us when we say, last night's event was by far the most fabulous yet...

Held each year at the spectacular Royal Albert Hall in London, The Fashion Awards are hosted by the British Fashion Council in order to raise money for its charities and "amplify leaders of change, celebrate excellence in creativity and support the next generation of creative talent". Excitingly for 2023, the event was also presented by everyone's most-loved jewellery brand, Pandora – which means iconic brand ambassadors including Pamela Anderson, Ashley Park and Michaela Coel were front and centre of the festivities. They joined the likes of Anne Hathaway, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Moss, Amal Clooney and Rita Ora on the red carpet, alongside celebrity super-stylist Law Roach, countless models, editors, designers and trailblazers of the fashion world.



And much to our delight, there were some serious looks paraded down the red carpet. Click through to see the wildest, most chic, most surprising, and most extra looks of evening.

The Fashion Awards 2023: Olivia Neill

The content creator ditched her bra for the event, wearing a side cut-out black maxi dress with a metal hip belt.

Karwai Tang - Getty Images

The Fashion Awards 2023: Maisie WIlliams

Maisie was giving bridal chic with a gothic twist, courtesy of her full look by Simone Rocha.

Getty Images

The Fashion Awards 2023: Leigh-Anne Pinnock

The Little Mix star supported emerging London designer Chet Lo in a backless dress featuring knitted spikes all over.

Getty Images

The Fashion Awards 2023: Chrishell Stause

The Selling Sunset star opted for a sparkly silver-and-black co-ord by Juana Martin, featuring playful eye appliqué details on the chest and a dramatic train.

Getty Images

The Fashion Awards 2023: Vick Hope

The Pandora ambassador payed tribute to the late great fashion designer Vivienne Westwood in her vintage corset gown, which she paired with some Pandora diamond jewellery ofc.

Getty Images

The Fashion Awards 2023: Leomie Anderson

Is this the ultimate naked dress?! Leomie Anderson's golden Julien Macdonald gown is completely see-through all over and even features a giant torso cut-out.

Getty Images

The Fashion Awards 2023: Cindy Kimberly

Cindy Kimberly - aka Insta sensation @wolfiecindy – wore an under-the-sea inspired white look by Di Petsa, complete with pearl hair accessories.

Dominic Lipinski - Getty Images

The Fashion Awards 2023: Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwynnie attended the Fashion Awards to honour Valentino Garavani, and wore one of his vintage couture designs in signature red for the occasion.

Getty Images

The Fashion Awards 2023: Wallis Day

The actress supported emerging Central Saint Martins Womenswear designer XI SCORPII for the Fashion Awards, wearing one of their most bold designs featuring a metal breastplate covered in spikes.

Getty Images

The Fashion Awards 2023: Paloma Elsesser

The beautiful Paloma won the Model of the Year award at the event – the first curve model ever to do so! – and wore a black Ferragamo look to pick up her gong.

Getty Images

The Fashion Awards 2023: Pamela Anderson

If Pamela Anderson says trousers and a t-shirt are fine for the red carpet, then who are we to argue? We love the model's low-key all-white look, accessorised with Pandora jewellery.

Getty Images

The Fashion Awards 2023: Neelam Gill

British model Neelam Gill channeled a super elegant aesthetic for the evening, wearing a high-neck Alaïa gown featuring a plunging waistline and pouffy princess skirt.

Getty Images

The Fashion Awards 2023: Olivia Culpo

Olivia Culpo wore a fashion-forward couture look by Miss Sohee.

Getty Images

The Fashion Awards 2023: Rita Ora

Rita Ora surprised us all by wearing... Primark. Yep, really. And even more unexpectedly, she accessorised her plunging back dress from the high-street store with silver dinosaur spikes down her back.

Getty Images

The Fashion Awards 2023: Kim Hnizdo

The German model took the underwear as outerwear trend to new heights in a nude Diesel dress featuring a hot pink thong and bra on the outside.

Dominic Lipinski - Getty Images

The Fashion Awards 2023: Alexa Chung

If you're looking for Christmas party fashion inspo, look no further than Alexa Chung's super-sparkly sequinned 16Arlington look. Divine.

Getty Images

The Fashion Awards 2023: Anne Hathaway

Anna Hathaway was an ethereal beauty on the red carpet in a vintage cream Valentino design and epic diamond choker necklace.

Getty Images

The Fashion Awards 2023: Simone Ashley

The Bridgerton star looked like she was wedding-ready in her floral lace mini-dress by Valentino, featuring a teeeeny ting hemline, plunging neck and waist cut outs to boot.

Getty Images

The Fashion Awards 2023: Jourdan Dunn

The British supermodel went BIG with her outfit for the Fashion Awards, wearing an underwear-exposing, see-through Thaihuy gown and Bucherer jewellery.

Getty Images

The Fashion Awards 2023: FKA Twigs

We can always count on FKA Twigs to seriously bring it on the red carpet, and this time was no different. The singer looked truly epic in a see-through, sparkly, shipwreck-inspired netted cut-out gown by Valentino.

Getty Images

The Fashion Awards 2023: Lila Moss

Lila took a leaf out of her mother Kate's book, as she paid tribute to *that* iconic see-through silver dress moment in a sheer, underwear-baring look of her own – designed by Nensi Dojaka.

Getty Images

The Fashion Awards 2023: Nicole Scherzinger

It's giving Elphaba from Wicked... Scherzy pulled out all the stops in a corseted green princess-style gown with spooky black chiffon overlay, a design by Patrick McDowell.

Getty Images

The Fashion Awards 2023: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

The ever-elegant RHW stunned in a black Valentino cut-out gown with a dramatic sheer train.

Getty Images

The Fashion Awards 2023: Charli XCX

Anyone else *obsessed* with this look!? Charli opted for a bold yellow dress with central poppy-flower detail by Jean Paul Gaultier, accessorised with sheer black tights and matching sleeves. Iconic.

Getty Images

The Fashion Awards 2023: Iris Law

Iris Law paid homage to Vivienne Westwood in this playful two-piece featuring a pirate-style deep red satin skirt, paired with a black crop top emblazoned wit the word 'SEX' – in faux animal bones, no less. You can't get much for Vivienne than that...!

Getty Images

The Fashion Awards 2023: Amal Clooney

Ahhhh, Amal. The most elegant woman in any room. She was in attendance to present an award to her friend and legendary make-up artist Charlotte Tilbury, and looked like a Christmas angel in a sequinned Atelier Versace gown with Cartier jewellery.

Getty Images

The Fashion Awards 2023: Maya Jama

The evening's host had to go *big* with her look, and Maya Jama most certainly delivered in this bridal-style white corseted dress with thigh-high sheer stockings and a dramatic cape.

Getty Images

The Fashion Awards 2023: Suki Waterhouse

Suki Waterhouse made her first red carpet appearance with bump in tow, and wore a red H&M gown for the occasion – that costs less than £300!

Getty Images

The Fashion Awards 2023: Taylor Russell

Taylor Russell's heavily embellished Loewe gown was one of the most beautiful of the night.

Getty Images

The Fashion Awards 2023: Barbara Palvin

Barbara Palvin embraced the naked dressing trend in a unique black gown by Self-Portrait, featuring a puff skirt and completely see-through netted top. Chic and sexy all at the same time.

Getty Images

The Fashion Awards 2023: Amelia Gray

The model may have donned one of the most daring looks of the night, tbh, going braless *and* commando in a completely open-sided red rhinestone dress by Self-Portrait.

Getty Images

The Fashion Awards 2023: Lily James

The actress' glamorous navy gown had the *biggest* chest keyhole cut-out, and we're obsessed with the contrasting black beading all over it too.

Getty Images

The Fashion Awards 2023: Lisa Rinna

Lisa Rinna *slayed* as per usual in a sheer black knitted spike gown by Chet Lo.

Getty Images

